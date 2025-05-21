Ram Gopal Varma deletes inappropriate tweet on Kiara Advani after public outrage

Ram Gopal Varma has once again found himself in hot water, this time for a tweet that many felt crossed the line. Shortly after the War 2 teaser dropped online, the filmmaker shared a still of Kiara Advani in a bikini, pairing it with a suggestive caption that sparked outrage across social media. The tweet did not last long since it was quietly taken down after users slammed him for being disrespectful and objectifying the actress.
The teaser, released on Jr NTR’s birthday, introduced fans to a high-stakes face-off between Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, with Kiara Advani stepping in as the leading lady. While the internet had plenty to say about the slick action sequences and overuse of CGI, Kiara’s bikini scene grabbed its own share of attention, some celebratory, some critical.
But Varma’s take was not just a fan reaction. His remark, which implied the female character was a prize to be won by the male leads, was seen as distasteful and reductive. Screenshots of the post began circulating even after the tweet was deleted, sparking intense discussions online. On Reddit and X, users called him out, some even pointing to his past behaviour. Comments ranged from “OG tharki” to “Can you imagine what he says in private if this is what he’s tweeting publicly?”
This is not the first time Varma has drawn criticism for his online conduct. But many now feel he has veered from being provocative to being downright inappropriate.
Meanwhile, Kiara took a far more upbeat approach to the teaser. On Instagram, she listed the many “firsts” that War 2 represents for her: first YRF project, first action film, first time working with Ayan Mukerji, and her first bikini shot. Her excitement, in fact, stood in stark contrast to the backlash around Varma’s post.
War 2, set for release on 14 August 2025, is the latest in YRF’s spy universe. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, it stars Hrithik Roshan reprising his role as Kabir, with Jr NTR making his Bollywood debut. Kiara’s presence has already made waves, but not in the way Varma chose to highlight.
At the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, a quiet but powerful celebration of Indian cinema took place. A newly restored 4K version of Aranyer Din Ratri, Satyajit Ray’s 1970 Bengali film was screened under the Cannes Classics section and received a full standing ovation. Among those present were the film’s lead actors, Sharmila Tagore and Simi Garewal, both of whom played key roles in the original.
Sharmila Tagore, dressed in a green saree, stepped onto the stage after the screening, met with thunderous applause and an emotional crowd. Her daughter, Saba Ali Khan, who attended the event alongside her, captured the moment on video and shared it online with simple pride. Soha Ali Khan, too, posted a heartfelt “That’s my Amma,” sharing the personal joy of seeing her mother honoured on an international platform.
Originally based on Sunil Gangopadhyay’s novel, Aranyer Din Ratri follows four middle-class men from Kolkata who head to the forests of Palamau seeking escape from city life. What begins as a carefree getaway slowly turns into a subtle exploration of class, loneliness, and self-awareness. Sharmila plays Aparna, a composed and observant city woman, while Simi portrays Duli, a tribal girl with a strong presence.
The film was presented by Wes Anderson, a long-time admirer of Satyajit Ray. He introduced the screening and stood alongside the cast and the restoration team. The project was spearheaded by Martin Scorsese’s The Film Foundation through the World Cinema Project, in collaboration with Shivendra Singh Dungarpur’s Film Heritage Foundation, Janus Films, and Criterion Collection, with support from the Golden Globe Foundation.
This return to Cannes marked a full-circle moment for Sharmila Tagore, who had previously walked the red carpet in 2009 as part of the festival jury. Her earlier collaboration with Ray, Devi, had once been in the running for the Palme d’Or.
Fifty-five years since its release, Aranyer Din Ratri has aged like a quiet classic with its themes still relevant. The Cannes tribute was like celebrating Ray’s lasting impact in world cinema, and of the enduring grace of actors like Sharmila Tagore and Simi Garewal who helped bring it to life.
Rihanna recently stepped out in Cannes, France, confidently showing off her baby bump during a date night with partner A$AP Rocky. The singer wore a daring black dress with a high slit and bold cutouts that highlighted her growing belly. Her outfit was simple yet elegant: a one-shoulder gown paired with black heels and a small purse. Rocky complemented her look, dressed in a dark trench coat and grey trousers.
This appearance came just days after Rihanna’s big pregnancy reveal at the 2025 Met Gala in New York City, where she stunned attendees by proudly displaying her bump. At the gala, she arrived wearing a stylish grey skirt set earlier in the day and later changed into a chic cropped suit with a pinstripe skirt and a dramatic hat. She finished the night at the afterparty in an all-black ensemble that also showed off her bump.
A$AP Rocky and Rihanna share a sweet moment under an umbrella at the Cannes film festivalGetty Images
Rihanna and Rocky have been in Cannes for the film festival, supporting the premiere of Rocky’s new movie, Highest 2 Lowest. Despite rainy weather, the couple posed under an umbrella on the red carpet, with Rocky affectionately cradling Rihanna’s belly. For the premiere, Rihanna chose a flowing electric-blue halter dress with cut-outs that complemented her maternity glow. The look was finished with delicate jewellery and a matching clutch.
The couple is already parents to two sons, RZA, 3, and Riot, 1. Although Rihanna hasn’t revealed the gender of their third child, fans are speculating she might be expecting twins. Rocky recently hinted on Late Night with Seth Meyers that their new baby’s name will follow their tradition of starting with the letter “R.”
Rihanna’s chic maternity fashion continues to impress from Met Gala to Cannes eventsGetty Images
Rocky also spoke openly about sharing their pregnancy news, expressing relief and happiness after keeping it private for so long. Their appearance at Cannes marks Rihanna’s first red carpet there since 2017.
With the upcoming release of Highest 2 Lowest this August, where Rocky stars alongside Denzel Washington, the couple is balancing their personal joy with professional milestones.
Vidya Balan shares her dream of playing a powerful role in Netflix’s Adolescence
Vidya Balan has built her career by turning away from the formula. From her early days in Parineeta to her recent outing as the haunted Manjulika in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, she’s always gone for roles that allow her to stretch beyond the surface. And now, she’s looking beyond borders, towards global stories that carry weight and depth.
In a recent conversation during the Cannes season, Vidya spoke openly about the kind of characters that excite her today. One that’s stuck with her? A therapist in Adolescence, the gritty British drama on Netflix. It’s a role that, to her, captures the kind of emotional intensity she’s craving. “That’s top of my list right now,” she said, drawn to the show’s nuanced take on mental health, masculinity, and the digital chaos young people live in.
At Cannes Vidya opened up about her ambition to explore roles across bordersGetty Images
Vidya’s also interested in bringing out her lighter side. “I’d love to do comedy,” she said, adding that Kate Winslet’s offbeat dictator in The Regime struck a chord with her. She also applauded Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon for the choices they’ve made in their careers, especially choosing roles that balance vulnerability, complexity, and wit.
What Vidya craves, whether in India or abroad, are roles with layers. She’s frustrated by the way female characters in mainstream Hindi films often feel flat. “They lack depth,” she said, which makes them less human and harder to connect with. That’s why she’s proud of projects like Paa, Shakuntala Devi, and Tumhari Sulu, films that gave her space to explore women who weren’t just sidekicks or stereotypes.
Vidya Balan shared she hopes for more complex and human portrayals of women in cinema worldwideGetty Images
Though she’s won awards and earned box office success, Vidya believes Indian cinema still has a long way to go in treating women’s stories as commercially viable. And with streaming reshaping the rules of the game, she sees a chance for reinvention, not just for herself, but for the entire industry.
She’s ready to take risks again. And this time, the world is her stage.
Fans draw parallels between Janhvi’s look and Sridevi’s classic style moments
Janhvi Kapoor’s first walk down the Cannes red carpet wasn’t just about fashion. It was a quiet, graceful nod to her late mother, Sridevi. Dressed in a soft rose outfit designed by Tarun Tahiliani, Janhvi chose not to speak about the tribute, but the resemblance in mood, elegance, and styling made the message loud enough for those who knew her mother’s legacy.
On 20 May, Janhvi stepped onto the red carpet for the premiere of Homebound, accompanied by her co-stars Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa, director Neeraj Ghaywan, and producers including Karan Johar. The outfit, made from real tissue fabric woven in Benaras, had a delicate sheen and came with a veil that covered her low bun in a look that immediately reminded many of Sridevi’s timeless appearances in traditional wear.
Janhvi Kapoor stuns in a rose-hued Tarun Tahiliani outfitInstagram/janhvikapoor
Online conversations quickly picked up, with fans pointing out the subtle similarity. Some even dug out old photos of Sridevi wearing a similar dupatta-draped look, sparking comparisons. Though neither Tahiliani nor stylist Rhea Kapoor confirmed the outfit as a tribute, many felt the influence was unmistakable.
Sridevi was known for bringing together traditional aesthetics with a modern style. Whether on-screen or at global events, she never shied away from Indian fabrics and silhouettes. Janhvi’s Cannes outfit seemed to carry that same energy, classic in structure but styled for an international stage, with pearl jewellery completing the look.
Janhvi Kapoor honours Sridevi’s legacy at Cannes 2025 in Tarun Tahiliani coutureGetty Images
While Janhvi turned heads on the red carpet, her co-star Vishal Jethwa had his own emotional moment. He shared that attending Cannes with his mother was a dream come true. In an Instagram post, he wrote about his childhood wish to fly abroad with her. “More than attending Cannes, the real joy is that I’m here with my mum,” he said. His gratitude extended to everyone who supported him, from family to spot boys on set, ending his message with “Jai Hind.”
Homebound, selected for the Un Certain Regard category, explores the journey of two friends from a North Indian village who become police officers. Backed by a powerhouse team including Karan Johar and executive producer Martin Scorsese, the film has already sparked interest.
Jennifer Lopez is facing a new legal battle, this time for sharing photos of herself online. The images in question? Paparazzi shots taken outside a glitzy pre-Golden Globes party in Los Angeles earlier this year.
Photographer Edwin Blanco and the photo agency Backgrid claim they own the rights to the pictures Lopez posted on her Instagram and Twitter. In the photos, the singer is seen in a white dress and faux fur coat, posing outside the Chateau Marmont. The caption read “GG Weekend Glamour”, a harmless update to most, but not in the eyes of copyright law.
Blanco and Backgrid argue that Lopez used the images to promote herself and boost her brand presence, without securing permission or paying for the content. They claim the photos helped her highlight the designers she wore and tie her look to ongoing brand partnerships. In their view, this isn’t just a case of a celebrity sharing a flattering photo, it’s a commercial move with financial value.
They’re now suing for up to £112,000 (₹1,17,60,000) per image.
JLo faces fresh legal trouble for reposting paparazzi images on social media Getty Images
It’s worth noting that just because someone appears in a photo doesn’t mean they own it. Under copyright law, ownership typically belongs to the photographer or their employer. This means celebrities must ask for permission or pay a fee if they want to post professional paparazzi photos, even if they’re the subject.
According to the legal documents, Lopez’s team was contacted and even agreed to a settlement after the pictures were posted. But reportedly, no paperwork was signed and no payment has been made.
Copyright clash erupts over images JLo posted to promote her red carpet styleGetty Images
This isn’t her first run-in with such issues. Lopez has been sued in the past in 2019 and 2020 for similar situations involving unlicensed photo sharing. And she’s not alone. Celebs like Dua Lipa, Gigi Hadid, and Khloé Kardashian have all been hit with similar copyright complaints.
While fans may think reposting a photo of themselves is harmless, the lawsuit is a reminder of the complex rules around image rights in the entertainment industry. Even global stars like JLo can land in hot water for hitting “post” without checking the fine print.