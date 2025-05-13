Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

David Lammy urges India, Pakistan to sustain ceasefire

Lammy said he had chaired a COBRA meeting on the situation and that the top priority was maintaining the ceasefire.

David-Lammy-Getty

Foreign secretary David Lammy said he hoped the ceasefire would be sustained and called for dialogue between the two sides. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraMay 13, 2025
Vivek Mishra

See Full Bio

The UK on Saturday (10) welcomed the ceasefire agreedbetween India and Pakistan and urged both countries to continue steps towards de-escalation.

Foreign secretary David Lammy said he hoped the ceasefire would be sustained and called for dialogue between the two sides.

“Today’s ceasefire between India and Pakistan is hugely welcome. I urge both parties to sustain this. De-escalation is in everybody’s interest,” Lammy said.

The ceasefire was announced late Saturday by US president Donald Trump after fighting that killed at least 60 people and displaced thousands.

The escalation began before dawn on Wednesday when India launched missile attacks it said destroyed “terrorist camps” in Pakistan-administered Kashmir. The strikes followed an April 22 attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir that killed 26 civilians. India blamed Pakistan for the attack, while Islamabad denied involvement and responded with artillery fire.

Lammy said he had chaired a COBRA meeting on the situation and that the top priority was maintaining the ceasefire.

“I know the images from India and Pakistan have been deeply worrying for many communities here in Britain, and for those living and working in both countries,” he said.

“Given our strong and close relationships with India and Pakistan, the UK stands ready to work with both sides to make lasting peace a reality.”

He said he had spoken to India’s external affairs minister S Jaishankar and Pakistan’s deputy prime minister and foreign minister Ishaq Dar.

“My message to both was the same: ensure this ceasefire agreement is extended and sustained. Further conflict is in nobody’s interest,” he said.

Lammy also said the UK was working with the US, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and EU counterparts to support peace, and Foreign Office teams were in touch with airlines and advising British nationals in the region.

“We value the contribution of British Pakistani and British Indian communities to this country, and their long and proud history of living here side by side,” he said.

david lammyindiapakistanceasefirekashmiruk foreign policymissile attackss jaishankarishaq darbritish indianbritish pakistanide-escalationindia-pakistan tensionsindia-pakistan clashdonald trumppahalgam terrorist attackpahalgam attack

Related News

Sheikh Hasina
Asia

Bangladesh Election Commission suspends Awami League’s registration

Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani
Entertainment

Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani reunite for a new slice-of-life film after 3 Idiots and PK

Biddu wins Lifetime Achievement Award, Sandhya Suri wins Flame Award
Entertainment

Biddu wins Lifetime Achievement Award, Sandhya Suri wins Flame Award at UK Asian Film Festival 2025

UK unemployment
UK

UK unemployment rises to highest level since 2021

More For You

Modi speech

'If another terrorist attack against India is carried out, a strong response will be given,' Modi said.

Reuters

Modi warns of strong response to any future terrorist attack

PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi on Monday said India would respond strongly to any future terrorist attack and would not tolerate "nuclear blackmail" in case of further conflict with Pakistan.

His remarks came after a weekend ceasefire appeared to be holding following four days of heavy fighting between the two sides. US president Donald Trump, who said he brokered the ceasefire, claimed on Monday that US intervention had prevented a "bad nuclear war".

Keep ReadingShow less
Srinagar-market-Reuters

People move in a busy marketplace in Srinagar, Indian Kashmir, May 12, 2025. (Photo credit: Reuters)

Calm returns after India-Pakistan ceasefire, military talks planned

TOP military officials from India and Pakistan were set to speak on Monday, following a ceasefire that ended four days of missile, drone and artillery attacks across the border. The call between the heads of military operations was scheduled for 12:00 pm (0630 GMT).

The Indian army reported that the previous night was the "first calm night in recent days" in Kashmir and along the western border with Pakistan. "The night remained largely peaceful across... Kashmir and other areas along the international border," the army said. "No incidents have been reported, marking the first calm night in recent days."

Keep ReadingShow less
Sheikh-Hasina-Getty

Sheikh Hasina is currently in self-imposed exile in India and has not responded to an arrest warrant issued in Dhaka, where she faces charges of crimes against humanity. (Photo: Getty Images)

Bangladesh bans Awami League activities during tribunal trial

BANGLADESH's interim government on Saturday banned all activities of the Awami League, the party of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, as it faces trial over a crackdown on protests that led to Hasina’s removal last year.

The United Nations said up to 1,400 protesters were killed in July 2024 during action taken by Hasina's government against opposition supporters.

Keep ReadingShow less
ceasefire-kashmir-reuters

Kashmiri men greet each other after the ceasefire announcement between India and Pakistan, in Srinagar, May 10, 2025. (Photo: Reuters)

Ceasefire holds between India and Pakistan after days of fighting

A FRAGILE ceasefire between India and Pakistan held on Sunday after four days of intense fighting, even as both sides accused each other of violating the truce overnight.

The ceasefire agreement was announced on Saturday following US diplomatic intervention and pressure. But hours later, India said Pakistan had violated the understanding and its armed forces were "giving an adequate and appropriate response". Pakistan said it was committed to the ceasefire and blamed India for the violations.

Keep ReadingShow less
India, Pakistan exchange fire as US urges restraint amid nuclear tensions

A man stands amidst the debris on the roof of a damaged house, following Pakistan's military operation against India, in Rehari, Jammu, May 10, 2025. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

India, Pakistan exchange fire as US urges restraint amid nuclear tensions

PAKISTAN launched counterattacks against India on Saturday (10) after three of its air bases were struck overnight, and as the conflict between the neighbours spiralled towards a full-blown war that sparked calls against "miscalculation".

Indian Wing Commander Vyomika Singh told a briefing on Saturday there were "several high-speed missile attacks" on air bases, but "limited damage" to equipment.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc