Man jailed for life over rape and attempted rape in west London

A 24-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison for rape, attempted rape and firearm offences following a Metropolitan Police investigation in west London.
Navroop Singh, of Mellow Lane East, Hayes, was convicted of five charges including rape and was sentenced on Friday, July 4 at Isleworth Crown Court. He must serve a minimum of 14 years.
Singh was found guilty of attempting to rape a woman in Southall Park, Ealing, on October 13, 2024. He was also convicted of possession of an imitation firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence.
He had earlier pleaded guilty to three further charges: possession of an imitation firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence, rape of a girl under 13, and assault of a girl under 13 by penetration. These charges relate to the rape of a child at Hayes End Park, Hillingdon, on October 23, 2024.
Police launched an investigation following the attempted rape report in Ealing. Officers gathered evidence including CCTV footage, witness accounts and forensic material. The woman had approached two off-duty officers near the park gates, who helped her reach a police station.
Detectives linked the Ealing incident to the rape of a child ten days later. They increased patrols, distributed leaflets in the area, and traced Singh to a location near his home. He was arrested on 27 October.
Acting Chief Superintendent Sean Lynch said: “I would like to commend the strength of the victim-survivors and their families and thank them for their unwavering bravery in reporting these awful incidents to us.
“Today’s conviction is testament to the officers’ thorough investigation, which has identified a violent sexual offender and undoubtedly prevented further harm.
“We are continuing to prioritise tackling violence against women and girls with our increased specialist teams. I hope that the community will find reassurance in our action to put this predator behind bars.”
Specialist officers supported both victims during the investigation and trial.