'The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum' puts Andy Serkis in control of his own legacy

Highlights

Andy Serkis directs and reprises Gollum

Film explores a lesser-seen chapter between The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings

New cast led by Jamie Dornan joins returning names

Signals a creative shift for the long-running franchise

From Gollum to guiding Middle-earth

For years, Andy Serkis has been synonymous with Gollum, the fractured soul at the centre of Middle-earth’s most consequential story. With The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, he moves beyond performance to direct the franchise for the first time while returning to the role that defined his career.

A story between two trilogies

Set between The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, the film follows Aragorn and Gandalf as they search for Gollum to uncover the truth behind Bilbo’s ring. Jamie Dornan takes on the role of Strider, stepping into territory made iconic by Viggo Mortensen, while Leo Woodall joins as fellow ranger Halvard.

Returning cast includes Ian McKellen, Elijah Wood and Lee Pace, with Kate Winslet among new additions.

A franchise reshaped from within

Backed by Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema, the film is set for release in December 2027, with another instalment already in development.

Serkis’s move behind the camera signals a shift in direction, placing the future of The Lord of the Rings in the hands of someone who has long been part of its world.