Sajal Ali: Precious rise of a Pakistani treasure

HOW ACTING STAR SAJAL ALI BECAME THE JEWEL IN HER COUNTRY’S CROWN







by ASJAD NAZIR

SHE may only be 27 years old, but Sajal Ali has clocked up an incredible body of acclaimed work at a very young age and is widely regarded as one of the finest Pakistani actresses of this generation.

The wide array of characters and impressive on-screen performances have turned her into a global icon with a huge fan following, waiting to see what she will do next.







The adulation hasn’t gone to her head, with the young star remaining grounded and always looking forward to the next challenge ahead. “I am not someone who likes to look back on what I have achieved. I like to live in the moment. For me enjoying success is receiving appreciation and support from my fans for my work. That motivates and inspires me to work harder,” said Sajal Ali.

The soft-spoken actress doesn’t come across like someone who has millions of admirers and is very much like the girl next door. With award-winning turns in hit serials like Gul-e-Rana, Yaqeen Ka Safar and the massively popular O Rangreza, it would be easy for the actress to act like a huge star, but she prefers to keep her feet firmly on the ground. That focus is perhaps why she has been able to keep on top of a massively demanding work schedule that has seen her deliver winning performances every year since her breakout role as a teenager in 2011 soap opera Mehmoodabad Ki Malkain.

“I have been in the industry for almost a decade now and being on sets really is like a second home to me. I enjoy every single part and detail of my profession; hence I don’t take it as a demanding work schedule, but I see it instead as a routine and a very important part of my life,” she explained.







Although Sajal has delivered many winning performances in a relatively short space of time, the actress is unable to pinpoint a favourite and remains connected to all the characters she has played. “I am someone who gives 110 per cent to each of my projects and surrender myself to the role. That is why each character that I have played has left a huge impact in my life. Hence, it’s a bit difficult for me to single out characters. They are all special for me and have taught me something.”

One thing that does connect all her characters is just how memorable they have been. Sajal has had an admirably high success rate and that is why she has been so in demand.

“I am a firm believer of selecting the right script. Once you have the script, it adds substance to your character and then everything else falls into place.”







The hardworking star is always looking to cross the next frontier and has some exciting projects ahead. She stars opposite Bilal Abbas Khan in hotly anticipated film Khel Khel Mein, which is generating a lot of excitement because it has Pakistan’s two hottest young stars in the lead role. She is rightly feeling confident about the movie.

The A-list star will also be announcing herself to western audiences with a key role in high-profile British film What’s Love Got To Do With It, which has an international cast that includes Lily James, Emma Thompson, Shazad Latif and Shabana Azmi.

“I have been looking for a film like What’s Love Got To Do With It for a very long time. There is so much to love about this film! The script, director, crew, fellow cast members and everything about it is just wonderful. It has been a great experience working on the movie and I am thankful to the entire team.”

Although she will always remain connected to Pakistani television and films, the strikingly beautiful star is open to doing more international projects, but she won’t do them just for the sake of it. “I am very open to the idea of working on international films and dramas, as long as the script is strong and my role has some substance attached to it. If I get something well-written and meaningful internationally, I will do it for sure. I just want to play roles that challenge me as an actor, and roles that are different yet leave a legacy.”

There is a lot more to Sajal than her otherworldly looks, star presence and popularity. She has repeatedly shown technical excellence as an actress and a natural ability on-screen. When asked, what the secret of a good performance is, she smiled and said: “I am not sure if there’s a specific secret but since the early days of my career I have developed this habit of deep diving into the lifestyle of the characters I play during the shooting stage of a film or drama. I take this exercise so seriously that I often ask my team to call me by the character’s name that I am playing. I often dress and talk in the same manner even when I am at home to keep the momentum building and to prevent any gaps or breaks for the character that I am playing during the filming process.”

Although she is very much appreciated by fans and producers wanting to sign her, that natural ability to deliver a winning performance hasn’t gone unnoticed by fellow actors, with many including in India complimenting the Pakistani star. She receives any praise with humility and is most connected to compliments coming from fans around the world.

“Yes, it is a great feeling when you receive so much appreciation from members of your fraternity and a really humbling feeling. I have always said that my fans are like my family and are my main source of motivation to push the envelope with each project,” she said humbly.

Making it on her own terms in a male dominated industry, not changing as a person and taking on impactful roles has turned Sajal Ali into a strong symbol of girl power and she takes that responsibility really seriously. Sajal will always try to set a good example.

When asked what message she would give to young women who are starting off their journey, the actress had a simple message: “Always believe in yourself no matter what and remember that you’re not less than anyone.”

Although she has worked during lockdown, like many Sajal has spent a lot of time with family and used the challenging circumstances to appreciate all the blessings she has. “This lockdown that we are all living through has given me more time to reflect on some facets of life that we often take for granted. I think it will change all of us, hopefully for the better.”

During lockdown a lot of people have binge-watched shows Sajal has starred in, but what does she enjoy watching as an audience member. “I usually jump on the bandwagon of trending shows but I recently watched The Queen’s Gambit and was blown away by Anya Taylor-Joy’s performance immensely.”

When asked why she loves being an actress, Sajal said: “The fact that you get to portray a diverse set of characters on-screen is what excites me the most of being an actress.”

The Pakistani star, who is set to shine even brighter finished off by delivering a message for her fans. “Always live your life to the fullest and please don’t shy away from your dreams.”

Did You Know?

■ Sajal starred opposite late legendary actress Sridevi in Bollywood film Mom and said it was a dream come true to work with her.

■ Sajal’s sister is popular Pakistani actress Saboor Aly.

■ She is married to acclaimed actor Ahad Raza Mir.

■ The young actress is also an accomplished singer and sang for the title track of popular drama serial O Rangreza.

■ Sajal has over 6.9 million Instagram followers, which is more than the entire cast of her international debut What’s Love Got To Do With It, combined.





