Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Trump says he’s proud trade deal stopped nuclear war between India and Pakistan

In recent weeks, Trump has repeatedly claimed that he told India and Pakistan that the US would stop trade with both countries if they did not stop the conflict.

Trump-Getty

'It was getting very bad. It was getting very nasty. They are both nuclear powers,' Trump said. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraMay 31, 2025
Vivek Mishra

See Full Bio

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump has said that the “deal” he is most proud of is his effort to stop a “potentially a nuclear war” between India and Pakistan through trade instead of through “bullets.”

In recent weeks, Trump has repeatedly claimed that he told India and Pakistan that the US would stop trade with both countries if they did not stop the conflict.

India on Thursday said that trade was not discussed at all in talks between Indian and American leaders during the military clashes with Pakistan, rejecting Washington’s claims that trade stopped the confrontation.

Trump on Friday said, “I think the deal I’m most proud of is the fact that we’re dealing with India, we’re dealing with Pakistan and we were able to stop potentially a nuclear war through trade as opposed through bullets. Normally they do it through bullets. We do it through trade. So I’m very proud of that. Nobody talks about it but we had a very nasty potential war going on between Pakistan and India. And now, if you look, they’re doing fine,” Trump told reporters.

“It was getting very bad. It was getting very nasty. They are both nuclear powers,” he said.

Trump said Pakistani representatives are coming to Washington next week.

“India, as you know, we’re very close to making a deal with India,” Trump told reporters at Joint Base Andrews after departing Air Force One. “I wouldn’t have any interest in making a deal with either if they were going to be at war with each other. I would not and I’ll let them know,” Trump said.

This was the second time in a day that Trump repeated his claim that his administration stopped India and Pakistan from fighting.

“We stopped India and Pakistan from fighting. I believe that could have turned out into a nuclear disaster,” Trump said during remarks in the Oval Office Friday afternoon in a press conference with billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who left the Trump administration after helming the Department of Government Efficiency.

Trump added that he wants to thank the “leaders of India, the leaders of Pakistan, and I want to thank my people also. We talked trade and we said ‘We can’t trade with people that are shooting at each other and potentially using nuclear weapons’.”

Trump said that leaders in India and Pakistan are “great leaders” and “they understood, and they agreed, and that all stopped.”

“We are stopping others from fighting also because ultimately, we can fight better than anybody. We have the greatest military in the world. We have the greatest leaders in the world,” Trump said.

India has been maintaining that the understanding on cessation of hostilities with Pakistan was reached after direct talks between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of the two militaries.

An all-party delegation of Indian parliamentarians, led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, will arrive in Washington DC around June 3 after completing their visit to Guyana, Panama, Colombia, and Brazil conveying India’s resolve against terrorism and emphasising Pakistan’s links to terrorism.

The multi-party delegations from India to different countries have been underlining that the recent conflict with Pakistan was triggered by the Pahalgam terror attack and not Operation Sindoor as alleged by Islamabad.

The retaliatory Operation Sindoor launched by India targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

About two weeks after the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir in which 26 civilians were killed, India launched Operation Sindoor targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to end the conflict after four days of cross-border drone and missile strikes.

(With inputs from agencies)

trumpindiapakistannuclear wartrade dealoperation sindoorpahalgam attackshashi tharoorus foreign policycross-border strikesterrorismindia-pakistan clashindia-pakistan tensions

Related News

Natwest-Getty
Business

UK government sells final stake in NatWest, ending 17-year public ownership

Three Killed in Tragic Car Crash on M5 in Gloucestershire
UK

3 dead after car crash on M5 in Gloucestershire

UK Disposable Vape Ban Sparks Fire Safety Warnings Over Stockpiling
UK

UK disposable vapes ban sparks fire safety warnings over stockpiling

Miss World 2025 Hyderabad
Entertainment

Miss World 2025 grand finale to be held in Hyderabad with £800000 prize as Jacqueline Fernandez, Ishaan Khatter and Sonu Sood join the show

More For You

General Sahir Shamshad Mirza

General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Pakistan's chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, said the two militaries had started reducing troop numbers. (Photo: Reuters)

Border troop reduction near, Pakistani general says amid India tensions

PAKISTAN and India are close to reducing troop levels along their border to those before the latest conflict began earlier this month, a senior Pakistani military official told Reuters on Friday. He cautioned, however, that the recent fighting had raised the risk of escalation in the future.

Both sides used fighter jets, missiles, drones and artillery in four days of clashes before a ceasefire was announced.

Keep ReadingShow less
Royal Air Force chief charts inclusive course for service

Sir Richard Knighton

Royal Air Force chief charts inclusive course for service

SIR RICHARD KNIGHTON sits at his desk with a simple motto that has guided his remarkable career: “Work hard, do the best you can, enjoy every minute.”

It’s a philosophy that has taken him from a schoolteacher’s son in Derby with no military connections to becoming the first engineer ever to lead the Royal Air Force as Chief of the Air Staff.

Keep ReadingShow less
Josh-Hazlewood-Getty

Hazlewood claimed two early wickets, including that of captain Shreyas Iyer, to trouble Punjab’s batting. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Bengaluru beat Punjab by eight wickets to reach IPL final

AUSTRALIA's Josh Hazlewood took 3-21 to help Royal Challengers Bengaluru secure a place in the Indian Premier League (IPL) final with an eight-wicket win over Punjab Kings on Thursday.

Bengaluru bowled out Punjab for 101 and chased down the target in 10 overs during the first qualifier of the T20 tournament at Mullanpur in New Chandigarh.

Keep ReadingShow less
Paul Doyle

Doyle faces charges including dangerous driving and causing grievous bodily harm with intent, authorities said. (Photo: Facebook)

Facebook

Liverpool parade car crash suspect Paul Doyle charged with seven offences

POLICE on Thursday charged Paul Doyle, a 53-year-old man, with seven offences after a car was driven into crowds celebrating Liverpool's Premier League title earlier this week.

Doyle faces charges including dangerous driving and causing grievous bodily harm with intent, authorities said.

Keep ReadingShow less
"Telling our stories is vital for survival": Asian artists urge next generation not to give up at ACTAs 2025

Staz Nair (pictured centre, with Shailesh Solanki, left, and Kalpesh Solanki) receives the Trailblazer Award at the ACTA 2025 ceremony.

"Telling our stories is vital for survival": Asian artists urge next generation not to give up at ACTAs 2025

VETERAN Asians in the arts and creative industries have urged the next generation of aspiring artists to stick with their passion and not give up in challenging times as “we need storytelling to survive”.

Meera Syal

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc