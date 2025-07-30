Skip to content
 
Modi denies any foreign intervention in India-Pakistan ceasefire

Trump has repeatedly claimed credit for stopping the conflict, saying on Monday during his visit to Scotland, “If I weren’t around, you’d have, right now, six major wars going on. India would be fighting with Pakistan.”

Speaking in parliament during a debate on 'Operation Sindoor', Modi said, 'No world leader asked us to stop the operation.' He did not name Trump in his address.

INDIAN prime minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday denied that any world leader intervened to stop India’s operations against Pakistan during their recent conflict, countering repeated claims by US president Donald Trump that he had brokered peace.

Speaking in parliament during a debate on “Operation Sindoor”, Modi said, “No world leader asked us to stop the operation.” He did not name Trump in his address.

Modi also said that Pakistan had requested India to end the fighting after facing the “heat of our attacks”.

The fighting in May lasted four days and left more than 70 people dead on both sides.

It was triggered by an April attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir, where gunmen killed 26 men, mostly Hindus.

India accused Pakistan of backing the attackers, which Islamabad denied.

Trump has repeatedly claimed credit for stopping the conflict, saying on Monday during his visit to Scotland, “If I weren’t around, you’d have, right now, six major wars going on. India would be fighting with Pakistan.”

Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had challenged Modi to declare in parliament that Trump was lying about mediating peace.

Home minister Amit Shah informed lawmakers that three Pakistani terrorists involved in the Kashmir attack were killed during a military operation on Monday.

He said all three were Pakistani nationals and identified two as members of Lashkar-e-Taiba, a UN-designated terrorist group based in Pakistan.

The May fighting brought the two countries close to another war before the ceasefire was announced.

After Trump’s statements, opposition parties in India questioned whether there had been third-party mediation, a claim New Delhi has consistently denied.

