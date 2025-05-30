Skip to content
India rejects US claim that trade offer ended clashes with Pakistan

Randhir Jaiswal

India's External affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said trade or tariffs were not discussed in any conversations between Indian and US leaders during the clashes with Pakistan.

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraMay 30, 2025
Vivek Mishra

INDIA on Thursday said trade did not come up at all in discussions between Indian and American leaders during its military clashes with Pakistan, rejecting Washington’s claim that its offer of trade halted the confrontation.

US commerce secretary Howard Lutnick told a New York court that India and Pakistan reached a “tenuous ceasefire” after president Donald Trump offered both nations trading access with the US to avoid a “full-scale war.”

In the past few weeks, Trump has repeatedly claimed he threatened India and Pakistan that the US would stop trade with them if they did not stop the conflict. India has consistently said that the understanding on cessation of hostilities was reached following direct talks between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of the two countries.

“From the time Operation Sindoor commenced on May 7 till the understanding on cessation of firing and military action was reached on May 10, there were conversations between Indian and the US leaders on the evolving military situation,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said. “The issue of trade or tariff did not come up in any of those discussions,” he said at his weekly media briefing.

Jaiswal was answering questions on the Trump administration’s submission at the New York court. “The external affairs minister has also made it clear that the cessation of firing was decided upon in direct contacts between the DGMOs of India and Pakistan,” Jaiswal said.

Lutnick made the submission in the Court of International Trade last week, while opposing any attempt to restrain Trump from using emergency powers to impose tariffs. Lutnick said the president’s power to impose tariffs is crucial to his ability to conduct diplomacy.

“For example, India and Pakistan – two nuclear powers engaged in combat operations just 13 days ago – reached a tenuous ceasefire on May 10. This ceasefire was only achieved after president Trump interceded and offered both nations trading access with the United States to avert a full-scale war,” Lutnick said.

“An adverse ruling that constrains presidential power in this case could lead India and Pakistan to question the validity of president Trump’s offer, threatening the security of an entire region, and the lives of millions,” he said.

(With inputs from agencies)

indiapakistanusdonald trumptrade offerceasefiremilitary clashesoperation sindoortariffshoward lutnickdgmosexternal affairs ministryindia-pakistan conflict

War elevates Pakistan army’s public standing

A billboard featuring General Syed Asim Munir , Naval Chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf , and Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu, along a road in Peshawar

War elevates Pakistan army’s public standing

POPULAR support has surged for Pakistan’s army chief General Asim Munir, the most powerful man in the country, after the worst conflict in decades with India, shattering criticism of interference in politics and harshly cracking down on opponents.

A grateful government gave him a rare promotion last week to field marshal “in recognition of the strategic brilliance and courageous leadership that ensured national security and decisively defeated the enemy”.

Keep ReadingShow less
court

Two men were sentenced in the US for a human smuggling operation that led to the deaths of four Indian nationals near the Canada-US border in 2022. (Representational image:iStock)

Getty Images

Human traffickers sentenced in deaths of 4 Indian nationals in US

TWO human traffickers were sentenced on Wednesday for their roles in a smuggling operation that led to the deaths of four Indian nationals in 2022, the US Department of Justice said.

Harshkumar Ramanlal Patel, 29, was sentenced to over 10 years in prison for organising the logistics of the operation, while co-conspirator Steve Anthony Shand, 50, was sentenced to over six years for picking up migrants in the United States.

Keep ReadingShow less
UN agency warning as estimated 427 Rohingya die in boat tragedy

Aid funding cuts have forced refugees to undertake dangerous boat journeys, the UN agency says

UN agency warning as estimated 427 Rohingya die in boat tragedy

DIRE humanitarian conditions in Myanmar and Bangladesh are driving more Rohingya to risk dangerous boat journeys to safety, such as one this month that ended in a sinking and estimates of 427 deaths, the UN refugee agency said last Friday (23).

The minority community’s plight might have been worsened by aid funding cuts, the agency added.

Keep ReadingShow less
Covid Variant ‘NB.1.8.1’ Spreads in US After Rising Cases in Asia

This omicron subvariant has been detected in several US states

iStock

New Covid variant 'NB.1.8.1' spreading across US following surge in Asia

A new Covid variant originating in Asia is now spreading across the United States, raising questions about its impact and how widely it has spread. Known as NB.1.8.1, this omicron subvariant has been detected in several US states following a recent surge in cases in China. Despite its presence, another strain, LP.8.1, which descends from JN.1, remains the dominant variant in the country at present.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is closely monitoring NB.1.8.1 and maintains regular communication with international health authorities. An agency spokesperson confirmed to The Independent that while the CDC is aware of cases linked to NB.1.8.1 in China, there have been too few sequences identified in the US for it to appear on official federal variant tracking dashboards. However, the variant’s spread has caused significant increases in hospital admissions and emergency room visits in parts of Asia, prompting public health officials to watch its progression carefully.

Keep ReadingShow less
Death toll rises to 10 as deadly storms ravage Pakistan

Pakistani policemen look on as workers remove a fallen railway tower after a storm in Multan on May 28, 2025. (Photo by SHAHID SAEED MIRZA/AFP via Getty Images)

Death toll rises to 10 as deadly storms ravage Pakistan

AT LEAST ten people have been killed and 43 others injured as violent storms unleashed flash floods and destructive winds across Pakistan's central and northern regions, officials confirmed on Wednesday (28).

The latest fatalities occurred in Pakistani Kashmir, where four women and one man lost their lives, while three people died in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Two additional deaths were reported in Punjab province, according to the state disaster management authority.

Keep ReadingShow less
