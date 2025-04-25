Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Five key developments after the deadly Kashmir attack

The attackers opened fire in the crowded tourist spot before fleeing into the surrounding forest. It is the deadliest attack on civilians in Kashmir in 25 years.

Kashmir-attack-protest

Muslims hold placards and flags during a protest against the attack on tourists near south Kashmir's Pahalgam, after offering Friday prayers at Jama Masjid in the old quarters of Delhi, April 25, 2025. (Photo: Reuters)

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraApr 25, 2025
Vivek Mishra

See Full Bio

A TERRORIST attack in the Baisaran Valley of Kashmir’s Pahalgam area on Tuesday killed 26 people, mostly tourists, and left several others injured.

The attackers opened fire in the crowded tourist spot before fleeing into the surrounding forest. It is the deadliest attack on civilians in Kashmir in 25 years.

India has blamed militants with "cross-border linkages" for the incident. According to police notices, two of the suspects identified are Pakistani nationals.

Indian officials say the attack had support from across the border, though no proof has been publicly shared.

Pakistan has rejected the claims, calling them "frivolous" and lacking "verifiable evidence". It said India must take responsibility for its "failure to provide security".

Since the attack, both countries have taken a series of diplomatic, military and trade-related actions. Here are the five key developments since the attack:

1. India and Pakistan exchange fire at LoC

Indian and Pakistani troops exchanged fire along the Line of Control in Kashmir, officials said on Friday.

A Pakistani official told AFP that the firing did not target civilians.

India’s army said the incident involved small arms fire "initiated by Pakistan" and was "effectively responded to". On Thursday, India’s air force and navy conducted military exercises.

2. Starmer calls Modi

Prime minister Keir Starmer spoke to Indian prime minister Narendra Modi on Friday. Starmer said he was "horrified" by the attack and conveyed condolences on behalf of the British people.

A Downing Street spokesperson said both leaders agreed to stay in touch.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs said Starmer strongly condemned the "barbaric terror attack".

3. India suspends Indus Water Treaty

India has suspended the Indus Water Treaty (IWT) with Pakistan. The treaty, signed in 1960, regulates the sharing of the Indus River and its tributaries.

Indian foreign secretary Vikram Misri announced the decision on Wednesday.

Pakistan has warned that any attempt to stop or divert water will be seen as an act of war.

4. Homes of suspects demolished in Kashmir

Indian security forces demolished the houses of two Indian nationals accused of being part of the group behind the attack.

The men, Adil Hussain Thoker and Ashif Sheikh, were not present during the demolitions.

Police said they belong to The Resistance Front, an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba, and have been active for years.

Wanted posters have also been issued for Pakistani nationals Ali Bhai and Hashim Musa.

5. Diplomatic and trade ties scaled down

India and Pakistan have declared each other’s defence advisors persona non grata and reduced embassy staff. The countries have suspended special South Asian visas and closed their only open land border.

Pakistan has halted all trade with India, including through third countries, and closed its airspace to Indian-owned or Indian-operated airlines.

Invoking the Simla Agreement, Pakistan said it will hold all bilateral pacts in abeyance unless India adheres to international law and UN resolutions on Kashmir.

It reiterated its demand for credible investigation into the attack and asked India to avoid a "reflexive blame game".

(With inputs from agencies)

crossborder linkagesindia-pakistan relationsindia-pakistan tensionsindian security forcesindus water treatykashmir attackline of controlpahalgam attackpahalgam terrorist attackterrorist attack in kashmirpakistani nationalsnarendra modikashmir

Related News

Britain ‘shooting itself in the foot’ with high work visa fees
UK

Britain ‘shooting itself in the foot’ with high work visa fees

Madhuri Dixit and Dr Nene
Entertainment

Madhuri Dixit's in-laws ‘were not happy’ when Dr Nene left 'Ideal' heart surgeon job and moved to India

kailash kher
UK Events

Kailash Kher Live in London

Revival hits: 5 classic shows making a comeback in 2025
TV

Revival hits: 5 classic shows making a comeback in 2025

More For You

Starmer and Modi

Starmer and Modi shake hands during a bilateral meeting in the sidelines of the G20 summit at the Museum of Modern Art in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Brazil, on November 18, 2024.

Getty Images

Starmer calls Modi over Kashmir attack; expresses condolences

PRIME MINISER Keir Starmer spoke to Indian prime minister Narendra Modi on Friday morning following the deadly attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam region that killed 26 people on Tuesday.

According to a readout from 10 Downing Street, Starmer said he was horrified by the devastating terrorist attack and expressed deep condolences on behalf of the British people to those affected, their loved ones, and the people of India. The two leaders agreed to stay in touch.

Keep ReadingShow less
indian-army-reuters

Indian security force personnel stand guard at the site of the attack on tourists in Baisaran near Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, April 24, 2025. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Indian and Pakistani troops exchange fire along Line of Control

INDIAN and Pakistani troops exchanged fire overnight along the Line of Control in Kashmir, officials from both sides said on Friday.

The exchange took place days after a deadly attack in the region and amid calls from the United Nations for both countries to show "maximum restraint".

Keep ReadingShow less
India declares state mourning for Pope Francis, Modi leads tributes

A sculpture by Indian sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik in Puri, Odisha, on Monday (21)

India declares state mourning for Pope Francis, Modi leads tributes

INDIA began three days of state mourning on Tuesday (22) for the Pope, a rare honour for a foreign religious leader, as prime minister Narendra Modi joined other south Asian and world leaders in paying tributes following his death on Monday (21).

Pope Francis, the 88-year-old leader of 1.4 billion Catholics across the world, died of a stroke, causing a coma and “irreversible” heart failure, the Vatican said.

Keep ReadingShow less
modi-pahalgam-getty

'I say to the whole world: India will identify, track and punish every terrorist and their backer,' Modi said in his first speech since the incident.

Getty Images

Modi vows to hunt Kashmir attackers ‘to the ends of the Earth’

INDIA and Pakistan have exchanged a series of diplomatic measures after prime minister Narendra Modi blamed Pakistan for a deadly shooting in Pahalgam, Kashmir, in which 26 civilians were killed.

Modi said India would identify and punish those behind the attack and accused Pakistan of supporting cross-border terrorism.

Keep ReadingShow less
Badenoch says Tories must work hard to win May polls

Kemi Badenoch

Badenoch says Tories must work hard to win May polls

Simon Finlay

CONSERVATIVE leader Kemi Badenoch made her second visit to Kent in six weeks, declaring her party can cling onto power at the county council elections on May 1.

However, Badenoch, who was in the county on Tuesday (22) to meet a farmer impacted by the government’s changes to inheritance tax, insisted “we are going to have to work hard for it”. Eighty one seats are up for grabs at Kent County Council (KCC) next week.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc