India-Canada row: Starmer stresses ‘rule of law’ in call with Trudeau

The phone call, which took place on Monday evening, followed India’s expulsion of six Canadian diplomats and the recall of its high commissioner to Canada. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

KEIR Starmer emphasised the “importance of the rule of law” during a phone conversation with Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, Downing Street said on Tuesday, amid diplomatic tensions between India and Canada.

The statement did not directly mention India but referred to “allegations” currently under investigation in Canada.

The phone call, which took place on Monday evening, followed India’s expulsion of six Canadian diplomats and the recall of its high commissioner to Canada, Sanjay Kumar Verma. India called Ottawa’s allegations “preposterous” and part of vote-bank politics.

“The prime minister spoke to Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau yesterday evening,” reads the Downing Street statement.

“They discussed recent developments regarding allegations under investigation in Canada. Both agreed on the importance of the rule of law. They agreed to remain in close contact pending the conclusions of the investigation,” it added.

The India-Canada dispute centres on the killing of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The situation escalated after the Canadian government alleged that Indian government agents were involved in covert operations in Canada.

India has firmly rejected these allegations, accusing Canadian authorities of linking Indian agents with criminal gangs.

“It was underlined that in an atmosphere of extremism and violence, the Trudeau government’s actions endangered their safety,” said India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a statement.

“We have no faith in the current Canadian government’s commitment to ensure their security. Therefore, the Government of India has decided to withdraw the High Commissioner and other targeted diplomats and officials. It was also conveyed that India reserves the right to take further steps in response to the Trudeau government’s support for extremism, violence, and separatism against India,” the MEA added.

(With inputs from PTI)