Virat Kohli creates history, becomes first-ever player to smash 1000 IPL boundaries

Virat Kohli continues to engrave his name deeper into Indian Premier League (IPL) folklore, achieving yet another remarkable milestone. During the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, Kohli became the first-ever player in IPL history to hit 1000 boundaries.

Already the highest run-scorer in IPL history, Kohli added another landmark to his illustrious career with this record. The star Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter crossed the 8000-run mark earlier in the season, reaffirming his status as one of the greatest players the league has ever seen.

The latest feat came during RCB's clash with Delhi Capitals, where fans once again witnessed Kohli’s consistency and class at the crease. With the tournament moving into a crucial phase, Kohli's form is a massive boost for Royal Challengers Bengaluru as they push for a strong finish.

Throughout the week, Kohli's dominance with the bat has been a major talking point. His approach, timing, and ability to find gaps have thrilled RCB supporters and neutral fans alike. As the 2025 IPL season progresses, his performances remain key to Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s hopes of lifting their maiden title.

The match itself saw Delhi Capitals, led by Axar Patel, electing to bowl first. DC came into the fixture unbeaten so far, while RCB looked to continue their strong run with three wins from four games.

Despite the quality bowling attack featuring names like Mitchell Starc and Kuldeep Yadav, Kohli once again showed why he is the heartbeat of the RCB batting line-up. His boundary-hitting prowess kept the scoreboard ticking, with the Bengaluru crowd erupting every time he found the rope.

Virat Kohli’s contribution this season has been nothing short of outstanding. His experience, combined with the youthful energy around the RCB squad, offers fans renewed hope of a successful campaign. The partnership with fellow top-order players like Phil Salt and Devdutt Padikkal has only strengthened RCB’s challenge.

Off the field too, Kohli’s leadership and influence continue to inspire the dressing room. While Rajat Patidar now officially leads RCB, Kohli’s presence remains vital both on and off the pitch.

As the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals match unfolds, all eyes are on Kohli to keep the momentum going. With crucial fixtures ahead, RCB will be banking on their talisman to lead from the front and deliver those match-winning performances he is renowned for.

Whether it's a crunch chase or setting up a big score, Kohli’s ability to adapt remains unmatched. His landmark of 1000 boundaries is a testament to his longevity, skill, and undying hunger for excellence in the IPL.

As the tournament heats up, cricket lovers and RCB fans will be hoping Virat Kohli’s golden run continues, keeping the dream of an IPL trophy alive for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.