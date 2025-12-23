Skip to content
Indian national arrested in Birmingham for people smuggling social media adverts

29-year-old suspected of facilitating illegal immigration through organised crime network advertising services online

Officers seized several electronic devices during the raid, which are currently being examined as part of the ongoing investigation.

iStock - Representative image
Ashya Rose
By Ashya RoseDec 23, 2025
Ashya Rose is a junior journalist with Eastern Eye.


  • Indian national arrested in Birmingham for allegedly advertising people smuggling services on social media.
  • National Crime Agency and West Midlands Police conducted joint operation in Handsworth area.
  • UK government reports 33 per cent increase in people smuggling arrests over past year.

A 29-year-old Indian national has been arrested in Birmingham as part of an investigation into people smuggling operations advertised on social media platforms, the National Crime Agency (NCA) confirmed on Monday.

The suspect, whose identity has not been disclosed, was detained in the Holyhead Road area of Handsworth following a joint operation between the NCA and West Midlands Police. Authorities believe he was working for an organised crime network that transported illegal migrants in lorries.

"The 29-year-old Indian national is suspected of working on behalf of an organised crime network moving people in the backs of lorries, and was arrested on suspicion of facilitating illegal immigration," the NCA stated.

Kevin Broadhead, NCA branch commander, emphasised the agency's commitment to tackling organised immigration crime. "Our investigation, which is being conducted alongside partners from West Midlands Police, continues following this arrest," he said.

"Tackling organised immigration crime remains a priority for the NCA, and we are determined to do all we can to target, disrupt and dismantle the networks involved."

Officers seized several electronic devices during the raid, which are currently being examined as part of the ongoing investigation. The suspect remains in custody for questioning.

In a separate development during the same operation, a second individual was arrested for being in the UK illegally and subsequently handed over to immigration authorities for expected deportation.

Government immigration crackdown

The arrest forms part of the British government's intensified efforts to combat illegal migration. Home Office figures reveal that nearly 50,000 people without legal right to remain in the UK have been removed since July 2024. People smuggling arrests, convictions and seizures have reportedly increased by 33 per cent over the past 12 months.

Home secretary Shabana Mahmood has outlined the government's dual approach to immigration enforcement. "Reducing the number of arrivals is just half the story. We must also remove those who have no right to be here," she said.

Recent data released by the Home Office in August showed a significant rise in Indian nationals being detained under immigration law breaches.

The figures indicated that 2,715 Indians were logged as being in detention, representing a 108 per cent increase compared to the previous year.

people smugglingnational crime agencyillegal migration

