IPL resumes with wins for Gujarat and Punjab, three teams into playoffs

Gujarat Titans defeated Delhi Capitals by 10 wickets in the second match of the day, with unbeaten innings from Sai Sudharsan (108) and captain Shubman Gill (93), to confirm their playoff spot.

Sai Sudharsan

Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan celebrates after scoring a century against Delhi Capitals. (Photo: Getty Images)

May 19, 2025
THE INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE (IPL) resumed on Sunday with Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans securing victories, confirming their places in the playoffs along with Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Earlier in the day, Punjab Kings beat Rajasthan Royals by 10 runs in the first completed match since the tournament's restart. The win also confirmed playoff qualification for Punjab and Bengaluru.

The IPL had been paused due to a deadly conflict between India and Pakistan. It resumed after a ceasefire was announced. Saturday's scheduled match was called off due to rain.

At Delhi’s Feroz Shah Kotla, Gujarat chased down a target of 200 with one over to spare. Sudharsan, playing as an impact substitute, scored his second IPL century. Gill and Sudharsan remained unbeaten to finish the chase.

"Feels amazing, I have talked about this couple of times, when I'm batting, I want to play and think as a batsman, not as a captain," said Gill.

"Last year was a learning (experience) for me as I was captain for the first time, the back end of last season I learnt that."

Gill, 25, is seen as a contender to lead India in Test cricket following the retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Gujarat, who won the IPL in their debut season in 2022, returned to the top of the 10-team table.

Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants remain in contention for the final playoff spot.

KL Rahul’s unbeaten 112 helped Delhi reach 199-3. In response, Sudharsan scored 25 off nine balls and reached his fifty with a boundary.

Gill stepped up in the 13th over, taking 19 runs off Sri Lanka’s Dushmantha Chameera. Sudharsan soon completed his century and hit the winning six.

Sudharsan is now the leading run-scorer this season with 617 runs in 12 matches. Gill is second with 601.

Earlier, Rahul opened the innings and hit 14 fours and four sixes to bring up his fifth IPL century.

In Jaipur, Punjab posted 219-5 after electing to bat. Nehal Wadhera top-scored with 70 off 37 balls, and Shashank Singh added an unbeaten 59 to finish the innings strongly.

Azmatullah Omarzai scored 21 not out off nine balls and took two wickets to help restrict Rajasthan to 209-7.

Harpreet Brar, also an impact substitute, took 3-22 with his left-arm spin. Marco Jansen took two wickets in the final over as Rajasthan needed 22 to win.

"Absolutely brilliant approach and attitude coming in after the break," said Punjab skipper Shreyas Iyer.
"The boys were in high spirits and we also needed a rest, going forward in the tournament, it was the right time we came in together and showed the kind of mindset to win irrespective of the situation."

Yashasvi Jaiswal and 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi gave Rajasthan a strong start, taking them to 89-1 in six overs. Jaiswal scored 50 off 25 balls and Suryavanshi made 40 from 15.

Punjab were playing Delhi in Dharamsala on May 8 when the match was stopped midway due to floodlight failure. The tournament was then suspended.

Following the resumption, the IPL has been rescheduled, with the final now set for June 3.

