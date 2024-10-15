  • Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

India-Canada row: Starmer stresses ‘rule of law’ in call with Trudeau

The statement did not directly mention India but referred to “allegations” currently under investigation in Canada.

The phone call, which took place on Monday evening, followed India’s expulsion of six Canadian diplomats and the recall of its high commissioner to Canada. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

KEIR Starmer emphasised the “importance of the rule of law” during a phone conversation with Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, Downing Street said on Tuesday, amid diplomatic tensions between India and Canada.

The statement did not directly mention India but referred to “allegations” currently under investigation in Canada.

The phone call, which took place on Monday evening, followed India’s expulsion of six Canadian diplomats and the recall of its high commissioner to Canada, Sanjay Kumar Verma. India called Ottawa’s allegations “preposterous” and part of vote-bank politics.

“The prime minister spoke to Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau yesterday evening,” reads the Downing Street statement.

“They discussed recent developments regarding allegations under investigation in Canada. Both agreed on the importance of the rule of law. They agreed to remain in close contact pending the conclusions of the investigation,” it added.

The India-Canada dispute centres on the killing of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The situation escalated after the Canadian government alleged that Indian government agents were involved in covert operations in Canada.

India has firmly rejected these allegations, accusing Canadian authorities of linking Indian agents with criminal gangs.

“It was underlined that in an atmosphere of extremism and violence, the Trudeau government’s actions endangered their safety,” said India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a statement.

“We have no faith in the current Canadian government’s commitment to ensure their security. Therefore, the Government of India has decided to withdraw the High Commissioner and other targeted diplomats and officials. It was also conveyed that India reserves the right to take further steps in response to the Trudeau government’s support for extremism, violence, and separatism against India,” the MEA added.

(With inputs from PTI)

Related Stories
News

Sara Sharif endured ‘brutal campaign of abuse’, court hears
News

Diplomatic tensions rise as India, Canada expel top officials
News

Starmer: It’s time to back Britain
News

India criticises Canada over probe into diplomatic envoy
News

Public hearings begin into death of woman exposed to Novichok
News

Alex Salmond, former Scottish first minister, dies at 69
News

Boris Johnson praises Modi’s ‘astral energy’ in memoir
News

DP World pauses £1bn investment in a blow to government
HEADLINE STORY

TD Bank, led by Bharat Masrani, pleads guilty to federal law violation
HEADLINE STORY

How Labour lost the Asian vote
HEADLINE STORY

UK economy returns to growth ahead of budget
News

Ratan Tata: Indian tycoon who built a global empire
Videos

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Starmer, Trudeau India-Canada row: Starmer stresses ‘rule of law’ in call with…
Sara Sharif Sara Sharif endured ‘brutal campaign of abuse’, court hears
The Laughing Cow Britannia Bel Foods opens £20 million cheese factory in India
Vaccines ‘Half of world’s 8 billion vaccines made in India’
India Test team India look to continue dominance in home Tests against New…
Heavyweights Return to Form in UEFA Champions League