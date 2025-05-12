Skip to content
IPL restart likely on May 16 or 17; Kolkata final uncertain due to rain: Report

ipl

The rest of the tournament is expected to be played in Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Lucknow.

Getty Images
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeMay 12, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

THE Indian Premier League (IPL), which was suspended due to the India-Pakistan military conflict, is likely to resume on May 16 or 17. The final could be moved out of Kolkata due to possible rain.

The league was paused on May 9 for a week. A ceasefire was announced on Saturday, allowing the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to begin planning for the tournament's resumption. The IPL Governing Council and BCCI officials held a meeting on Sunday to discuss the schedule.

BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla said the board is still working on finalising the schedule.

"As of now there is no decision on IPL. BCCI officials are working out on the solutions. BCCI secretary, IPL chairman are in talks with franchises and everyone, so very soon we will know about the decision, efforts are being made to resume the tournament early," said Shukla.

According to a PTI source, the first match after resumption will likely be between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Lucknow – the game that was originally scheduled for May 9.

"All the teams have been asked to call back their players, the tournament will resume either on May 16 or 17 in Lucknow. The final schedule will be shared tomorrow (Monday)," the source told PTI.

The source added that matches will likely be held at four venues. Delhi and Dharamsala may not host more games, and equipment has been removed from those locations.

There is no change in the venues for Qualifier I and the Eliminator, which are to be held in Hyderabad. However, due to rain forecast in Kolkata on June 1, the final may be moved to Ahmedabad.

"As of now there is no change in venues for the play-off stage but it seems rain can affect the final in Kolkata. In that case the final could be played in Ahmedabad," said the source.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia told PTI: "In the next few days, we will begin consultations with the franchises, broadcasters, sponsors and the state associations slated to host the remaining matches before crystallizating to a decision on the league's resumption.

"Given that the importance of IPL at this juncture, it will also be prudent and necessary to take the nod of the Government of India before finalising the time for its restart."

Abandoned match between PBKS and DC

Punjab Kings were at 122 for 1 in 10.1 overs when their match against Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala was stopped due to the India-Pakistan tensions. The players later travelled by bus to Jalandhar and then by train to Delhi. It is possible that both teams will be given one point each.

If the remaining 16 games are limited to four venues, then Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians will not have any home games.

The rest of the tournament is expected to be played in Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Lucknow.

Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad are out of play-off contention. Seven teams are still in the race for the four play-off spots.

Gujarat Titans are currently on top of the table with 16 points and a net run rate (NRR) of 0.793. They are followed by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (16 points, NRR 0.482), Punjab Kings (15), Mumbai Indians (14), Delhi Capitals (13), Kolkata Knight Riders (11) and Lucknow Super Giants (10).

(With inputs from PTI)

kohli-tests-getty

Since making his debut in 2011, Kohli hit 30 centuries and 31 half-centuries, with a highest score of 254 not out.

Virat Kohli announces retirement from Test cricket

VIRAT KOHLI announced his retirement from Test cricket with immediate effect on Monday, just days before India are set to name their squad for the upcoming tour of England.

Kohli made the announcement on Instagram, five days after India captain Rohit Sharma retired from the format. The 36-year-old played 123 Tests, scoring 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85.

Keep ReadingShow less
ipl trophy
Since its inception in 2008, the IPL has generated billions in revenue, solidifying the BCCI’s position as one of the wealthiest governing bodies in sport.
Getty Images

IPL officials in talks over possible restart after ceasefire: Reports

OFFICIALS from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) were reported to be meeting on Sunday to discuss the possible resumption of the Indian Premier League, after India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire in their border conflict.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia told Cricbuzz that the board was "closely monitoring the evolving situation."

Keep ReadingShow less
Gujarat-Mumbai

Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya along with his teammates react after their team's loss against Gujarat Titans. (Photo: Getty Images)

Gujarat beat Mumbai on final ball to go top of IPL table

GUJARAT TITANS defeated Mumbai Indians by three wickets off the final ball in a rain-hit IPL match on Tuesday to move to the top of the points table. Mumbai’s six-match winning run came to an end with the result.

Chasing a revised target of 147 in 19 overs after two rain interruptions, Gujarat needed 15 runs from the last over.

Keep ReadingShow less
cummins ipl

Pat Cummins took 3 for 19 after winning the toss and opting to filed first. (Photo: Getty Images)

Rain ends Hyderabad’s playoff hopes despite Cummins' 3-wicket haul

PAT CUMMINS took 3 for 19 but rain ended Sunrisers Hyderabad’s hopes of making it to the IPL 2024 playoffs, as their match against Delhi Capitals was called off on Monday.

Hyderabad had restricted Delhi to 133 for 7 in 20 overs, but rain began before the chase could start. After a delay of around one hour and 45 minutes, officials called off the match and awarded one point each to the teams.

Keep ReadingShow less
Riyan-Parag-Getty

The 23-year-old began his streak with five sixes off Moeen Ali. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Parag’s six sixes in vain as Kolkata beat Rajasthan by one run

KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS (KKR) held off a late onslaught from Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Riyan Parag to win by one run in a high-scoring IPL match on Sunday.

Chasing 207, Rajasthan slipped to 71-5 before Parag launched a counterattack, scoring 95 off 45 balls. He hit six sixes in six successive legal deliveries — a first in IPL history — across two overs.

Keep ReadingShow less
