Mahira Khan tapped to step into Meena Kumari’s shoes in Pakistani remake of Bollywood cult classic Pakeezah

Written, directed, and produced by Kamal Amrohi, Pakeezah tells the story of Sahibjaan, a Lucknow-based courtesan or dancer, popularly known as tawaif.

Mahira Khan (GettyImages) and Meena Kumari in Pakeezah

By: Mohnish Singh

Well-known Pakistani star Mahira Khan has been signed on to star in the Pakistani remake of the cult Bollywood film Pakeezah (1972).

She will fill the mighty shoes of tragedy queen Meena Kumari in the forthcoming remake. The project is set to be bankrolled by Hamid Hussain under his UAE-based production house, Action Consultancy.

Sources in the know reveal that Khan has been confirmed to play the role of Mina Kumari. In addition to her, several prominent actors are expected to join the cast of the film soon. The production house is currently in talks with a few leading actors.

“Mahira is onboard, but she is one of many stars we are aiming for in the remake of this epic. There are some more famous artists that are in talks to be roped in the film,” an insider from the production house reveals.

Written, directed, and produced by Kamal Amrohi, Pakeezah stars Ashok Kumar, Meena Kumari, and Raaj Kumar in lead roles. The film tells the story of Sahibjaan, a Lucknow-based courtesan or dancer, popularly known as tawaif.

Action Consultancy is not new to showbiz. It manages a host of stars from South Asia, including Humayun Saeed, Ahad Raza Mir, and Sajal Aly. The talent management agency has recently branched out to production and is looking at financing international content, including films and series.

In other news, Sajal Aly has reportedly been roped in to play Umrao Jaan in an eight-part series adaptation of Mirza Hadi Ruswa’s 1899 novel. More details on the project are expected to arrive soon.

