Starmer welcomes clarity on definition of 'woman' from Supreme Court

PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer has welcomed the Supreme Court’s ruling that the legal definition of a woman refers to a person’s sex at birth.

"A woman is an adult female, and the court has made that absolutely clear," Starmer said in an interview with ITV, marking his first public comments on the judgment delivered last week.

"I actually welcome the judgment because I think it gives real clarity. It allows those that have got to draw up guidance to be really clear about what that guidance should say," he added.

Starmer’s remarks reflect a change from his earlier position that "transwomen are women".

When asked if the prime minister still held that view, a Downing Street spokesperson said: "No, the Supreme Court judgment has made clear that when looking at the Equality Act, a woman is a biological woman."

The ruling was made by five judges at the court in London, who unanimously held that "the terms 'woman' and 'sex' in the Equality Act 2010 refer to a biological woman, and biological sex".

Equalities minister Bridget Phillipson told the BBC that the judgment means transgender women should use male toilets where there is no alternative provision.

She also told ITV, "I hope business would make sure that there is a safe and appropriate place for all people to use, including trans people, who do deserve dignity and respect."

The ruling came after a legal battle between the Scottish government and the campaign group For Women Scotland, which had appealed to the UK Supreme Court after earlier decisions in Scottish courts.

The case centred on legislation concerning the recruitment of women in public-sector bodies.

Although Scotland has its own legal system, the UK Supreme Court can hear appeals from devolved administrations on matters of public importance and on points of law.

The ruling has been supported by gender-critical campaigners, including author JK Rowling. Over the weekend, protests in support of trans rights were held in London and Edinburgh.

(With inputs from AFP)