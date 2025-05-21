Ram Gopal Varma deletes inappropriate tweet on Kiara Advani after public outrage

Ram Gopal Varma has once again found himself in hot water, this time for a tweet that many felt crossed the line. Shortly after the War 2 teaser dropped online, the filmmaker shared a still of Kiara Advani in a bikini, pairing it with a suggestive caption that sparked outrage across social media. The tweet did not last long since it was quietly taken down after users slammed him for being disrespectful and objectifying the actress.

The teaser, released on Jr NTR’s birthday, introduced fans to a high-stakes face-off between Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, with Kiara Advani stepping in as the leading lady. While the internet had plenty to say about the slick action sequences and overuse of CGI, Kiara’s bikini scene grabbed its own share of attention, some celebratory, some critical.





But Varma’s take was not just a fan reaction. His remark, which implied the female character was a prize to be won by the male leads, was seen as distasteful and reductive. Screenshots of the post began circulating even after the tweet was deleted, sparking intense discussions online. On Reddit and X, users called him out, some even pointing to his past behaviour. Comments ranged from “OG tharki” to “Can you imagine what he says in private if this is what he’s tweeting publicly?”

This is not the first time Varma has drawn criticism for his online conduct. But many now feel he has veered from being provocative to being downright inappropriate.

Meanwhile, Kiara took a far more upbeat approach to the teaser. On Instagram, she listed the many “firsts” that War 2 represents for her: first YRF project, first action film, first time working with Ayan Mukerji, and her first bikini shot. Her excitement, in fact, stood in stark contrast to the backlash around Varma’s post.

War 2, set for release on 14 August 2025, is the latest in YRF’s spy universe. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, it stars Hrithik Roshan reprising his role as Kabir, with Jr NTR making his Bollywood debut. Kiara’s presence has already made waves, but not in the way Varma chose to highlight.