From Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Top 10 most-followed Indian celebrities on Instagram

With 267 million followers, Virat Kohli is the most-followed cricketer in the world.

(Photo credit: GettyImages)

By: Mohnish Singh

In the digital age, social media platforms have become powerful tools for individuals to connect, engage, and showcase their talents and lifestyles to a global audience. Among these platforms, Instagram stands out as one of the most popular, with millions of users sharing photos, videos, and stories every day. For celebrities, Instagram offers a unique opportunity to interact directly with fans, promote their work, and build their personal brands. In India, where the entertainment industry thrives, Instagram has become a crucial platform for celebrities to stay relevant and maintain their fanbase. Let’s delve into the world of Indian celebrities and uncover the top 10 most-followed personalities on Instagram.

1. Virat Kohli

The captain of the Indian cricket team, Virat Kohli, not only dominates the cricket field but also social media with his massive fan following. With 267 million followers, he is the most-followed cricketer in the world. The Instagram account of the 35-year-old is a mix of cricketing highlights, fitness routines, family moments with his wife, actress Anushka Sharma, and glimpses of his off-field endeavors, including his fashion brand and charity work.

2. Priyanka Chopra Jonas

With a staggering follower count of over 91 million, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, 41, reigns as the queen of Instagram in India. A global icon, Chopra Jonas has successfully transitioned from Bollywood to Hollywood, establishing herself as an actor, producer, and philanthropist. Her Instagram feed offers a glimpse into her glamorous life, featuring behind-the-scenes moments, red-carpet appearances, and glimpses of her work and personal life.

3. Shraddha Kapoor

With a follower count of 88.7 million, Shraddha Kapoor has carved a niche for herself in the Indian film industry with her versatility and screen presence. On Instagram, the 37-year-old shares snippets of her life, including glimpses from film sets, travel adventures, and moments spent with her loved ones, captivating her audience with her infectious energy and positivity.

4. Narendra Modi

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 73, is a prominent figure on Instagram, where he shares glimpses of his official duties, initiatives, and personal moments, attracting a large following from across the country. He has over 88.3 million followers on Instagram.

5. Alia Bhatt

As one of Bollywood’s most promising talents, Alia Bhatt, 31, boasts a massive following of over 84 million on Instagram. Bhatt’s feed is a blend of glamour and relatability, featuring glimpses of her film projects, fashion choices, and personal milestones. With her girl-next-door charm and effortless style, Bhatt continues to win hearts both on and off the screen.

6. Katrina Kaif

With over 80.1 million followers and counting, Katrina Kaif’s Instagram account stands as a testament to her popularity and influence in the digital sphere. The 40-year-old shares on her handle glimpses of glamour, behind-the-scenes moments, travel pictures, fitness and wellness, philanthropic endeavors, and personal moments.

7. Deepika Padukone

With over 79 million followers, Deepika Padukone, 38, is one of Bollywood’s leading ladies and a force to be reckoned with on Instagram. Known for her impeccable style and versatile acting skills, Padukone’s Instagram feed exudes elegance and grace. From stunning photoshoots to candid moments with her husband, actor Ranveer Singh, Padukone keeps her fans captivated with her charm and charisma.

8. Neha Kakkar

With a follower count surpassing 78 million, Neha Kakkar, 37 is the reigning queen of Indian music on Instagram. From sharing snippets of her chart-topping songs to documenting her journey as a judge on reality shows, Kakkar’s Instagram offers fans an intimate look into her life and career. Her infectious smile and down-to-earth persona have endeared her to millions of followers worldwide.

9. Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela’s Instagram account serves as a window into her glamorous world, offering fans a glimpse into her life, career, and passions. With over 70.1 followers and counting, her Instagram presence is a testament to her widespread appeal and influence.

10. Jacqueline Fernandez

With over 69.7 million followers, Jacqueline Fernandez, 38, is a social media sensation known for her infectious energy and captivating presence. The Sri Lankan beauty’s Instagram is a visual treat, featuring glamorous photoshoots, fitness routines, and moments of self-expression. Fernandez’s bubbly personality and engaging content keep her followers hooked and coming back for more.

These Indian celebrities have leveraged the power of Instagram to connect with millions of fans worldwide, making them some of the most influential personalities on the platform.