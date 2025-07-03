Skip to content
 
Search

Latest Stories

Bangladesh begins trial over slain student activist

Four suspects in custody as hearing gets underway

Bangladesh begins trial over slain student activist

Chief adviser of Bangladesh’s interim government, Muhammad Yunus , prays at Abu Sayeed’s grave

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeJul 03, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

BANGLADESH opened on Monday (30) the murder trial of student protester Abu Sayeed, whose killing last year escalated demonstrations nationwide that ultimately ousted then prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

Sayeed died aged 23 in the northern city of Rangpur, the first student demonstrator killed in the police crackdown on protests.

Footage of his last moments on July 16, 2024 – standing with his arms outstretched before he was shot at close range – was shown repeatedly on Bangladeshi television after Hasina’s downfall.

Prosecutors at Bangladesh’s war crimes tribunal charged 30 people in connection with the killing.

Only four are in custody – two police officers, a university official and a student leader – with warrants issued for the remaining 26. Up to 1,400 people were killed between July and August last year, according to the United Nations, when Hasina’s government ordered a crackdown in a failed bid to cling to power.

Chief prosecutor Mohammad Tajul Islam said the court had accepted the formal charges, marking the opening of the trial.

“We have stated that Sheikh Hasina ordered the then interior minister to use lethal weapons; the inspector general of police at the time carried out the instruction, and the forces on the ground, under senior police officers, executed the order,” Islam told journalists.

“Senior members of the university administration actively participated in quashing the protest.”

They include the former vicechancellor of Begum Rokeya University (BRUR), Hasibur Rashid.

The opening of the Sayeed murder trial comes a day before the first anniversary of students launching their protests.

Initially demanding reforms to a quota system for public sector jobs, the demonstrations widened to include more general grievances against Hasina’s government.

Hasina, who fled to India on August 5, is not listed in the Sayeed case and her separate trial in absentia opened in early June. Prosecutors have filed five charges against her that amount to crimes against humanity, which she denies according to her now-banned Awami League. (AFP)

sheikh hasinaawami leaguemohammed yunusbangladesh

Related News

NEW COMPETITIVE TV SERIES IS CASTING
Sponsored Feature

NEW COMPETITIVE TV SERIES IS CASTING

DIY SOS is back!
Sponsored Feature

DIY SOS is back!

Charlize Theron
Entertainment

Charlize Theron says sex in her 40s is better than ever as she speaks about her one-night stand with a 26-year-old

uk weather
UK

Cooler conditions bring relief as UK heatwave ends

More For You

Quad-leaders

The foreign ministers of the Quad — India, the US, Australia and Japan — met in Washington DC on Tuesday to outline priorities for the bloc’s annual summit to be held in India later this year. (Photo credit: X/@DrSJaishankar)

X/@DrSJaishankar

Quad condemns Pahalgam attack, flags China’s actions and Myanmar crisis

THE QUAD grouping has called for the perpetrators, organisers and financiers of the Pahalgam terror attack to be brought to justice without delay. The group also urged all UN member states to cooperate in the process.

The foreign ministers of the Quad — India, the US, Australia and Japan — met in Washington DC on Tuesday to outline priorities for the bloc’s annual summit to be held in India later this year.

Keep ReadingShow less
Pakistan IMF

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters

Sri Lanka to receive USD 350 million as IMF completes fourth review

THE INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND (IMF) has completed the fourth review of Sri Lanka’s USD 2.9 billion bailout programme, allowing the country to access the next tranche of USD 350 million from the four-year facility.

The IMF had approved the nearly USD 3 billion bailout in March 2023 to support Sri Lanka’s efforts to restore macroeconomic stability, including fiscal and debt sustainability, during an unprecedented economic crisis.

Keep ReadingShow less
Dalai Lama

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama attends a prayer ceremony at the Main Tibetan Temple in McLeod Ganj on May 7, 2025.

Getty Images

Dalai Lama confirms spiritual role will continue after his death

THE DALAI LAMA has said that the 600-year-old Tibetan spiritual institution will continue after his death, and that his office will have the sole responsibility of naming his successor. The announcement came on Wednesday through a video message at the start of a religious leaders’ meeting in the Indian Himalayan town where he has lived for decades.

"In accordance with all these requests, I am affirming that the institution of the Dalai Lama will continue," he said, according to an official translation. The Dalai Lama also said he had received multiple appeals over the past 14 years from Tibetans in exile, Buddhists across the Himalayan region, Mongolia, and parts of Russia and China urging him to ensure the continuation of the institution.

Keep ReadingShow less
Telangana-blast-Reuters

Rescue workers look for survivors after an explosion and fire at a chemical factory, in Sangareddy, Telangana, India, June 30, 2025. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters

India chemical factory blast death toll rises to 39, probe underway

THE DEATH toll from the explosion and fire at the Sigachi Industries chemical factory in Sangareddy, Telangana, has risen to at least 39, officials said on Tuesday, as rescue teams continued clearing debris for a second day.

The explosion occurred on Monday and turned large parts of the building into rubble. State authorities confirmed the toll had risen to 39, Reuters reported. Thirty-four others were injured in the incident, according to officials.

Keep ReadingShow less
Pakistan floods

A flooded street near Station Road after heavy rainfall in Hyderabad, Pakistan, on June 27, 2025.

Getty

Pakistan reports 45 deaths from flash floods and rain in monsoon onset

AT LEAST 45 people have died in Pakistan over the past few days due to flash flooding and heavy rainfall since the beginning of the monsoon season, according to disaster management officials on Sunday.

The highest number of deaths was reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which borders Afghanistan. There, 21 people were killed, including 10 children.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc