M&S Sparks rolls out real money rewards; How to get free cash in your wallet?

Shoppers can now earn real money rewards instead of points.

AI-driven personalisation will decide what each customer gets.

The revamp connects shopping, travel and credit into one system.

If you’ve ever wondered why some loyalty schemes feel complicated or not worth the effort, Marks & Spencer is now trying to reset that expectation. The retailer has announced a major overhaul of its Sparks loyalty programme, replacing points and occasional discounts with what it calls “real money rewards”.

From April 15, Sparks members will be able to earn pounds back on their shopping, stored in a digital wallet within the M&S app. The move puts M&S closer to schemes like Tesco Clubcard and Nectar, but with a stronger focus on personalisation and data. The company says the change comes after feedback from thousands of customers who were frustrated with “points and tricksy pricing”, reportedly said in a news report.

Points fatigue to pounds in your wallet

Sparks, launched in 2015, never worked like a traditional points-based scheme. Instead of collecting points, customers received personalised offers, small discounts and perks such as birthday treats or the chance to win their shopping.

That model is now being replaced with a more direct system. Customers can earn £10 when they spend £50 on fashion, home or beauty, £6 for a £30 nightwear purchase, and £5 for spending £35 in the food hall. Even smaller purchases are included, with £1 back for spending £10 on fresh fruit.

The rewards will not be uniform. Each shopper will see different offers depending on what they buy and how often they shop. M&S says this includes incentives to explore categories customers do not usually visit. For example, spending £30 on bedding could earn £6 for someone who does not typically shop in homeware.

There is also a new “buy and bundle” feature. Customers who purchase selected items together can unlock additional rewards, such as £5 back when buying a bra and knickers as a set.

All rewards are stored in a digital Sparks wallet and can be used at any time, whether for everyday shopping or saved for larger spends like Christmas.

A loyalty system built on data, partnerships and behaviour

The overhaul goes beyond in-store purchases. M&S is linking Sparks with Virgin Red, allowing customers to earn rewards through travel and services.

This includes up to £130 in a Sparks wallet when booking a Virgin Atlantic holiday, £80 for switching to Virgin Media, and smaller rewards for spending on Virgin Voyages or experience days. Virgin Points can also be converted into M&S products, such as food items or ready meals.

Customers who link both accounts will also see exclusive offers, including savings on travel-related products sold by M&S.

At the same time, credit card holders are being pulled deeper into the system. Those who connect their M&S credit card to Sparks can access additional rewards, including exclusive offers, an annual discount across fashion, home and beauty, and personalised birthday treats.

At the centre of the new Sparks programme is a stronger reliance on data. M&S says the system is powered by AI, machine learning and advanced tools designed to track behaviour and refine offers over time.

A new Sparks hub in the app will act as the main interface, showing customers personalised deals based on their preferences and past purchases. The retailer says the more customers use Sparks, the more tailored their experience will become.

This reflects a wider transformation within M&S, which has been pushing towards a digital-first model, particularly after a cyber incident in early 2025 accelerated investment in technology and internal systems.

Despite the overhaul, some familiar features remain. Birthday treats, coffee rewards and charity donations will continue. Parents will still have access to the “Parent Hood” programme, which offers discounts on baby products and in-store perks.

However, not everything survives the transition. The £25 Delivery Pass, which offered unlimited next-day delivery, is being phased out.

The changes also raise practical questions. Since most features rely on the app or website, customers who are less comfortable with digital platforms may find it harder to access the full benefits.

There is also the issue of transparency. With personalised offers, two customers could spend the same amount but receive different rewards, making it harder to compare value.

M&S chief executive Stuart Machin reportedly said the aim was to make Sparks “simple, rewarding and personalised”. The broader strategy appears to be clear — move away from generic discounts and build a system where rewards feel immediate, tailored and tied to behaviour.

Whether that leads to stronger loyalty is still uncertain. But the direction is clear. Loyalty schemes are no longer just about points or discounts. They are becoming data-driven systems designed to shape how, where and why people shop.