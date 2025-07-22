Skip to content
 
India-US interim trade deal unlikely before August 1 deadline: Report

India's trade team, led by chief negotiator Rajesh Agrawal, recently returned from Washington after the fifth round of discussions without any breakthrough.

Indian officials continue to remain hopeful of concluding a wider agreement by September or October, based on discussions between prime minister Narendra Modi and Trump in February.

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeJul 22, 2025
THE CHANCES of India and the United States reaching an interim trade agreement before the August 1 deadline have reduced, as negotiations remain stuck over tariff cuts on key agricultural and dairy products, two Indian government sources told Reuters.

US president Donald Trump had threatened a 26 per cent tariff on Indian imports in April but put it on hold to allow talks to continue. The pause ends on August 1. India, however, has not yet received a formal tariff letter, unlike more than 20 other countries.

India’s trade team, led by chief negotiator Rajesh Agrawal, recently returned from Washington after the fifth round of discussions without any breakthrough.

“An interim deal before August 1 looks difficult, though virtual discussions are ongoing,” one of the Indian government sources said. The source added that a US delegation was expected to visit New Delhi soon to carry forward the talks.

According to Reuters, the negotiations have stalled because New Delhi is unwilling to open up its agriculture and dairy sectors, while Washington has not agreed to India’s request to reduce higher tariffs on steel, aluminium and automobiles.

Officials are now considering whether some of these unresolved issues can be taken up later, after a limited agreement is signed, the second government source said.

Ajay Sahai, director general of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations, said sectors like gems and jewellery could be affected if 26 per cent tariffs are imposed. “However, this could be temporary, as both countries aim to sign the deal over time,” he said.

US treasury secretary Scott Bessent told CNBC on Monday that the Trump administration prioritised the quality of trade agreements over timelines. Asked whether the August 1 deadline could be extended for countries still in talks, he said it was for Trump to decide.

Indian officials continue to remain hopeful of concluding a wider agreement by September or October, based on discussions between prime minister Narendra Modi and Trump in February.

“Given that there have been five rounds of negotiations and another US delegation is expected, we remain optimistic about finalising a trade pact,” a third Indian government source said.

The Indian commerce ministry and the Office of the United States Trade Representative did not respond to emailed requests for comment.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Gita Gopinath

Gopinath joined the IMF in 2019 as chief economist, becoming the first woman to hold the position. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters

Gita Gopinath to step down as IMF’s deputy managing director in August

GITA GOPINATH, the No 2 official at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), will leave her position at the end of August and return to Harvard University, the IMF said in a statement on Monday.

The IMF said that managing director Kristalina Georgieva will name Gopinath's successor “in due course.”

JLR

A logo is pictured outside a Jaguar Land Rover new car show room in Tonbridge, south east England.

Getty Images

JLR delays electric Range Rover and Jaguar launches

JAGUAR LAND ROVER (JLR) has delayed the launch of its new electric Range Rover and electric Jaguar models, citing the need for further testing and to allow market demand to grow.

Customers waiting for the Range Rover Electric have been informed that deliveries will now begin next year, instead of the previously planned late 2025. Two sources told The Guardian that the launches of two Jaguar electric models may also be delayed by several months.

Trump

Trump’s administration has been working on trade deals ahead of an August 1 deadline, when duties on most US imports are scheduled to rise again. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Trump says trade deal with India ‘very close’

THE US is very close to finalising a trade agreement with India, while a deal with the European Union is also possible, president Donald Trump said in an interview aired on Real America's Voice on Wednesday. However, he said it was too soon to tell if an agreement could be reached with Canada.

Trump’s administration has been working on trade deals ahead of an August 1 deadline, when duties on most US imports are scheduled to rise again. The push is part of efforts to secure what Trump considers better trade terms and reduce the large US trade deficit.

UK business district
The Canary Wharf business district including global financial institutions in London.
Getty Images

Unemployment rises to 4.7 per cent, highest since 2021

BRITAIN's unemployment rate rose slightly to 4.7 per cent in the three months to the end of May, according to official data released on Thursday. This marks the highest level since June 2021, as businesses faced the impact of a UK tax increase and new US tariffs.

The figure is up from 4.6 per cent recorded in the February to April period, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in a statement.

Air India partially restores international flights after crash

FILE PHOTO: Passengers gather in front of the ticket counter of Air India airlines in Delhi, India, June 13, 2025. REUTERS/Bhawika Chhabra.

Air India partially restores international flights after crash

AIR INDIA said on Tuesday (15) it would partially restore its international flight schedule that was scaled back following the crash involving its flight last month that killed 260 people.

As part of the restoration, Air India will start a thrice-weekly service between Ahmedabad and London Heathrow from August 1 to September 30, replacing the currently operating five-times-a-week flights between Ahmedabad and London Gatwick.

