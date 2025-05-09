Skip to content
India's response to Pahalgam attack was limited to terror targets: Vikram Doraiswami

Doraiswami gave interviews to several British media outlets on Thursday to outline India’s position on the current tensions with Pakistan.

INDIAs high commissioner to the UK, Vikram Doraiswami, said India’s response to last month’s terrorist attacks in Pahalgam was limited, targeted and aimed only at terror infrastructure. He said Pakistan has instead chosen to escalate the situation rather than take an “off-ramp” to end the crisis.

Doraiswami gave interviews to several British media outlets on Thursday to outline India’s position on the current tensions with Pakistan. Speaking to Sky News, he said the international community should urge Pakistan to take the opportunity to de-escalate.

He also showed an image on air of US-designated terrorist Abdur Rauf leading prayers for those killed in India’s Operation Sindoor. This image was also shared during a briefing by India's foreign secretary Vikram Mistry in New Delhi.

ALSO READ: India says it repelled Pakistan drone, artillery attacks as tensions continue

“Everybody knows that for the last 30 years, Pakistan has used this (terrorism) as a means of sub-critical warfare against India,” Doraiswami said.

“If the international community really wants to be able to look at this and worry about it, the simple solution is to tell Pakistan it has an opportunity for an off-ramp. These are things that the world should have compelled Pakistan to do 30 years ago, and to compel them to implement their promises about taking down this infrastructure. It has not done so,” he said.

Asked whether India fears a further escalation in the region, Doraiswami said the “original escalation” came from Pakistan-backed terror groups who attacked and shot civilians in Pahalgam on April 22.

ALSO READ: India-Pakistan conflict: British parliament appeals for de-escalation

“Our response thereafter was precise, targeted, reasonable and moderate. It was focused principally and solely on terrorist infrastructure. We did not strike the Pakistani military establishment. We did not strike national infrastructure, and we made it abundantly clear… that the object of this exercise was clearly to avoid military escalation – a fact actually acknowledged in a left-handed way, of course, by the Pakistani side in terms of their own official statements which said that the airspace hadn't been violated,” he said.

“The logical solution would be, as we've said repeatedly, for Pakistan to take the opportunity of an off-ramp, which we have made abundantly clear, including this morning, that if Pakistan stops attacking our military facilities, the matter ends there, but it is for them to decide,” he said.

ALSO READ: What is Operation Sindoor, India's strikes in Pakistan?

The high commissioner was also asked about reports of Indian jets allegedly being shot down, which remain unverified.

“If it satisfies Pakistan's ego to say that they've done something, they could have used that as an off-ramp to move on. But clearly they chose not to and they've continued to escalate the matter,” he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

More For You

JD-Vance

'Our hope and our expectation is that this is not going to spiral into a broader regional war or, God forbid, a nuclear conflict,' Vance said on Thursday. (Photo: Getty Images)

JD Vance says US won't intervene in India-Pakistan conflict

US VICE PRESIDENT JD Vance said on Thursday that the United States wants India and Pakistan to de-escalate tensions but will not get involved if a conflict breaks out between the two countries.

"We want this thing to de-escalate as quickly as possible. We can't control these countries, though," Vance said during an interview on Fox News' The Story with Martha MacCallum.

Keep ReadingShow less
IPL-suspension-Getty

The decision to halt the T20 tournament came after Thursday's match in Dharamsala was abandoned. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

India suspends IPL over border tensions with Pakistan

THE Indian Premier League has been suspended indefinitely due to escalating border tensions between India and Pakistan, according to Indian media reports on Friday.

The decision to halt the T20 tournament came after Thursday's match in Dharamsala was abandoned. The city is located less than 200 kilometres from Jammu, where explosions were reported earlier in the day.

Keep ReadingShow less
Kashmir-strikes-Getty

A view of shops that is damaged due to cross-border shelling between India and Pakistan on the Line of Control in Uri, Jammu and Kashmir, on May 9, 2025. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

India says it repelled Pakistan drone, artillery attacks as tensions continue

INDIA said on Friday (9) it repelled multiple drone and artillery attacks launched by Pakistan overnight, as tensions continued following deadly cross-border violence this week. Islamabad denied launching any attacks, while both sides reported new casualties and damage.

"Pakistan Armed Forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along entire Western border on the intervening night of 08 and 09 May," the Indian army said in a statement. "The drone attacks were effectively repulsed and befitting reply was given."

Keep ReadingShow less
Sunak-Getty

Sunak had earlier condemned the attack in Pahalgam which killed 26 people. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Sunak says India justified in striking terror infrastructure

FORMER prime minister Rishi Sunak said India was justified in striking terrorist infrastructure following the Pahalgam terror attack and India’s Operation Sindoor in Pakistan. His statement came hours after India launched strikes on nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

“No nation should have to accept terrorist attacks being launched against it from a land controlled by another country. India is justified in striking terrorist infrastructure. There can be no impunity for terrorists,” Sunak posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Keep ReadingShow less
Muridke-strike-Reuters

Rescue workers cordon off a structure at the administration block of the Government Health and Education complex, damaged after it was hit by an Indian strike, in Muridke near Lahore, Pakistan May 7, 2025. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters

Cross-border violence leaves several dead in India-Pakistan clash

INDIAN and Pakistani soldiers exchanged fire across the Kashmir border overnight, India said on Thursday, following deadly strikes and shelling a day earlier.

The violence came after India launched missile strikes on Wednesday morning, which it described as a response to an earlier attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir. Pakistan prime minister Shehbaz Sharif said his country would retaliate.

Keep ReadingShow less
