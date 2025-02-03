Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Starmer becomes first UK prime minister to attend EU meeting since Brexit

The government has stated it will not rejoin the EU’s single market, customs union, or freedom of movement but is seeking a closer relationship on crime, trade, and security.

Starmer-Getty

Starmer will also meet Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte. (Photo: Getty Images)

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraFeb 03, 2025
Vivek Mishra

See Full Bio

KEIR STARMER is visiting Brussels to join a meeting of European Union leaders, making him the first British prime minister to do so since Brexit.

The talks will focus on defence, security cooperation, and trade. Starmer will also meet Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte.

The government has stated it will not rejoin the EU’s single market, customs union, or freedom of movement but is seeking a closer relationship on crime, trade, and security. The aim is to finalise a new agreement by spring, potentially at a UK-EU summit in April or May.

EU leaders are meeting at the Palais d'Egmont in Brussels, with discussions influenced by the ongoing war in Ukraine and Donald Trump’s return to the White House. Trump has pushed for the EU to take greater responsibility for its defence and has threatened new trade tariffs.

Starmer said, "President Trump has threatened more sanctions on Russia and it's clear that's got Putin rattled. We know that he's worried about the state of the Russian economy. I'm here to work with our European partners on keeping up the pressure, targeting the energy revenues and the companies supplying his missile factories to crush Putin's war machine. Because ultimately, alongside our military support, that is what will bring peace closer."

The UK is also discussing closer ties with the EU on serious and organised crime, as well as trade. Talks include allowing food and animal products to move more freely, aligning emissions trading schemes, and easing travel for musicians, BBC reported. The EU is interested in a youth mobility scheme, though the UK has rejected it.

Another proposal is the UK joining the Pan-Euro-Mediterranean Convention, which removes customs on certain components used in manufacturing.

The UK has not ruled this out, and the car industry may benefit, though other sectors could face increased competition.

Leading the UK’s negotiations is Michael Ellam, head of the EU Relations Secretariat in the Cabinet Office.

brexitbrussels visitdonald trumpeuropean unionfood productskeir starmerstarmeruk

Related News

chai-point-kumbh
News

Robotic tea machines serve chai to millions at Maha Kumbh Mela

Top 10 performances of Pawan Chopra
Top lists

Top 10 performances of Pawan Chopra

Eastern Eye

More For You

u19-t20-wc-champs

India remained unbeaten throughout the tournament, winning all their group matches against West Indies, Malaysia, and Sri Lanka. (Photo: X/@narendramodi)

India win second consecutive U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup title

INDIA secured their second successive U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup title with a nine-wicket win over South Africa in the final on Sunday. The victory made India the first team to win the tournament without losing a single match.

India chased down the 83-run target with 52 balls to spare. Gongadi Trisha was the standout performer, taking 3/15 with the ball before scoring an unbeaten 44 off 33 balls.

Keep ReadingShow less
EXCLUSIVE: "Waste of tax payer money"

COST TO THE TAX PAYER: Griffin has spent almost 16 months contemplating the case

Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images

EXCLUSIVE: "Waste of tax payer money"

The judge at the centre of allegations of a possible conflict of interest over a case she was adjudicating has removed herself from it, Eastern Eye can reveal.

Last week (21), we exposed how the Judicial Appointments Commission (JAC) promoted Judge Lynn Griffin while she was hearing a complaint against it brought by the south Asian justice, Abbas Mithani.

Keep ReadingShow less
Nirmala-Sitharaman-Reuters

India's finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the annual budget on Saturday, February 1. (Photo: Reuters)

Key points from India's 2025 budget

INDIA will focus on increasing the spending power of its middle class, encouraging private investment, and promoting inclusive development, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday while presenting the annual budget.

Sitharaman said the budget for 2025-26 includes measures for the poor, youth, farmers, and women. She also highlighted "transformative reforms in taxation."

Keep ReadingShow less
Starmer seeks strong protections for military base in Chagos deal

Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaks during a meeting with business leaders on January 28, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Benjamin Cremel - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Starmer seeks strong protections for military base in Chagos deal

PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer and his Mauritian counterpart Navin Ramgoolam on Friday (31) spoke directly for the first time about the Chagos Islands deal, Starmer's office said.

Britain and its former colony reached a deal last October to hand back Chagos -- which it kept control of after Mauritius gained independence in the 1960s -- provided a UK-US military base remains on the largest island, Diego Garcia.

Keep ReadingShow less
What’s next for Rishi Sunak? From Downing Street to a new mission

Rishi Sunak with Akshata Murty

What’s next for Rishi Sunak? From Downing Street to a new mission

NOW that he has been prime minister, what next for Rishi Sunak?

His wife, Akshata Murty, dropped a hint when she was interviewed along with her mother, Sudha Murty, for the long-running Relative Values slot in the Sunday Times.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc