IPL restart likely on May 16 or 17; Kolkata final uncertain due to rain: Report

THE Indian Premier League (IPL), which was suspended due to the India-Pakistan military conflict, is likely to resume on May 16 or 17. The final could be moved out of Kolkata due to possible rain.

The league was paused on May 9 for a week. A ceasefire was announced on Saturday, allowing the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to begin planning for the tournament's resumption. The IPL Governing Council and BCCI officials held a meeting on Sunday to discuss the schedule.

BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla said the board is still working on finalising the schedule.

"As of now there is no decision on IPL. BCCI officials are working out on the solutions. BCCI secretary, IPL chairman are in talks with franchises and everyone, so very soon we will know about the decision, efforts are being made to resume the tournament early," said Shukla.

According to a PTI source, the first match after resumption will likely be between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Lucknow – the game that was originally scheduled for May 9.

"All the teams have been asked to call back their players, the tournament will resume either on May 16 or 17 in Lucknow. The final schedule will be shared tomorrow (Monday)," the source told PTI.

The source added that matches will likely be held at four venues. Delhi and Dharamsala may not host more games, and equipment has been removed from those locations.

There is no change in the venues for Qualifier I and the Eliminator, which are to be held in Hyderabad. However, due to rain forecast in Kolkata on June 1, the final may be moved to Ahmedabad.

"As of now there is no change in venues for the play-off stage but it seems rain can affect the final in Kolkata. In that case the final could be played in Ahmedabad," said the source.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia told PTI: "In the next few days, we will begin consultations with the franchises, broadcasters, sponsors and the state associations slated to host the remaining matches before crystallizating to a decision on the league's resumption.

"Given that the importance of IPL at this juncture, it will also be prudent and necessary to take the nod of the Government of India before finalising the time for its restart."

Abandoned match between PBKS and DC

Punjab Kings were at 122 for 1 in 10.1 overs when their match against Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala was stopped due to the India-Pakistan tensions. The players later travelled by bus to Jalandhar and then by train to Delhi. It is possible that both teams will be given one point each.

If the remaining 16 games are limited to four venues, then Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians will not have any home games.

The rest of the tournament is expected to be played in Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Lucknow.

Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad are out of play-off contention. Seven teams are still in the race for the four play-off spots.

Gujarat Titans are currently on top of the table with 16 points and a net run rate (NRR) of 0.793. They are followed by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (16 points, NRR 0.482), Punjab Kings (15), Mumbai Indians (14), Delhi Capitals (13), Kolkata Knight Riders (11) and Lucknow Super Giants (10).

(With inputs from PTI)