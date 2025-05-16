Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

UK and Pakistan foreign ministers meet after India-Pakistan conflict

Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi and Saudi Arabia’s minister of state for foreign affairs, Adel Al-Jubeir, had also visited both countries last week with offers to mediate.

ishaq dar and david lammy

The meeting came a week after the most serious confrontation between Indian and Pakistan in decades.

Photo credit X/@ForeignOfficePk
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraMay 16, 2025
Vivek Mishra

See Full Bio

UK foreign secretary David Lammy met his Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar in Islamabad on Friday, days after a major military escalation between India and Pakistan.

The meeting came a week after the most serious confrontation between the two countries in decades. The latest conflict had raised concerns globally before a ceasefire was announced by United States president Donald Trump.

State television showed Lammy being received by foreign minister Dar at the Foreign Office in Islamabad.

ALSO READ: David Lammy urges India, Pakistan to sustain ceasefire

Following last week’s clashes, the United Kingdom was among several countries that called for de-escalation. Prime minister Keir Starmer said Britain was "urgently engaging" with both India and Pakistan.

Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi and Saudi Arabia’s minister of state for foreign affairs, Adel Al-Jubeir, had also visited both countries last week with offers to mediate.

The fighting began on 7 May when India launched strikes against what it described as “terrorist camps” in Pakistan. The strikes followed an April attack in Indian-administered Kashmir that killed 26 people.

India blamed Pakistan for supporting the group it said carried out the attack, which was the deadliest on civilians in Kashmir in decades. Pakistan has denied the allegations.

AFP reported that four days of drone, missile and artillery exchanges followed, resulting in the deaths of around 70 people, including many civilians, on both sides.

India and Pakistan, both members of the International Atomic Energy Agency, have accused each other of failing to manage their nuclear weapons.

(With inputs from agencies)

ceasefiredavid lammydrone strikesforeign ministers meetingindia pakistan conflictiran saudi mediationishaq darislamabad diplomacykashmir attackkeir starmernuclear tensionsus mediation

Related News

fake lawyer sentenced at Gloucestershire
UK

Fake lawyer sentenced after securing jobs  law firms

Eurovision 2025
Entertainment

Eurovision 2025: What to expect from Saturday night’s final in Basel?

Rani Mukerji and Shah Rukh Khan
Entertainment

Rani Mukerji joins Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan in the action thriller 'King'

Luxury brands
Fashion

Can you afford luxury in 2025? Top brands raising prices this year

More For You

Lakshmi Mittal

Mittal, 74, has a net worth of more than £17.3 billion.

Lakshmi Mittal buys luxury mansion in Dubai’s Emirates Hills: report

LAKSHMI MITTAL, executive chairman of ArcelorMittal SA and one of Britain’s richest residents, has purchased a mansion in Dubai’s Emirates Hills, known as the “Beverly Hills of Dubai”, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Baroque-style home was listed for around £150 million in 2023 and sold for roughly half that amount earlier this year, according to people with knowledge of the deal.

Keep ReadingShow less
Bharatanatyam

Anantakam – A Bharatanatyam Recital by Sankari

Anantakam: Bharatanatyam by Sankari

On Sunday, 18 May, classical dance enthusiasts in London are in for a cultural treat as Anantakam, a captivating Bharatanatyam recital by the accomplished dancer Sankari, takes centre stage at The Bhavan. Rooted in the rich traditions of South Indian classical dance, this performance offers a profound exploration of ananda—the concept of eternal bliss—through a seamless blend of movement, music, and emotion. The event, accompanied by live Carnatic music, promises an immersive experience for audiences of all backgrounds.

Bharatanatyam, one of the oldest and most revered classical dance forms of India, originated in Tamil Nadu and is known for its intricate footwork, graceful expressions, and deeply spiritual narrative style. In Anantakam, Sankari draws from this centuries-old tradition to deliver a performance that is not only artistically refined but spiritually elevating. The title itself, Anantakam, evokes the boundless nature of divine bliss, which Sankari brings to life through her expressive storytelling and meticulous choreography.

Keep ReadingShow less
Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda prepares for a powerful transformation in Kingdom

5 reasons Vijay Deverakonda is becoming India's most talked about action star in 2025

With Kingdom set to release on 4 July, anticipation is soaring as fans gear up to witness Vijay Deverakonda in a never-seen-before action avatar. Gone are the days of brooding romance, this time the young heartthrob steps into the shoes of a fierce warrior navigating a war-torn world, blending raw emotion with brute strength. The audience is bracing for high-intensity combat, epic battle sequences, and a performance that redefines Vijay as a full-blown action star. Kingdom isn’t just a film, it’s a bold new chapter in his cinematic journey. Ahead of the release of the much-anticipated film, here are five reasons why Vijay Deverakonda is the ultimate action hero we’ve been waiting for.

Vijay DeverakondaVijay Deverakonda steps away from romance and into full throttle action

Keep ReadingShow less
Nirav Modi

Nirav Modi, 55, has been in custody in the UK since March 2019.

ANI

Nirav Modi denied bail in UK as extradition to India remains pending

A UK court on Thursday denied bail to fugitive Indian diamond businessman Nirav Modi, who sought release while awaiting extradition to India. Modi cited potential threats to his life and said he would not attempt to flee Britain.

Modi, 55, has been in custody in the UK since March 2019. He left India in 2018 before details emerged of his alleged involvement in a large-scale fraud at Punjab National Bank.

Keep ReadingShow less
Darren Henley

Darren Henley : Art can make people happier and healthier

Darren Henley: ‘Art can make people happier and healthier’

Darren Henley posed the question: “What’s our higher aim at the Arts Council?” And he offered the answer: “If I have my three words, it’s ‘creating happier lives’.” He firmly believes the arts bring happiness.

In the 10 years he has travelled to every corner of England as chief executive of Arts Council England, Henley has been greatly encouraged by the British Asian artistic fraternity. Many are beholden to the Arts Council.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc