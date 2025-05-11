IPL officials in talks over possible restart after ceasefire: Reports

OFFICIALS from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) were reported to be meeting on Sunday to discuss the possible resumption of the Indian Premier League, after India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire in their border conflict.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia told Cricbuzz that the board was "closely monitoring the evolving situation."

He said the board will "take a call on IPL resumption after consulting all stakeholders of IPL and the concerned government authorities."

BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla told Indian media that officials would meet on Sunday to decide the next steps.

The IPL was suspended for a week on Friday, a day after the match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala was abandoned. The venue is less than 200 kilometres from Jammu, where explosions were reported earlier that day.

A special train was arranged on Friday to bring players back to Delhi due to the closure of airspace. Several overseas players began travelling home on Saturday.

On Sunday, teams were reported to be contacting their overseas players and coaching staff about the possibility of returning. ESPNcricinfo reported that the IPL could restart around May 15 if approved by the government.

There are 12 regular season matches left, followed by three playoff games and the final, which was originally scheduled for May 25.

India launched missile strikes on Wednesday morning in response to a deadly attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir two weeks earlier. India has blamed Pakistan for the attack.

Pakistan has denied involvement.

At least 60 people have been killed on both sides of the border since Wednesday, AFP reported, in what is being described as the worst violence in decades.