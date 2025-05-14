Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Pakistan returns border guard, says committed to truce with India

“Purnam Kumar Shaw, who had been in the custody of Pakistan Rangers since 23 April 2025, was handed over to India,” the BSF said in a statement.

Purnam Kumar Shaw

'Purnam Kumar Shaw, who had been in the custody of Pakistan Rangers since 23 April 2025, was handed over to India,' the BSF said in a statement.

BSF
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraMay 14, 2025
Vivek Mishra

See Full Bio

PAKISTAN on Wednesday returned a Border Security Force (BSF) soldier, an Indian border guard, who had been captured a day after an attack in Indian-administered Kashmir in April that killed 26 people.

The attack took place near the town of Pahalgam on 22 April and led to four days of fighting between India and Pakistan. A ceasefire was announced on Saturday.

“Purnam Kumar Shaw, who had been in the custody of Pakistan Rangers since 23 April 2025, was handed over to India,” the BSF said in a statement.

The handover was “conducted peacefully and in accordance with established protocols,” the statement added.

ALSO READ: Modi warns of strong response to any future terrorist attack

No group claimed responsibility for the 22 April attack. India blamed Pakistan for supporting the attackers, leading to strong statements and diplomatic actions from both sides. Pakistan rejected the accusations and called for an independent investigation.

Pakistan said on Tuesday it remains committed to the ceasefire but warned it would respond to any future aggression.

The statement came after Indian prime minister Narendra Modi’s address on Monday, in which he said India would strike “terrorist hideouts” across the border again if there were fresh attacks, and would not be deterred by “nuclear blackmail”.

Both countries used missiles and drones to target each other’s military installations after India said it had hit “terrorist infrastructure” in Pakistan and Pakistani-administered Kashmir on Wednesday. The strikes were in response to the 22 April attack in which 26 Hindu tourists were killed.

ALSO READ: Calm returns after India-Pakistan ceasefire, military talks planned

Pakistan said the Indian strikes hit civilian areas and denied involvement in the Kashmir attack.

Pakistan’s military said on Tuesday that 40 civilians and 11 military personnel were killed. India said five military personnel and 16 civilians died.

The ceasefire was reached on Saturday after diplomatic efforts, including from the United States.

(With inputs from agencies)

pakistanindiaceasefirebsfkashmir attackpurnam kumar shawnarendra modimissilesdronescivilian casualtiesdiplomatic effortscross-border strikesindia-pakistan tensions

Related News

Bollywood Time Machine in Ilford
UK Events

Bollywood Time Machine Live!

Starmer denies immigration remarks mirror 1960s rhetoric
News

Starmer denies immigration remarks mirror 1960s rhetoric

UK-nurses-Getty
UK

RCN warns immigration crackdown could trigger nurse exodus

Deepika Padukone's Record-Breaking Paycheck for 'Spirit'
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone bags 'huge' paycheque for Prabhas film 'Spirit', beats husband Ranveer Singh

More For You

Patrick Spencer

Spencer was elected in the July 2024 general election to represent Central Suffolk and North Ipswich in eastern England.

X/@ZoraSuleman

Tory MP Patrick Spencer charged with sexual assault

PATRICK SPENCER Spencer, a British lawmaker from the Conservative Party, has been charged with two counts of sexual assault, authorities said on Tuesday.

The charges relate to two alleged incidents involving two women in August 2023 at the Groucho Club in central London.

Keep ReadingShow less
Starmer home

Police officers stand outside Starmer's private home, after it was damaged by fire in a suspected arson attack in north London, on May 13.

Reuters

Police arrest 21-year-old over fire at Starmer’s private residence

POLICE have arrested a 21-year-old man on suspicion of arson after fires were reported at three locations, including prime minister Keir Starmer’s private home in north London.

Officers were called in the early hours of Monday to a fire at a property in Kentish Town, which Starmer represents in parliament. No injuries were reported, but the entrance of the property was damaged.

Keep ReadingShow less
Modi speech

'If another terrorist attack against India is carried out, a strong response will be given,' Modi said.

Reuters

Modi warns of strong response to any future terrorist attack

PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi on Monday said India would respond strongly to any future terrorist attack and would not tolerate "nuclear blackmail" in case of further conflict with Pakistan.

His remarks came after a weekend ceasefire appeared to be holding following four days of heavy fighting between the two sides. US president Donald Trump, who said he brokered the ceasefire, claimed on Monday that US intervention had prevented a "bad nuclear war".

Keep ReadingShow less
Immigration white paper: ‘Control’ is not only about lower numbers

Illegal migrants are brought into Dover port on board a Border Force vessel on May 12, 2025 in Dover, England

Getty Images

Immigration white paper: ‘Control’ is not only about lower numbers

The title, “Restoring Control of the Immigration System”, makes 'control' the core message of the immigration white paper. “Take Back Control” was the opening riff of prime minister Sir Keir Starmer’s launch speech, contrasting the slogan that won the Brexit referendum with the soaring immigration that followed. Home secretary Yvette Cooper alliterates control, contribution and cohesion as her key principles.Control means different things to different people. Key questions remain about how this white paper will apply it in principle and practice.

Does control primarily mean choosing or reducing immigration? If we select the immigration that reflects Britain’s interests – and, hopefully, our values too – how far is the key test how low the numbers go?

Keep ReadingShow less
Starmer-speech-Reuters

Although he did not give a specific target, Starmer said migration would fall sharply under his government’s new plan. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters

Starmer pledges sharp fall in net migration by 2029

PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer on Monday said net migration to Britain would drop significantly by the end of this parliament in 2029, promising greater control to support social cohesion and boost local workforce investment.

Speaking at a press conference in Downing Street, Starmer said countries need rules to define rights, responsibilities and obligations, and warned that without them, Britain risked "becoming an island of strangers".

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc