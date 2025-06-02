Punjab beat Mumbai to set up IPL final against Bengaluru

Skip to content
Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer hit the winning six to take Punjab to their second IPL final. (Photo: Getty Images)

SHREYAS IYER led from the front with an unbeaten 87 as Punjab Kings beat Mumbai Indians by five wickets on Sunday to set up an IPL final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Punjab chased down 204 for victory in the rain-delayed last playoff, riding Iyer's 41-ball knock, which included five fours and eight sixes, to reach their target with six balls remaining in Ahmedabad.

Iyer hit the winning six to take Punjab to their second IPL final. The final will be played at the same venue – the world's biggest cricket stadium – on Tuesday.

"I love such big occasions," player of the match Iyer said in the post-match presentation close to 2am local time (2030 GMT).

"I always say to myself and to my colleagues in the team that the bigger the occasion, the calmer you are, you get the big results."

The final will produce a new IPL winner as both Bengaluru, with star batter Virat Kohli, and Punjab are looking for their first title in the T20 tournament.

Bengaluru had secured their place in the final after beating Punjab in the first qualifier last week.

Punjab lost opener Prabhsimran Singh for six, but Australian Josh Inglis set up the chase with quick scoring as he and left-handed opener Priyansh Arya added 42 runs in 18 balls.

Arya fell for 20 and Inglis for 38 after hitting three fours and two sixes.

Iyer and left-handed Nehal Wadhera, who scored 48, turned the game in overs 13 and 14, with Iyer smashing England's left-arm quick Reece Topley for three straight sixes.

Mumbai 'under pressure'

Wadhera was dismissed in the 16th over, giving Mumbai some hope, but Iyer stayed on to finish the game.

"The way Shreyas batted, took his chances and some of the shots he played were really outstanding and I think they definitely batted really well," Mumbai skipper Hardik Pandya said.

"I think it (the total) was par, but it needed some great execution as a bowling unit which I think in these big games really matters and as I mentioned they were really calm, put us under pressure and I think we were not able to execute the way we wanted."

The second qualifier began two hours and 15 minutes late due to persistent drizzle after the toss.

Punjab elected to field first, but rain forced the players off the field for more than two hours. Officials did not reduce any overs when play resumed.

Five-time champions Mumbai, who posted 203-6, lost veteran opener Rohit Sharma for eight off Marcus Stoinis in the third over, but England's Jonny Bairstow kept up the scoring with regular boundaries.

Bairstow, who joined Mumbai ahead of the playoffs and played a key role in their win in the eliminator against Gujarat Titans, scored 38 in a 51-run partnership with left-handed Varma.

Medium-pace bowler Vijaykumar Vyshak dismissed Bairstow, who tried to play a scoop shot but was caught behind.

Tilak Varma continued to score along with Suryakumar Yadav as the pair added 72 runs. Both scored 44 each.

The two were dismissed within three deliveries, but number six Naman Dhir hit an 18-ball 37 to boost the total, which was not enough in the end.

The league was extended by nine days after being paused due to a military conflict between India and Pakistan. Some overseas players, including Mumbai's Will Jacks (England) and Ryan Rickelton (South Africa), left before the playoffs.

