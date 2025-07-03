Charlize Theron says sex in her 40s is better than ever as she speaks about her one-night stand with a 26-year-old

Quick highlights:

Charlize Theron revealed she recently slept with a 26-year-old and called the experience “really f---ing amazing”.

The actress made the candid admission during her appearance on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast.

Theron spoke about her distaste for dating apps and why she’s happy being single.

Her latest film, The Old Guard 2, is now streaming on Netflix.

At 49, Charlize Theron says she’s enjoying a new sense of freedom, and it includes some unexpected, thrilling experiences. The Oscar-winning actress recently spoke about a sexual encounter with a 26-year-old that she described as “really f---ing amazing”, during her guest appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast hosted by Alex Cooper. Promoting her new Netflix film The Old Guard 2, Theron got candid about her dating life, past relationships, and how her forties have brought her a refreshing shift in perspective.

Charlize Theron poses with her Oscar for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role during the 76th Annual Academy Awards Getty Images





Sex and confidence after 40

When Cooper asked Theron to share her best sex advice, the actress hesitated before opening up. “I’ve probably had three one-night stands in my entire life,” she admitted. “But I did just recently f--- a 26-year-old, and it was really f---ing amazing.” She explained the encounter came from a newfound liberation: “I think it’s because I found this freedom in my forties where I’m like, ‘Oh my god.’”

Charlize Theron stars in "The Cider House Rules" Getty Images





No patience for dating apps or industry matches

Theron, who’s been romantically linked in the past to Sean Penn and Stuart Townsend, had strong opinions about online dating. Calling it a “clown show”, she criticised everything from selfies in closets to Burning Man pictures. She also dismissed the idea of dating fellow actors, saying it doesn’t work for her. “I don’t think dating someone in my industry is a smart thing,” she told Cooper.

Charlize Theron attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix's "The Old Guard 2" Getty Images





Comfortable without a relationship

The Mad Max: Fury Road star, a single mother to daughters Jackson and August, said she’s happy not being in a relationship. “There’s this notion that someone like me must be missing out,” she said. “But I’m not.” She made it clear she isn’t seeking marriage either. “I want long-term commitment. I just don’t need to get married,” she said, adding that fears around being stuck may be part of her hesitation.

Charlize Theron during the 2010 Soccer World Cup Final Draw Getty Images





Juggling sex, motherhood and a career

Theron pointed out how hard it is to find time for romance while raising two children. “Who has f---ing time for dates and waxing and make-up?” she laughed. “I’ve got two children that have to go to school.” Her daughters, now 12 and 9, were adopted in 2012 and 2015. She often jokes about how unimpressed they are by her career, even after visiting her on the set of The Old Guard 2.