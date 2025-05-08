Skip to content
Anushka Sharma appears to ignore Virat Kohli’s hand during Bengaluru outing amid social media row

The couple opted for a casual look during their outing

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s

The timing of the video’s emergence is notable

Gayathri Kallukaran
May 08, 2025
Cricketer Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma were recently seen together in Bengaluru, marking their first public appearance since a minor social media controversy involving Kohli and actor Avneet Kaur. The couple, who have maintained a largely private life, stepped out for a dinner outing on Tuesday, which quickly drew attention online.

A video shared on social media showed the pair exiting a car and heading into a restaurant. Kohli appeared to extend his hand to help Anushka out of the vehicle, but she chose to support herself using the car door instead. She then walked a few steps ahead of Kohli into the restaurant. This brief exchange, while seemingly ordinary, sparked varied reactions online, particularly as it came shortly after Kohli’s name was linked with a ‘liked’ post on Instagram.

The couple opted for a casual look during their outing. Kohli wore a plain t-shirt with trousers, while Anushka was seen in a beige jumpsuit. The video, which was also shared on platforms like Reddit, attracted comments about the brief moment between the two. One user commented, “Typical husband-wife dynamics,” while another noted, “What am I seeing... She didn’t hold Virat’s hand.” Another user jokingly said, “The algorithm mistakenly showed that Anushka didn’t hold Virat’s hand. There was absolutely no intent behind it.”

The timing of the video’s emergence is notable, coming shortly after a post from Avneet Kaur’s fan page was ‘liked’ by Kohli’s verified Instagram account. The interaction quickly became a trending topic, prompting a statement from Kohli on Instagram Stories.

In his clarification, Kohli wrote: “I’d like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made. Thank you for your understanding.”

Despite Kohli later removing the ‘like’, it drew widespread speculation, with some interpreting it as a deliberate move. The situation briefly boosted Avneet Kaur’s social media presence, reportedly resulting in increased followers and brand visibility.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been married since December 2017. The couple first met in 2013 during a commercial shoot and began dating soon after. They tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Italy after four years of dating. Their first child, daughter Vamika, was born in January 2021. On 15 February 2024, the couple welcomed their second child, a son named Akaay.

Known for their preference to keep family life out of the spotlight, Anushka and Virat’s recent appearance quickly drew public attention, especially in the wake of social media speculation. While fans continue to comment on their every move, the couple has not addressed the restaurant video directly.

