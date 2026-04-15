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'The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum' puts Andy Serkis in control of his own legacy

Signals a creative shift for the long-running franchise

Andy Serkis Gollum

Andy Serkis directs and reprises Gollum

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranApr 15, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
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Highlights

  • Andy Serkis directs and reprises Gollum
  • Film explores a lesser-seen chapter between The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings
  • New cast led by Jamie Dornan joins returning names
  • Signals a creative shift for the long-running franchise

From Gollum to guiding Middle-earth

For years, Andy Serkis has been synonymous with Gollum, the fractured soul at the centre of Middle-earth’s most consequential story. With The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, he moves beyond performance to direct the franchise for the first time while returning to the role that defined his career.

A story between two trilogies

Set between The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, the film follows Aragorn and Gandalf as they search for Gollum to uncover the truth behind Bilbo’s ring. Jamie Dornan takes on the role of Strider, stepping into territory made iconic by Viggo Mortensen, while Leo Woodall joins as fellow ranger Halvard.

Returning cast includes Ian McKellen, Elijah Wood and Lee Pace, with Kate Winslet among new additions.

A franchise reshaped from within

Backed by Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema, the film is set for release in December 2027, with another instalment already in development.

Serkis’s move behind the camera signals a shift in direction, placing the future of The Lord of the Rings in the hands of someone who has long been part of its world.

warner brosjamie dornanlord of the ringshunt for gollum movie

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