Pakistani senator calls Mahira Khan ‘shameless’ for praising Shah Rukh Khan

She also revealed that she was asked to get her nose fixed in the beginning of her acting career.

Mahira Khan (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Mahira Khan needs no introduction. She is one of the most successful actresses Pakistan’s cinema has ever produced. The actress is quite popular in India as well. She starred alongside Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan in the 2017 film Raees and impressed everyone with her captivating performance and sizzling chemistry with the superstar.

It is no secret that Mahira is a big fan of Shah Rukh Khan. She has openly talked about her love for the superstar on many public platforms over the years.

Recently, the Bol (2011) actress attended an event hosted by scriptwriter, television presenter, and satirist, Anwar Maqsood where she spoke about her experience of working in Bollywood. She also revealed that she was asked to get her nose fixed in the beginning of her acting career.

“Shah Rukh Khan was the hero of my time and I was in love with him and used to think about working with him. It was a dream of mine that I never knew would be completed. The fact that I got to it was amazing,” she said.

The actress further added, “When I joined the industry, many people advised me to fix my nose, and I said, ‘No, if I cut my nose off, then what’s left?’ But I’m being serious once Shah Rukh Khan and I were doing a scene and he said, ‘Look, look, this is the war of noses!’”

When Maqsood asked the actress about the political party that she supports in Pakistani, she did not say anything immediately.

“There was a film released recently. I side with Pathaan,” she said later, indirectly hinting at former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan.

Now, senior PMLN leader and Senator Dr Afnan Ullah Khan has come down heavily on the actress. In a tweet in Urdu, he lambasted the actress, writing, “Mahira Khan has mental health problem and Anwar Maqsood is drunk in this part of life. Both these shameless characters are cursed by the public. Books can be written on Mahira Khan’s character. She also flatters Indian actors for money. And Anwar Maqsood is a cursed character full of prejudice.”

