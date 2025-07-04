MPs say Home Office unaware if foreign workers leave UK after visas expire

THE HOME OFFICE does not know whether foreign workers are leaving the UK or staying on illegally after their visas expire, according to a cross-party group of MPs.
The Public Accounts Committee (PAC), which oversees government spending, said the department has not analysed exit check data since the skilled worker visa was introduced in 2020, the BBC reported.
Between December 2020 and the end of 2024, about 1.18 million people applied through the skilled worker visa route.
The PAC said the Home Office relies on airline passenger records to track departures but has not reviewed this data since 2020.
It said the department must explain how it plans to record whether people have left the UK.
The PAC also highlighted evidence of exploitation, including debt bondage and excessive working hours, and said the department had been “slow and ineffective” in tackling it.
Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said in May that overseas recruitment for care workers would end. Home Office Permanent Secretary Dame Antonia Romeo said overstaying was a “problem” the department was “fixing”.
Dr Madeleine Sumption from the Migration Observatory told BBC Radio 4 that the Home Office’s job-matching process did not seem “hugely effective”.
A Home Office spokesperson said the previous government’s visa policy led to record migration.