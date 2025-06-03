Skip to content
New winner guaranteed as Punjab take on Bengaluru in IPL final

Punjab reached the final after defeating five-time champions Mumbai Indians by five wickets on Sunday. Bengaluru go into the final with confidence, having beaten Punjab by eight wickets in the playoffs last week.

IPL-final-Getty

Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer (R) and his Royal Challengers Bengaluru's counterpart Rajat Patidar attend a press conference in Ahmedabad on June 2, 2025, on the eve of the IPL final. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeJun 03, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

PUNJAB KINGS will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League final on Tuesday at Ahmedabad’s 132,000-capacity stadium, with both teams seeking their first title since the tournament began in 2008.

Punjab reached the final after defeating five-time champions Mumbai Indians by five wickets on Sunday. Captain Shreyas Iyer led the chase with an unbeaten 87.

Bengaluru go into the final with confidence, having beaten Punjab by eight wickets in the playoffs last week. This will be their fourth appearance in an IPL final, but they have yet to win the title.

Much of the crowd is expected to support Virat Kohli, the 36-year-old batter who remains one of Indian cricket’s biggest names. Kohli retired from Test cricket last month along with Rohit Sharma and has been Bengaluru’s leading run-scorer this season with 614 runs in 14 innings, including eight half-centuries.

Kohli has spoken openly about his desire to win the IPL and complete his career with the one title that has eluded him. After the playoff win over Punjab, he said: “One more to go.”

Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar said the team is aware of what the title would mean to Kohli. “Of course,” Patidar said when asked about Kohli’s importance. “I think he has given a lot of years to RCB and the international side also. I think we will try to do our best in the game.”

Punjab’s fast bowling coach James Hopes said his side would focus on recovery and mental preparation. He added: “It’s going to be a pretty big crowd, and a pretty big pro-Kohli crowd as well.”

Hazlewood returns to boost Bengaluru attack

Bengaluru’s bowling attack includes Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood, who returned from injury to take 3-21 in the earlier playoff against Punjab, helping to bowl them out for 101.

Hazlewood leads a pace unit featuring Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yash Dayal.

Hazlewood-Getty

Punjab, coached by Ricky Ponting, bounced back from a loss to win the second qualifier in Ahmedabad, which had been delayed by rain.

Iyer, who led Kolkata Knight Riders to the title last year, was signed by Punjab for $3.17 million at the November auction. He has scored 603 runs in 16 innings this season, just behind Kohli.

Iyer in form as Punjab seek first title

His unbeaten 87 off 41 balls in the previous match included five fours and eight sixes. “When I back myself and back my instincts, I think that's when I get the best out of myself,” Iyer said. “And also when other players revolve around you and keep performing, that also gives you a little bit of extra push to keep going.”

Hopes said Iyer remains calm under pressure. “He doesn’t get flustered very easily,” he said. “He knows what he has to do and he’s prepared to take that risk. He is a sensational captain and a sensational player.”

Shreyas Iyer

Punjab openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh have been in good form.

They also have options in Josh Inglis, and allrounders Marcus Stoinis and Azmatullah Omarzai, who could all play a role in ending Kohli’s long wait for an IPL title.

Rishi Sunak backs RCB

Former UK prime minister Rishi Sunak has declared his support for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) ahead of their IPL 2025 final clash with Punjab Kings (PBKS). Citing his family ties to Bengaluru through wife Akshata Murty, Sunak said, “I’m married into a Bangalore family, so RCB is my team,” in an interview with The Times of India.

Sunak, who used to cheer for the team even while in Downing Street, said one of his most treasured items is a Virat Kohli bat gifted to him by Indian external affairs minister S Jaishankar. “It’s one of my prized possessions,” he added.

This will be RCB’s fourth appearance in an IPL final—they have lost all previous ones. PBKS will be playing their second, having lost to Kolkata Knight Riders in 2014.

Sunak praised the IPL’s impact on cricket development, especially for English players. “The IPL has transformed cricket. Every cricketer wants to play in it now,” he said, noting strong performances by RCB’s English players like Phil Salt and Liam Livingstone. He also highlighted the improvement of Jacob Bethell, who had to leave the RCB squad for England duty.

He added that the IPL and Women’s Premier League (WPL) are helping grow the women’s game and reflect India’s rising global influence: “India’s passions and tastes now have global impact.”

(With inputs from agencies)

More For You

Starmer and Shaka

Prime minister Starmer with former Newcastle United goalkeeper Shaka Hislop, who helped launch the charity nearly 30 years ago.

Facebook/Keir Starmer

Starmer urges unity against racism, highlights power of football

PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer hosted the anti-racism charity Show Racism the Red Card at a reception in Downing Street on June 2. The event was attended by former footballers and campaigners, including Shaka Hislop, who helped launch the charity nearly 30 years ago.

Starmer praised the charity's work and said, “This great charity, Show Racism the Red Card... has reached 1.3 million people,” noting its presence in schools, workplaces, and stadiums across the UK.

Keep ReadingShow less
migrants-uk-channel-getty

An inflatable dinghy carrying migrants crosses the English Channel on 6 March, 2024 in the English Channel. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Over 1,100 migrants cross Channel in one day, says government

A TOTAL of 1,194 migrants crossed the English Channel in small boats on Saturday, marking the highest number in a single day so far this year, according to AFP's count based on UK government data.

The crossings bring the total number for 2024 to 14,808, a new high despite efforts by both UK and French authorities to reduce such incidents.

Keep ReadingShow less
Operation Blue Star

Devotees look at a model of the demolished Akal Takht Sahib, regarded as the supreme seat of the Sikh religious authority during Operation Blue Star in 1984 ahead of the operation's anniversary at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on June 3, 2024. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Labour faces Sikh ‘no platform’ warning on Golden Temple inquiry

BRITISH SIKHS are threatening to “no platform” Labour MPs because there has been no public inquiry into UK involvement in Operation Blue Star, the Indian Army operation carried out in June 1984 to flush out armed militants from the Golden Temple.

The Guardian reported that over 450 gurdwaras, charities, associations and university societies have written to Keir Starmer, urging him to honour promises for an investigation or risk consequences for many Labour MPs’ re-election.

Keep ReadingShow less
British Airways

From October this year, British Airways will reintroduce first-class seats on one of its Mumbai-London Heathrow flights after a gap of nearly five years.

Getty Imges

British Airways plans more flights and cargo growth in India

BRITISH AIRWAYS, which has been operating flights to India for over 100 years, plans to expand its routes and flight frequencies and explore more cargo opportunities under the India-UK free trade agreement (FTA), said Sean Doyle, Chairman and CEO of the airline.

Currently, British Airways operates 56 flights a week from five Indian cities, with three-weekly flights from Mumbai and double daily services from Delhi. It also has daily flights from Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Keep ReadingShow less
indian-mps-priti-patel

The Indian delegation met shadow foreign secretary Priti Patel in London to highlight India’s counter-terrorism efforts, including Operation Sindoor. (Photo: X/@HCI_London)

@HCI_London

Indian parliamentary team meets Priti Patel, highlights Operation Sindoor

AN ALL-PARTY Indian parliamentary delegation, led by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, met with the shadow foreign secretary Priti Patel and her team on Sunday to share India's resolve in countering cross-border terrorism. The Members of Parliament highlighted how Operation Sindoor is part of India’s approach to fighting terrorism.

In a post on X, the Indian High Commission in the UK said, "The All-Party Parliamentary Delegation met with Shadow Foreign Secretary @pritipatel and her team to share India's firm resolve in combating cross-border terrorism. They also highlighted how #OperationSindoor exemplifies the new normal set by India in this ongoing effort."

Keep ReadingShow less
