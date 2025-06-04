Police were told of earlier racist attack before Bhim Kohli killing

AN ELDERLY man who was racially abused and fatally attacked in Leicestershire had previously reported witnessing a racist assault in the same area, the BBC has found.

Bhim Kohli, 80, died in September 2024 after being punched and kicked by a 14-year-old boy in Franklin Park, Braunstone Town, while a 12-year-old girl filmed the attack. The two, now aged 15 and 13, were convicted of manslaughter and are due to be sentenced on Thursday.

Two weeks before the attack, Kohli told police he saw two white boys, aged 12 and 13, racially abuse a man and throw a rock at him near the same park. The victim, who remains anonymous, told the BBC the boys also picked up a wooden fence post and tried to hit him, prompting Mr Kohli, his daughter Susan, and neighbour Linda Haigh to intervene.

Haigh said she warned police at the time but does not believe they took the matter seriously. "I think they should have acted on it. I feel that we've been totally let down," she told the BBC.

Leicestershire Police said “organisational learning” had been identified to improve how anti-social behaviour is logged. Chief Supt Jonathan Starbuck said two reports had been made prior to Kohli’s death, and further incidents were discovered later.

An earlier July incident involving Kohli being racially abused and targeted by children had also been reported.

The two boys involved in the August assault admitted racially aggravated common assault but were later given a deferred youth caution after being referred to the youth justice panel.

The force said it continues to monitor the area with community engagement and patrols.