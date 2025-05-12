Skip to content
Anushka Sharma pens emotional tribute after Virat Kohli's Test retirement

The actor spoke about the unseen struggles and growth behind Kohli's historic cricket career.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma shares emotional Instagram tribute to Virat Kohli after his Test retirement

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
May 12, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Virat Kohli, one of India’s most celebrated cricketers, has announced his retirement from Test cricket. While the news shocked fans and stirred emotional reactions across the country, his wife, actor Anushka Sharma, shared a heartfelt note that stood out for its deeply personal touch.

Anushka expressed her thoughts on Instagram, reflecting on Kohli’s journey in the longest format of the game. Instead of focusing solely on his records and milestones, she chose to highlight the unseen struggles behind his achievements. In her post, she wrote, “They’ll talk about the records and the milestones, but I’ll remember the tears you never showed, the battles no one saw, and the unwavering love you gave this format of the game. I know how much all this took from you.”


She also mentioned how Test cricket had shaped Kohli as a person. Anushka’s words reflected her pride and admiration for how he constantly evolved through the challenges of the sport. She acknowledged how every Test series left Kohli a bit wiser and humbler, emphasising that his growth as a cricketer and individual had been remarkable to witness.

Anushka’s emotional note also touched on how she had always envisioned him retiring from international cricket in whites. However, she respected his decision to follow his heart and acknowledged that Kohli had earned every bit of the farewell. The post included a memorable picture from India’s historic Test series win in Australia in 2018, which was one of Kohli’s proudest achievements.


Kohli’s retirement marks the end of an era in Indian cricket. Having made his Test debut in 2011, he played 123 matches, scoring over 9,000 runs with 30 centuries. His leadership in the format, especially the overseas victories, remains a highlight of his career. Despite a recent dip in form, Kohli’s passion for Test cricket never wavered.

As the cricketing world reacts to his decision, several celebrities, including Vicky Kaushal and Suniel Shetty, praised Kohli’s relentless spirit and dedication. Fans have been emotional, and many have taken to social media to express their admiration and gratitude for the cricketer’s contributions.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma attend the Indian Sports Honour Awards 2017Getty Images


In his own statement, Kohli spoke about how Test cricket had shaped him and taught him invaluable life lessons. Despite the challenges, he feels at peace with his decision, expressing gratitude for the journey.

As Virat Kohli steps away from the whites, it’s clear that his legacy will endure, both for his on-field performances and the emotional impact his career had on those who watched him evolve.

