Virat Kohli creates history, becomes first-ever player to smash 1000 IPL boundaries

The latest feat came during RCB's clash with Delhi Capitals

Virat Kohli's Landmark Achievement: 1,000 IPL Boundaries

Virat Kohli’s golden run continues

Getty
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranApr 10, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Virat Kohli continues to engrave his name deeper into Indian Premier League (IPL) folklore, achieving yet another remarkable milestone. During the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, Kohli became the first-ever player in IPL history to hit 1000 boundaries.

Already the highest run-scorer in IPL history, Kohli added another landmark to his illustrious career with this record. The star Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter crossed the 8000-run mark earlier in the season, reaffirming his status as one of the greatest players the league has ever seen.

The latest feat came during RCB's clash with Delhi Capitals, where fans once again witnessed Kohli’s consistency and class at the crease. With the tournament moving into a crucial phase, Kohli's form is a massive boost for Royal Challengers Bengaluru as they push for a strong finish.

Throughout the week, Kohli's dominance with the bat has been a major talking point. His approach, timing, and ability to find gaps have thrilled RCB supporters and neutral fans alike. As the 2025 IPL season progresses, his performances remain key to Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s hopes of lifting their maiden title.

The match itself saw Delhi Capitals, led by Axar Patel, electing to bowl first. DC came into the fixture unbeaten so far, while RCB looked to continue their strong run with three wins from four games.

Despite the quality bowling attack featuring names like Mitchell Starc and Kuldeep Yadav, Kohli once again showed why he is the heartbeat of the RCB batting line-up. His boundary-hitting prowess kept the scoreboard ticking, with the Bengaluru crowd erupting every time he found the rope.

Virat Kohli’s contribution this season has been nothing short of outstanding. His experience, combined with the youthful energy around the RCB squad, offers fans renewed hope of a successful campaign. The partnership with fellow top-order players like Phil Salt and Devdutt Padikkal has only strengthened RCB’s challenge.

Off the field too, Kohli’s leadership and influence continue to inspire the dressing room. While Rajat Patidar now officially leads RCB, Kohli’s presence remains vital both on and off the pitch.

As the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals match unfolds, all eyes are on Kohli to keep the momentum going. With crucial fixtures ahead, RCB will be banking on their talisman to lead from the front and deliver those match-winning performances he is renowned for.

Whether it's a crunch chase or setting up a big score, Kohli’s ability to adapt remains unmatched. His landmark of 1000 boundaries is a testament to his longevity, skill, and undying hunger for excellence in the IPL.

As the tournament heats up, cricket lovers and RCB fans will be hoping Virat Kohli’s golden run continues, keeping the dream of an IPL trophy alive for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

delhi capitalsipl trophymilestone achievementroyal challengers bengalururcb vs dc

Sai-Sudharsan-ipl

Sudharsan hit 82 off 53 balls to help Gujarat post 217-6 after being asked to bat first at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Getty Images

Sudharsan leads Gujarat to big win over Rajasthan, top IPL table

SAI SUDHARSAN scored his third half-century of the season as Gujarat Titans defeated Rajasthan Royals by 58 runs on Wednesday to go top of the IPL table.

Sudharsan hit 82 off 53 balls to help Gujarat post 217-6 after being asked to bat first at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Priyansh Arya

Young rising star- Priyansh Arya

Getty

IPL 2025: Top 5 uncapped players to hit centuries

Over the years, the IPL has provided a stage for emerging cricketers to announce themselves with spectacular performances. Scoring a century while still uncapped is a remarkable feat, showcasing immense potential before stepping onto the international stage. Here, we look at the top five uncapped players who scored centuries in the IPL, with the list starting from the most recent.

1. Priyansh Arya – 103 (2025)

Priyansh Arya- PBKSGetty

rcb-getty

Virat Kohli celebrates with teammates after his team's win in the match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 7, 2025. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Bengaluru edge Mumbai in close IPL match as Bumrah returns from injury

ROYAL Challengers Bengaluru held off a late charge from Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya to register a 12-run win on Monday in the IPL, handing Mumbai their fourth loss in five matches and marking Jasprit Bumrah’s return to action.

Bumrah featured in the XI after recovering from a back injury that had kept him out since the final day of the fifth Test against Australia in Sydney three months ago.

IPL 2025: Bengaluru Aims for Stability, Mumbai Seeks Crucial Win

Both teams have power-packed batting line-ups but are also vulnerable to collapses

Getty

IPL 2025- MI vs RCB : Bengaluru eye consistency, Mumbai desperate for lifeline

The 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) continues to captivate fans as Mumbai Indians (MI) are set to host Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 20th match of the season. Scheduled for April 7, 2025, at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, this clash promises to be a high-octane encounter as both teams look to bounce back from recent defeats.

Team performance and standings

Both MI and RCB enter this match on the back of losses. MI succumbed to Lucknow Super Giants in their last outing, while RCB fell short against Gujarat Titans by seven wickets.

siraj-Getty

Siraj, who was left out of the ODI Champions Trophy squad that India won last month, said the break helped him work on his fitness and mindset. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Siraj’s 4-17 leads Gujarat to third straight IPL win

MOHAMMED SIRAJ said missing out on the Indian team helped him focus on his bowling as he led Gujarat Titans to a third straight IPL win with figures of 4-17 against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday.

Playing in his hometown, the pace bowler helped restrict Hyderabad to 152-8. It was his second match-winning performance in a row after he took 3-19 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Wednesday.

