Website Logo
  • Friday, September 09, 2022
Trending Now:  

News

Four arrested in connection with India-Pakistan cricket violence in Leicester

Police released images of four suspects. (Photo: Leicestershire Police)

By: Pramod Thomas

Leicestershire Police have arrested four men in connection with India v Pakistan cricket violence in Leicester.

A 21-year-old man was arrested on Friday (9) on suspicion of violent disorder in connection with the incident. He currently remains in custody, a statement said.

On Thursday (8), three men – aged 25, 29 and 30 – were arrested by the police. They have since been released on bail pending investigations. Police have not released identities of these men.

“These arrests followed an arrest on Thursday morning, when a 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder. He has also been released on police bail pending further enquiries,” Police said.

“A 28-year-old man was arrested on 28 August on suspicion of assault and assaulting an emergency worker in connection with the incident. He has since been released under investigation.”

Now, police appeal to speak to a fifth man in relation to the incident.

Detectives are investigating disorder which followed a cricket match between India and Pakistan in the area of Melton Road and Shaftesbury Avenue, in Belgrave, Leicester, on August 28.

Police were called to the area following a report of crowds in the locality who were celebrating after the conclusion of the India-Pakistan cricket match.

According to reports, racist chanting, was heard, while a police officer was assaulted during the violence which followed.

People can contact Leicestershire Police on 101, quoting incident 165 of 8 September, or online at www.leics.police.uk. Information can also be passed to officers anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
11 Cancer symptoms you shouldn’t ignore – according to the NHS
UK
Sadiq Khan to come up with book on tackling climate emergency
UK
Waking up tired after a good night’s sleep? You may be deficient in this necessary…
News
Trevor Sinclair accuses Queen of allowing racism to ‘thrive’, pulled off air by TalkSport
News
King Charles’ wife Camilla to get Kohinoor diamond crown, suggests report
News
UK recruitment firm mocks Rishi Sunak after defeat, leaves netizens divided
US
Washington mayor declares public emergency over migrant arrivals from Texas, Arizona
News
American university professor slammed for wishing Queen ‘excruciating’ death
News
Running three times a week drastically cuts breast cancer risk: Study
News
Sylvester Stallone to Daniel Craig, Hollywood celebs mourn demise of Queen Elizabeth II
News
Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal called ‘fu***** c***’, told to ‘go back’
News
Queen Elizabeth II death: India declares one-day mourning on Sept 11
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Brahmastra brings bad luck to Indian cinema operators, PVR and…
Four arrested in connection with India-Pakistan cricket violence in Leicester
11 Cancer symptoms you shouldn’t ignore – according to the…
Sadiq Khan to come up with book on tackling climate…
Waking up tired after a good night’s sleep? You may…
Pete Davidson ‘dumped Kim Kardashian because she’s 20 years older,…