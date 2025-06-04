Skip to content
Police were told of earlier racist attack before Bhim Kohli killing

Two weeks before the attack, Kohli told police he saw two white boys, aged 12 and 13, racially abuse a man and throw a rock at him near the same park.

Bhim Kohli

Bhim Kohli, 80, died in September 2024 after being punched and kicked by a 14-year-old boy in Franklin Park, Braunstone Town, while a 12-year-old girl filmed the attack.

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraJun 04, 2025
Vivek Mishra

AN ELDERLY man who was racially abused and fatally attacked in Leicestershire had previously reported witnessing a racist assault in the same area, the BBC has found.

Bhim Kohli, 80, died in September 2024 after being punched and kicked by a 14-year-old boy in Franklin Park, Braunstone Town, while a 12-year-old girl filmed the attack. The two, now aged 15 and 13, were convicted of manslaughter and are due to be sentenced on Thursday.

Two weeks before the attack, Kohli told police he saw two white boys, aged 12 and 13, racially abuse a man and throw a rock at him near the same park. The victim, who remains anonymous, told the BBC the boys also picked up a wooden fence post and tried to hit him, prompting Mr Kohli, his daughter Susan, and neighbour Linda Haigh to intervene.

Haigh said she warned police at the time but does not believe they took the matter seriously. "I think they should have acted on it. I feel that we've been totally let down," she told the BBC.

Leicestershire Police said “organisational learning” had been identified to improve how anti-social behaviour is logged. Chief Supt Jonathan Starbuck said two reports had been made prior to Kohli’s death, and further incidents were discovered later.

An earlier July incident involving Kohli being racially abused and targeted by children had also been reported.

The two boys involved in the August assault admitted racially aggravated common assault but were later given a deferred youth caution after being referred to the youth justice panel.

The force said it continues to monitor the area with community engagement and patrols.

Defence review warns UK facing ‘new era of threat’

Sir Keir Starmer

Defence review warns UK facing ‘new era of threat’

BRITAIN announced on Monday (2) it would build 12 new attack submarines as it launched a major defence review to move the country to “war-fighting readiness” in the face of “Russian aggression” and the changing nature of conflict.

The prime minister, Sir Keir Starmer, warned that “the threat we now face is more serious, more immediate and more unpredictable than at any time since the Cold War,” as he launched the review in Glasgow, Scotland.

Rachel Reeves

Reeves is expected to make the announcement in a speech in Manchester, outlining the first commitments from her June 11 Spending Review.

Getty Images

Reeves confirms £15.6bn for transport projects outside London

Chancellor Rachel Reeves will on Wednesday confirm £15.6 billion in funding for transport projects in cities outside London. These areas have faced years of under-investment and delayed infrastructure plans.

Reeves is expected to make the announcement in a speech in Manchester, outlining the first commitments from her June Spending Review, which sets budgets for government departments for the remainder of the parliamentary term, according to the finance ministry.

New Covid variant NB.1.8.1

This variant has raised concern due to its increased transmissibility.

iStock

New Covid variant NB.1.8.1 confirmed in UK as global cases rise

A new strain of Covid-19, named NB.1.8.1, has been identified in the UK and several other countries, more than five years after the initial outbreak of the virus. While the variant does not appear to cause more severe illness, it has raised concern due to its increased transmissibility.

Where has NB.1.8.1 been detected?

The variant NB.1.8.1 has been confirmed in parts of the UK, including Northern Ireland and Wales. Globally, cases have also been reported in the United States, Australia, Thailand, and across China and Hong Kong, where it is currently the dominant strain.

Sir Richard Knighton

Sir Richard has served as Chief of the Air Staff since June 2023.

@RoyalAirForce

RAF head Sir Richard Knighton likely to be named Chief of Defence Staff

SIR RICHARD KNIGHTON is expected to become the UK's next Chief of the Defence Staff, replacing Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, who has held the post since November 2021, according to a BBC report.

An official announcement is expected soon, pending completion of the Royal approval process. Sir Richard has served as Chief of the Air Staff since June 2023.

UK business district
The Canary Wharf business district including global financial institutions in London. (Photo: Getty Images)
Getty Images

Report says 26,000 non-doms have left UK in 2024

AT LEAST 10 per cent of the UK’s non-domiciled residents have left the country following recent changes to tax rules, according to a report by Chris Walker, a former Treasury economist.

The report, based on 2024 data from Henley & Partners on London’s millionaire population, was commissioned by entrepreneur Andrew Barclay and published by the Onward think tank.

