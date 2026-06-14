Sudha Murty chronicles India’s history through parliament murals in new book

Highlights

Murty said the idea came after she noticed students wanting to know more about the murals, but finding little information available

The launch was attended by Murty’s family, including her husband Narayana Murthy, daughter Akshata Murty and former British prime minister Rishi Sunak

Kumaran said the murals preserve history through images, symbols and public spaces

INDIAN parliament member Sudha Murty’s new book, which explores the history behind some of the murals in Parliament, was launched in the UK at the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan in London.

Tides of Time: Bharat’s History Through Murals in Parliament, published by the Lok Sabha secretariat, was released by Indian high commissioner to the UK, P Kumaran on Friday (12) evening.

Murty was joined at the ceremony by her husband Narayana Murthy, daughter Akshata Murty, son-in-law and former British prime minister Rishi Sunak, and granddaughters Krishna and Anoushka.

“This book has been a labour of love,” Murty said in her address. “If you do not know the history of your country, then you do not know the future of your country... As long as I love to learn and follow my passion in history, I remain young. It helps me learn about my country’s different stages."

The idea for the book came after Murty noticed students pausing before the murals at Samvidhan Sadan. She found that while they were curious to learn more about the stories behind the artwork, there was little information available beyond brief descriptions on copper plates below the murals.

“I have dedicated the book to the people of Bharat – from Mohenjo-daro to the present day, and to all the soldiers who have protected and continue to protect our borders, so that Bharat remains a safe, sovereign and democratic nation,” Murty said.

The book was earlier released in April in Delhi by vice president C P Radhakrishnan and Lok Sabha (lower house of Indian parliament) speaker Om Birla at the Princes’ Chambers of the Old Parliament Building.

“It’s a remarkable book because it reminds us that history is not only written in texts, but is also preserved in images, symbols and public spaces in India,” Kumaran said.

“They are not merely decorative works of art; they are also visual stories of Bharat’s identity and aspirations. What makes this book meaningful is the spirit in which it was written — a work that makes history accessible, engaging and memorable for a wider readership."

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan UK executive director Dr M N Nandakumara opened the event with a prayer, while Subhanu Saxena, chairman of the cultural organisation in west London, recited shlokas as the book was formally launched.

(PTI)