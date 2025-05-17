Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

UK, US working to maintain India-Pakistan ceasefire: Lammy

Tensions rose after a deadly attack on tourists in Kashmir, which India has blamed on Pakistan. Pakistan has denied involvement. Both countries fired missiles onto each other’s territory during the escalation.

Lammy

Lammy also commented on India’s decision to suspend the Indus Water Treaty, saying, 'We would urge all sides to meet their treaty obligations.'

Reuters
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeMay 17, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

FOREIGN SECRETARY David Lammy said on Saturday that Britain is working with the United States to ensure the ceasefire between India and Pakistan holds, and to support confidence-building measures and dialogue between the two sides.

Speaking in Islamabad at the end of a two-day visit, Lammy said, “We will continue to work with the United States to ensure that we get an enduring ceasefire, to ensure that dialogue is happening and to work through with Pakistan and India how we can get to confidence and confidence-building measures between the two sides.”

Pakistan has said that Britain and other countries, along with the United States, played a key role in helping de-escalate the recent fighting between the two countries. The ceasefire was brokered on May 10 after diplomatic efforts, but diplomats and analysts have said it remains fragile.

ALSO READ: UK and Pakistan foreign ministers meet after India-Pakistan conflict

Tensions rose after a deadly attack on tourists in Kashmir, which India has blamed on Pakistan. Pakistan has denied involvement. Both countries fired missiles onto each other’s territory during the escalation.

US president Donald Trump has said talks should take place in a third country but no venue or dates have been announced.

“These are two neighbours with a long history but they are two neighbours that have barely been able to speak to one other over this past period, and we want to ensure that we do not see further escalation and that the ceasefire endures,” Lammy said.

Lammy also commented on India’s decision to suspend the Indus Water Treaty, saying, “We would urge all sides to meet their treaty obligations.”

India had said last month that it had “put in abeyance” its participation in the 1960 treaty that governs use of the Indus river system. Pakistan has said any disruption to its water access would be considered an act of war.

Lammy said Britain would continue to work with Pakistan on countering terrorism. “It is a terrible blight on this country and its people, and of course on the region,” he said.

ALSO READ: David Lammy urges India, Pakistan to sustain ceasefire

‘Obfuscation’ by Russia on Ukraine

Lammy criticised Russia following brief talks with Ukraine on a potential ceasefire. The meeting ended in under two hours, and Trump said no progress was possible until he met Russian president Vladimir Putin directly.

“Yet again we are seeing obfuscation on the Russian side and unwillingness to get serious about the enduring peace that is now required in Ukraine,” Lammy said. “Once again Russia is not serious.”

“At what point do we say to Putin enough is enough?” he said.

(With inputs from Reuters)

david lammyindia pakistan ceasefirekashmir attackindus water treatyuk foreign policyus mediationpakistan terrorismindia-pakistan dialoguerussia ukraine talksputin ukrainetrump diplomacyuk-us cooperationindia-pakistan tensions

Related News

Tesco
Business

Tesco app crash leaves customers unable to access Clubcards

Angelina Jolie Dazzles at Cannes in Cucinelli for 'Eddington'
Entertainment

Angelina Jolie returns to Cannes in Brunello Cucinelli gown for 'Eddington' premiere

rushdie attacker
News

Salman Rushdie attacker jailed for 25 years

UK Set for Heatwave as Weekend Temps Top Ibiza Forecasts
UK

UK weather to be warmer than Ibiza this weekend

More For You

iphone-Reuters

In April, Indian minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that iPhones worth £13.22 bn were exported from India in FY25. (Photo: Reuters)

REUTERS

Apple assures India plans intact despite Trump’s remarks: Report

APPLE has assured the Indian government that its investment and manufacturing plans in the country remain unchanged.

This comes after US president Donald Trump said he had asked Apple CEO Tim Cook to scale back manufacturing in India and focus more on the United States.

Keep ReadingShow less
Disability campaigners

Disability campaigners from 'Dignity in Dying' hold placards as they demonstrate outside The Palace of Westminster during a gathering in favour of the proposals to legalise assisted suicide in the UK.

Getty Images

Parliament set to debate assisted dying bill changes

A PROPOSED law that would allow assisted dying for terminally ill people will return to parliament on Friday, with lawmakers set to debate a series of changes before a final vote on whether the bill should proceed.

In November, lawmakers voted 330 to 275 in favour of allowing assisted dying. If passed, the legislation would make Britain one of several countries including Australia, Canada, and some US states to permit assisted dying.

Keep ReadingShow less
Rajnath Singh

India's defence minister Rajnath Singh said, 'I believe a big portion of the $1 billion coming from IMF will be used for funding terror infrastructure.'

Reuters

India asks IMF to reconsider Pakistan loan over 'terror funding'

INDIA's defence minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said the International Monetary Fund (IMF) should reconsider its decision to approve a $1 billion loan to Pakistan, alleging that Islamabad was using the funds to support terrorism.

"I believe a big portion of the $1 billion coming from IMF will be used for funding terror infrastructure," Singh told troops at an air force base in western India. "I believe any economic assistance to Pakistan is nothing less than funding terror."

Keep ReadingShow less
Rachel Reeves

Rachel Reeves welcomed the figures, saying they 'show the strength and potential of the UK economy,' while adding that 'there is more to do'. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

UK economy beats forecasts, grows at 0.7 per cent

THE UK economy grew more than expected in the first quarter of the year, according to official data published on Thursday. The figures cover the period before business tax increases and US President Donald Trump's new tariffs came into effect.

Gross domestic product rose by 0.7 per cent from January to March, following a small increase in the final quarter of last year, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

Keep ReadingShow less
Modi warns against nuclear blackmail amid tensions with Pakistan

Narendra Modi

Modi warns against nuclear blackmail amid tensions with Pakistan

INDIA’S prime minister Narendra Modi on Monday (12) vowed to respond forcefully to any future “terrorist attack” after days of escalating tensions with Pakistan.

In his address to the nation, Modi warned New Delhi would not accept “nuclear blackmail” if further conflict with Pakistan were to occur.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc