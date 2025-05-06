Skip to content
Indian defence websites under watch after hacking claims on X

The monitoring follows a post by the account ‘Pakistan Cyber Force’, which claimed to have obtained personal information related to defence personnel, including login credentials, the officials said.

Hacking-iStock

The group also attempted to deface the website of Armoured Vehicle Nigam Limited, a PSU under the Ministry of Defence, by using the Pakistan flag and ‘Al Khalid’ tank. (Representational image: iStock)

By Eastern EyeMay 06, 2025
CYBER security experts and security agencies are monitoring cyberspace after a handle on X claimed to have accessed sensitive data from the Indian Military Engineering Service and the Manohar Parrikar Institute of Defence Studies and Analysis, officials said.

The monitoring follows a post by the account ‘Pakistan Cyber Force’, which claimed to have obtained personal information related to defence personnel, including login credentials, the officials said.

The development comes at a time of heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following the 22 April terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, in which at least 25 tourists and one local resident were killed.

“As a precautionary measure, the website of Armoured Vehicle Nigam Limited has been taken offline for a thorough and deliberate audit in order to assess the extent of any potential damage caused by the defacement attempt and to ensure the integrity of the website,” the officials said.

They said the group also attempted to deface the website of Armoured Vehicle Nigam Limited, a PSU under the Ministry of Defence, by using the Pakistan flag and ‘Al Khalid’ tank.

“Furthermore, cybersecurity experts and agencies are actively monitoring cyberspace to detect any additional cyber attacks, particularly those that may be sponsored by threat actors linked to Pakistan,” the officials added.

The surveillance is aimed at identifying and mitigating any future threats, they said.

“In response to the situation, appropriate and necessary measures are being taken to bolster the security infrastructure, strengthen digital defences and safeguard against further intrusion attempts,” the officials said, adding that the efforts are focused on enhancing the resilience of online platforms and ensuring preparedness against future cyber threats.

