Cooper begins India visit with focus on bilateral ties and the Middle East

Highlights

Jaishankar and Cooper will discuss the economic impact of the conflict in the Middle East

The ministers will review progress under the UK-India Vision 2035 roadmap

Cooper's visit follows recent moves to strengthen trade and technology cooperation

FOREIGN SECRETARY Yvette Cooper and India's external affairs minister S Jaishankar will hold wide-ranging talks on Thursday (4), focusing on the economic impact of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and reviewing progress under the UK-India Vision 2035 roadmap.

Cooper arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday (3) amid renewed momentum in bilateral ties, particularly in trade and defence.

The two ministers are expected to discuss closer cooperation between the UK and India to reduce the economic impact of ongoing conflicts, support global stability and ensure freedom of navigation, according to a British government readout.

The visit builds on recent high-level engagement, including business and trade secretary Peter Kyle's trip to India earlier this week aimed at bringing the UK-India free trade agreement into force as soon as possible.

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Cooper and Jaishankar will also undertake a formal review of progress under the UK-India Vision 2035 partnership. Discussions will focus on priorities for the coming year across economic growth, technology and innovation, defence and security, climate action and education.

Vision 2035 roadmap

The Vision 2035 roadmap sets out long-term goals for cooperation across a range of sectors.

"The annual review ensures our partnership remains dynamic, aligned and responsive to rapid global change," the British readout said.

British high commissioner to India Lindy Cameron said the visit would provide an opportunity to strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

Business and trade secretary Peter Kyle with India's commerce minister Piyush Goyal Facebook

"The UK-India partnership is a bulwark against rising global uncertainty. Foreign secretary Yvette Cooper's visit this week, her first in the role, is another important opportunity to build on that partnership," Cameron said.

"Since our prime ministers unveiled their shared vision for a modern UK-India partnership last year, the UK has been driving forward collaboration with India as a priority," she added.

Cameron said cooperation under the Technology Security Initiative and the free trade agreement would help deepen links between the two countries.

During her visit, Cooper will also welcome new Indian investment linked to the Technology Security Initiative.

She is scheduled to meet AI health technology entrepreneurs and attend a programme at the British Council focusing on how UK-India partnerships in education and economic growth are supporting shared priorities, the readout said.

(PTI)