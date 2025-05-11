Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

IPL officials in talks over possible restart after ceasefire: Reports

On Sunday, teams were reported to be contacting their overseas players and coaching staff about the possibility of returning.

ipl trophy
Since its inception in 2008, the IPL has generated billions in revenue, solidifying the BCCI’s position as one of the wealthiest governing bodies in sport.
Getty Images
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeMay 11, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

OFFICIALS from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) were reported to be meeting on Sunday to discuss the possible resumption of the Indian Premier League, after India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire in their border conflict.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia told Cricbuzz that the board was "closely monitoring the evolving situation."

He said the board will "take a call on IPL resumption after consulting all stakeholders of IPL and the concerned government authorities."

BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla told Indian media that officials would meet on Sunday to decide the next steps.

The IPL was suspended for a week on Friday, a day after the match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala was abandoned. The venue is less than 200 kilometres from Jammu, where explosions were reported earlier that day.

A special train was arranged on Friday to bring players back to Delhi due to the closure of airspace. Several overseas players began travelling home on Saturday.

On Sunday, teams were reported to be contacting their overseas players and coaching staff about the possibility of returning. ESPNcricinfo reported that the IPL could restart around May 15 if approved by the government.

There are 12 regular season matches left, followed by three playoff games and the final, which was originally scheduled for May 25.

India launched missile strikes on Wednesday morning in response to a deadly attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir two weeks earlier. India has blamed Pakistan for the attack.

Pakistan has denied involvement.

At least 60 people have been killed on both sides of the border since Wednesday, AFP reported, in what is being described as the worst violence in decades.

iplbcciindia pakistan ceasefireipl resumptiondevajit saikiarajeev shuklapunjab kingsdelhi capitalsdharamsalamissile strikeskashmir attackip 2025

Related News

ceasefire-kashmir-reuters
Editorial

Ceasefire holds between India and Pakistan after days of fighting

Top 10 with Talal Qureshi
Top lists

Top 10 with Talal Qureshi

Playlist with Kairvina
Top lists

My Playlist with Kairvina

Hurricane Hemlatha takes chutney soca by storm with powerhouse performances
Entertainment

Hurricane Hemlatha takes chutney soca by storm with powerhouse performances

More For You

dewald-brevis-getty

Dewald Brevis scored 22-ball 52. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Brevis fifty keeps Chennai alive, dents Kolkata's IPL playoff hopes

DEWALD BREVIS scored a 22-ball half-century as Chennai Super Kings defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by two wickets at Eden Gardens on Wednesday. The result left Kolkata with a slim chance of making the IPL 2024 playoffs.

Chasing 180, Chennai were reduced to 60 for 5 inside six overs. Brevis scored 52, while impact substitute Shivam Dube made 45 to guide the side to victory with two balls remaining. Chennai captain MS Dhoni remained unbeaten on 17 and hit a six in the final over. Number 10 Anshul Kamboj struck the winning four off Andre Russell.

Keep ReadingShow less
Gujarat-Mumbai

Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya along with his teammates react after their team's loss against Gujarat Titans. (Photo: Getty Images)

Gujarat beat Mumbai on final ball to go top of IPL table

GUJARAT TITANS defeated Mumbai Indians by three wickets off the final ball in a rain-hit IPL match on Tuesday to move to the top of the points table. Mumbai’s six-match winning run came to an end with the result.

Chasing a revised target of 147 in 19 overs after two rain interruptions, Gujarat needed 15 runs from the last over.

Keep ReadingShow less
cummins ipl

Pat Cummins took 3 for 19 after winning the toss and opting to filed first. (Photo: Getty Images)

Rain ends Hyderabad’s playoff hopes despite Cummins' 3-wicket haul

PAT CUMMINS took 3 for 19 but rain ended Sunrisers Hyderabad’s hopes of making it to the IPL 2024 playoffs, as their match against Delhi Capitals was called off on Monday.

Hyderabad had restricted Delhi to 133 for 7 in 20 overs, but rain began before the chase could start. After a delay of around one hour and 45 minutes, officials called off the match and awarded one point each to the teams.

Keep ReadingShow less
Riyan-Parag-Getty

The 23-year-old began his streak with five sixes off Moeen Ali. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Parag’s six sixes in vain as Kolkata beat Rajasthan by one run

KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS (KKR) held off a late onslaught from Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Riyan Parag to win by one run in a high-scoring IPL match on Sunday.

Chasing 207, Rajasthan slipped to 71-5 before Parag launched a counterattack, scoring 95 off 45 balls. He hit six sixes in six successive legal deliveries — a first in IPL history — across two overs.

Keep ReadingShow less
shubman gill

Shubman Gill of Gujarat Titans play a shot during the 2025 IPL match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad.

Getty Images

Gill, Buttler star as Gujarat beat Hyderabad in IPL

SHUBMAN GILL and Jos Buttler scored half-centuries as Gujarat Titans defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 38 runs in the IPL match on Friday.

Gujarat posted 224 for 6 after being asked to bat first at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Gill scored 76 off 38 balls, while Buttler added 64 from 37.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc