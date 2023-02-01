Website Logo
  • Wednesday, February 01, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Mahira Khan tapped to step into Meena Kumari’s shoes in Pakistani remake of Bollywood cult classic Pakeezah

Written, directed, and produced by Kamal Amrohi, Pakeezah tells the story of Sahibjaan, a Lucknow-based courtesan or dancer, popularly known as tawaif.

Mahira Khan (GettyImages) and Meena Kumari in Pakeezah

By: Mohnish Singh

Well-known Pakistani star Mahira Khan has been signed on to star in the Pakistani remake of the cult Bollywood film Pakeezah (1972).

She will fill the mighty shoes of tragedy queen Meena Kumari in the forthcoming remake. The project is set to be bankrolled by Hamid Hussain under his UAE-based production house, Action Consultancy.

Sources in the know reveal that Khan has been confirmed to play the role of Mina Kumari. In addition to her, several prominent actors are expected to join the cast of the film soon. The production house is currently in talks with a few leading actors.

“Mahira is onboard, but she is one of many stars we are aiming for in the remake of this epic. There are some more famous artists that are in talks to be roped in the film,” an insider from the production house reveals.

Written, directed, and produced by Kamal Amrohi, Pakeezah stars Ashok Kumar, Meena Kumari, and Raaj Kumar in lead roles. The film tells the story of Sahibjaan, a Lucknow-based courtesan or dancer, popularly known as tawaif.

Action Consultancy is not new to showbiz. It manages a host of stars from South Asia, including Humayun Saeed, Ahad Raza Mir, and Sajal Aly. The talent management agency has recently branched out to production and is looking at financing international content, including films and series.

In other news, Sajal Aly has reportedly been roped in to play Umrao Jaan in an eight-part series adaptation of Mirza Hadi Ruswa’s 1899 novel. More details on the project are expected to arrive soon.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
‘Acting means everything to me’
Entertainment
Mastering the musical minefield
NEWS
Jameela Jamil comes out in support of Sam Smith after trolls body-shamed them: ‘People were…
TELEVISION
EastEnders viewers go into meltdown as ‘hunky’ Ravi Gulati shows ‘muscles on show’
Entertainment
Such a kind hearted rock star: Hrithik Roshan pens sweet note for K-pop singer Jackson…
Entertainment
Big B, SRK, Aamir, and Salman come together to celebrate Yash Chopra’s legacy in docu-series…
NEWS
Priyanka Chopra welcomes Samantha Ruth Prabhu into the world of Citadel
MUSIC
Anoushka Shankar to perform at 65th annual Grammy Awards
Entertainment
Pathaan emerges as the biggest Indian post-covid blockbuster in UK; pockets a whopping…
Entertainment
‘Deepika is Amar, I am Akbar, John is Anthony’: Shah Rukh Khan’s message…
Entertainment
Sanjay Dutt joins Thalapathy Vijay in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s untitled feature film
Entertainment
Kareena Kapoor Khan’s new character in Hansal Mehta’s next inspired by Kate Winslet’s…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW