Patidar leads Bengaluru into IPL final with win over Gujarat

DEFENDING champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru entered the IPL final after beating Gujarat Titans by 92 runs in the first qualifier in Dharamsala on Tuesday.

Rajat Patidar led the way with an unbeaten 93 off 33 balls as Bengaluru posted 254-5 after being asked to bat first. Their bowlers then bowled out Gujarat for 162 in 19.3 overs.

"We had a chat in the meeting -- we have to give good body language and an attacking mindset," said player of the match Patidar.

"It was a big stage, qualifier one, and the way we played, the way we dominated in this game, I think that was superb."

Gujarat will now play the second qualifier in Chandigarh on Friday against the winner of the eliminator between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals.

The IPL final will be played in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Virat Kohli made 43 to help set up Bengaluru’s innings as they recorded the highest total in an IPL play-off.

The 37-year-old Kohli, who has retired from Test cricket and T20 internationals, is chasing a second straight IPL title with Bengaluru after winning his first in 2025.

Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal, who scored 30, added 72 runs for the second wicket before Jason Holder struck twice in three balls for Gujarat.

Holder bowled Kohli after the batter dragged the ball onto his stumps and then had Padikkal caught behind by wicketkeeper Jos Buttler.

Bengaluru recovered quickly through Patidar and Krunal Pandya, who added 95 runs off 47 balls.

Patidar and Pandya attacked the Gujarat bowlers, including during a 28-run 15th over. Gujarat also missed chances in the field with dropped catches and misfields.

Kagiso Rabada dropped Patidar when he was on 20 before Pandya was caught at deep midwicket off Rabada.

"This is one of those games that we'd like to forget and start over," said Gujarat captain Shubman Gill.

"We do address fielding in team meetings and practice sessions. Under pressure situations we were not up to the mark."

Patidar reached his fifty in 21 balls with a six off Rabada.

Tim David was then bowled by Prasidh Krishna for four, but Patidar finished the innings strongly with Jitesh Sharma, who made 15 off five balls.

In reply, Gujarat lost wickets regularly and slipped to 51-5 inside six overs.

Sai Sudharsan started well with two fours off Jacob Duffy, but the New Zealand fast bowler got him out in the next over when Sudharsan was hit wicket after his bat slipped from his hand onto the stumps.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled Gill for two while Josh Hazlewood dismissed Buttler for 29.

Rasikh Salam took two wickets in one over as Gujarat’s chase fell apart.

Impact substitute Rahul Tewatia scored 68 after Gujarat had slumped to 88-8 in 11.2 overs.