Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Punjab beat Bengaluru by five wickets in rain-shortened IPL game

The game, reduced to 14 overs per side, saw Punjab restrict Bengaluru to 95-9 before chasing down the target with 11 balls remaining.

Wadhera-IPL-Getty

Nehal Wadhera and Marcus Stoinis of Punjab Kings celebrate their team's win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 18, 2025, in Bengaluru. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeApr 19, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

PUNJAB KINGS defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by five wickets in a rain-affected IPL match on Friday.

The game, reduced to 14 overs per side, saw Punjab restrict Bengaluru to 95-9 before chasing down the target with 11 balls remaining.

Punjab won the toss and chose to bowl. Arshdeep Singh, Marco Jansen and Yuzvendra Chahal picked up two wickets each to damage Bengaluru's batting line-up at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Nehal Wadhera top-scored for Punjab, remaining unbeaten on 33 off 19 balls to guide the team to victory.

Punjab captain Shreyas Iyer praised Marco Jansen’s performance. "Variety is the spice of life and we are here to experience all kinds of games," Iyer said. He called Jansen's bowling "lethal".

Bengaluru struggled early in the innings. Openers Phil Salt (4) and Virat Kohli (1) were dismissed cheaply, and wickets continued to fall.

Liam Livingstone (4), Jitesh Sharma (2), and Krunal Pandya (1) also failed to make an impact.

Rajat Patidar made 23 off 18 balls in an attempt to steady the innings. By the end of the eighth over, Bengaluru were 42-6.

Tim David remained not out on 50 off 26 balls, hitting three sixes in the final over to take the total to 95-9.

Punjab made a more stable start in the chase. Priyansh Arya scored 16 and Prabhsimran Singh added 13 as the team reached 33-2 by the end of the fourth over.

Bengaluru’s Josh Hazlewood picked up two wickets in the eighth over, dismissing Shreyas Iyer (7) and Josh Inglis (14), but Punjab stayed on course.

Wadhera’s unbeaten innings helped Punjab close the game comfortably.

"I think we could have done far better as a batting unit," Patidar said.

"The bowling unit is doing pretty well. We have confidence on our bowling unit," he added. "Sometimes it clicks and sometimes it doesn’t."

Bengaluru's home losing streak continued with this result.

The two teams will meet again on Sunday.

(With inputs from AFP)

liam livingstonemarco jansenpunjab kingsroyal challengers bengalurushreyas iyertim davidvirat kohlipriyansh aryanehal wadheraipl 2025ipl

Related News

colin farrell
Entertainment

Angelman syndrome drives Colin Farrell to seek long-term care solutions for his son

Experience Qawwali Magic at Afreen Afreen Night Event
UK Events

Afreen Afreen Qawwali Night: Music & Laughter Event

Ford vehicles
Business

Ford recalls over 148,000 vehicles in the US for brake and software issues

Harsimrat Randhawa
Editorial

Indian student dies in Canada after being hit by stray bullet

More For You

“Cricketers sent me nude photos”: Anaya Bangar, Sanjay Bangar’s child, opens up on gender transition

Anaya also highlighted the issues of toxic masculinity and insecurity within the cricketing environment

Instagram/ anayabangar

“Cricketers sent me nude photos”: Anaya Bangar, Sanjay Bangar’s child, opens up on gender transition

Anaya Bangar, the child of former India cricketer and coach Sanjay Bangar, has shared her journey of gender transition, including hormone replacement therapy and gender reaffirming surgery. Previously known as Aryan, Anaya is currently based in Manchester, United Kingdom, and has spoken openly about the challenges she has faced, both personally and professionally, since coming out.

Anaya, an athlete and left-handed batter, once followed in her father’s footsteps by playing age-group cricket. She has represented clubs such as the Islam Gymkhana in India and the Hinckley Cricket Club in Leicestershire. However, she revealed that pursuing a cricket career after her gender reaffirming surgery has come with several hurdles.

Keep ReadingShow less
Will-Jacks-Getty

England all-rounder Will Jacks played a key role, picking up two wickets to help restrict Hyderabad to 162 for five and then scoring 36 off 26 balls during the chase. (Photo: Getty Images)

Will Jacks leads Mumbai to four-wicket win over Hyderabad in IPL

MUMBAI INDIANS registered a four-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League on Thursday, with contributions from both their batters and bowlers.

England all-rounder Will Jacks played a key role, picking up two wickets to help restrict Hyderabad to 162 for five and then scoring 36 off 26 balls during the chase.

Keep ReadingShow less
starc-ipl-getty

Mitchell Starc was named player of the match. (Photo: Getty Images)

Starc shines in Super Over as Delhi go top of IPL table

DELHI CAPITALS defeated Rajasthan Royals in a Super Over on Wednesday, the first of the IPL 2025 season, after both teams finished their 20 overs on 188 runs at the Feroz Shah Kotla ground.

Mitchell Starc, who had earlier helped restrict Rajasthan to 188-4 while defending Delhi's 188-5, returned to bowl the Super Over and kept things tight once again.

Keep ReadingShow less
Top 10 batting partnerships  in IPL 2025 so far

A season of stellar collaborations

Getty

Top 10 batting partnerships  in IPL 2025 so far

As the TATA IPL 2025 season continues to entertain fans with thrilling encounters and stellar performances, several batting partnerships have stood out for their impact, consistency, and sheer dominance. From explosive opening stands to crucial middle-order alliances, here is a look at the top 10 partnerships of the season so far.

1. Abhishek Sharma & Travis Head – 171 runs (75 balls) vs Punjab – Apr 12, 2025

Abhishek Sharma & Travis HeadGetty

Keep ReadingShow less
chahal-ipl-getty

Chahal, in a brilliant display of spin bowling, took 4-28 as Punjab Kings defended a total of 111. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Chahal takes four as Punjab defend 111 to beat Kolkata in IPL

YUZVENDRA CHAHAL took 4-28 as Punjab Kings defended a total of 111 to defeat Kolkata Knight Riders by 16 runs in an IPL match on Tuesday.

Kolkata were 62-2 in the chase before Chahal’s spell turned the game. They were bowled out for 95 in 15.1 overs in Mullanpur, near Chandigarh.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc