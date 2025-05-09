Skip to content
JD Vance says US won't intervene in India-Pakistan conflict

'Our hope and our expectation is that this is not going to spiral into a broader regional war or, God forbid, a nuclear conflict,' Vance said on Thursday. (Photo: Getty Images)

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraMay 09, 2025
US VICE PRESIDENT JD Vance said on Thursday that the United States wants India and Pakistan to de-escalate tensions but will not get involved if a conflict breaks out between the two countries.

"We want this thing to de-escalate as quickly as possible. We can't control these countries, though," Vance said during an interview on Fox News' The Story with Martha MacCallum.

"What we can do is try to encourage these folks to de-escalate a little bit, but we're not going to get involved in the middle of war that's fundamentally none of our business and has nothing to do with America's ability to control it," he said.

ALSO READ: India says it repelled Pakistan drone, artillery attacks as tensions continue

India is a key partner for the United States in its strategy to counter China's growing influence, while Pakistan continues to be a US ally despite its reduced strategic role after the US withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021.

Analysts and some former officials have said that with Washington currently focused on diplomatic efforts related to the wars in Ukraine and Gaza, the US may allow India and Pakistan to manage the situation themselves in the early stages without strong intervention.

India and Pakistan have blamed each other for drone attacks, and Pakistan's defence minister said further retaliation was "increasingly certain" on Thursday, the second day of heavy clashes. Nearly four dozen people have been killed over two days of fighting.

ALSO READ: India's response to Pahalgam attack was limited to terror targets: Vikram Doraiswami

The latest round of tensions began on 22 April when terrorists killed 26 people in India-administered Kashmir. India blamed Pakistan for the attack. Pakistan denied the accusation and called for a neutral investigation.

"Our hope and our expectation is that this is not going to spiral into a broader regional war or, God forbid, a nuclear conflict," Vance said on Thursday.

The US has been in contact with both countries, including on Thursday when secretary of state Marco Rubio spoke with Pakistan's prime minister and India’s foreign minister to urge de-escalation and direct dialogue.

ALSO READ: What is Operation Sindoor, India's strikes in Pakistan?

US president Donald Trump called the rise in tensions a shame. On Wednesday, he said he hoped the two countries would stop after going "tit-for-tat." The State Department also urged both sides to work towards what it described as a "responsible solution."

(With inputs from Reuters)

Kashmir-strikes-Getty

A view of shops that is damaged due to cross-border shelling between India and Pakistan on the Line of Control in Uri, Jammu and Kashmir, on May 9, 2025. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

India says it repelled Pakistan drone, artillery attacks as tensions continue

INDIA said on Friday (9) it repelled multiple drone and artillery attacks launched by Pakistan overnight, as tensions continued following deadly cross-border violence this week. Islamabad denied launching any attacks, while both sides reported new casualties and damage.

"Pakistan Armed Forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along entire Western border on the intervening night of 08 and 09 May," the Indian army said in a statement. "The drone attacks were effectively repulsed and befitting reply was given."

Keep ReadingShow less
Robert Prevost

Newly-elected Pope Leo XIV, Robert Prevost arrives on the main central loggia balcony of the St Peter's Basilica for the first time, after the cardinals ended the conclave, in The Vatican, on May 8. (Photo: Getty Images)

Robert Prevost elected Pope Leo XIV, first American to lead Catholic Church

WHITE SMOKE rose from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel on Thursday, signalling that cardinals have elected a new leader for the Catholic Church. US Cardinal Robert Prevost was chosen in a surprise decision and has taken the name Leo XIV, becoming the first American pope.

Thousands gathered in St Peter's Square cheered as the smoke appeared and bells rang, confirming the Church has chosen its 267th pope. Pope Leo appeared on the central balcony of St Peter’s Basilica around 70 minutes later, making his first public appearance.

Keep ReadingShow less
Starmer Trump

Starmer and Donald Trump have announced a new UK-US trade agreement cutting tariffs on key British exports.

Getty Images

Starmer, Trump announce UK-US trade agreement

PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer and US president Donald Trump on Thursday announced a trade agreement that reduces tariffs on British exports, including cars and steel.

The deal, reached after several weeks of talks, lowers levies on UK car exports from 27.5 per cent to 10 per cent and lifts tariffs on British steel and aluminium. The UK government said the move would save Jaguar Land Rover hundreds of millions of pounds a year, with the reduction applying to a quota of 100,000 cars — close to Britain’s total exports last year.

Keep ReadingShow less
Keir-Starmer-Getty

'Our India trade deal ... is good for British jobs. The criticism on the double taxation is incoherent nonsense,' Starmer said. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Starmer rejects claims of favouring Indian workers in trade deal

PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer on Wednesday dismissed criticism that the government had sold out British workers by offering tax exemptions to some Indian workers as part of the new free trade agreement with India. He called the claims “incoherent nonsense”.

The trade deal, announced on Tuesday, includes tariff reductions on British imports to India and allows some short-term Indian workers to be exempt from paying into Britain’s social security system for up to three years. The exemption is part of the Double Contributions Convention (DCC) and also applies to British workers in India.

Keep ReadingShow less
Sunak-Getty

Sunak had earlier condemned the attack in Pahalgam which killed 26 people. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Sunak says India justified in striking terror infrastructure

FORMER prime minister Rishi Sunak said India was justified in striking terrorist infrastructure following the Pahalgam terror attack and India’s Operation Sindoor in Pakistan. His statement came hours after India launched strikes on nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

“No nation should have to accept terrorist attacks being launched against it from a land controlled by another country. India is justified in striking terrorist infrastructure. There can be no impunity for terrorists,” Sunak posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Keep ReadingShow less
