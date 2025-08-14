Skip to content
US aims to build economic partnerships with Pakistan: Rubio

Pakistan-independence-day-Getty

People click photographs beside an unmanned combat aerial vehicle on display at a military exhibition during Pakistan's Independence Day celebrations in Islamabad on August 14, 2025. (Photo: Getty Images)

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraAug 14, 2025
Vivek Mishra works as an Assistant Editor with Eastern Eye and has over 13 years of experience in journalism. His areas of interest include politics, international affairs, current events, and sports. With a background in newsroom operations and editorial planning, he has reported and edited stories on major national and global developments.
US secretary of state Marco Rubio said the United States wanted to explore areas of economic cooperation with Pakistan, including critical minerals and hydrocarbons, as the country marked its independence day on Thursday (14).

Rubio’s greetings came after Pakistan’s army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir’s second visit to the US last week, where he met political and military leaders.

“We look forward to exploring new areas of economic cooperation, including critical minerals and hydrocarbons, and fostering dynamic business partnerships, which will promote a prosperous future for Americans and Pakistanis,” Rubio said in a statement.

“The United States deeply appreciates Pakistan’s engagement on counter-terrorism and trade,” he added.

Pakistan and the US have renewed their ties after several years of strained relations. Both countries resolved their differences over levies, and the US announced 19 per cent tariffs on Pakistani goods.

This week, the two sides held a counterterrorism dialogue in Islamabad and agreed to deepen cooperation against groups including the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), ISIS-Khorasan, and the Taliban.

In Islamabad, president Asif Ali Zardari and prime minister Shehbaz Sharif called for unity as Pakistan celebrated its 79th Independence Day. Sharif raised the national flag at the Pakistan Monument, and special prayers were offered in mosques for peace, solidarity, and prosperity.

Buildings in Islamabad and other cities were decorated with national flags and lights.

