Virat Kohli in a Turkish drama? Cricketer’s lookalike stuns fans and goes viral!

Cricket fans were left amused and confused after spotting a familiar face in the popular Turkish drama Diriliş: Ertuğrul. A viral Reddit post showed Turkish actor Cavit Çetin Güner, who plays Doğan Bey in the series, bearing a striking resemblance to Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli. The uncanny similarities set social media abuzz, with fans playfully joking about Kohli making his television debut in a historical epic.

The conversation began when a Reddit user shared a screenshot of Cavit Çetin Güner from the show, humorously captioning it, "Anushka Sharma's husband TV show debut." This tongue-in-cheek reference to Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, Kohli's wife, sparked a flood of reactions. Some fans admitted they were initially convinced that the cricketer had secretly ventured into acting, while others were stunned at the near-identical features between the two men.





One user quipped, “The resemblance is so strong that even Anushka might take a second look.” Another joked, “I was sure this was Kohli in some sort of period drama!” Adding to the fun, a user commented, “Nepotism has gone international.” The post quickly gained traction, amassing thousands of reactions and memes comparing the duo.

For those unfamiliar with the show, Diriliş: Ertuğrul is a Turkish historical drama that aired from 2014 to 2019. It follows the life of Ertuğrul Bey, the father of Osman I, who founded the Ottoman Empire. The series became a massive hit worldwide, especially in South Asia, where it gained a dedicated fan base. Starring Engin Altan Düzyatan in the lead role, the show also featured Cavit Çetin Güner, Kaan Taşaner, and Hülya Darcan in significant roles.





Although Virat Kohli has never pursued acting, he is often seen in advertisements and brand endorsements. Recently, he made headlines for grooving to Jhoome Jo Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan during the IPL 2025 opening ceremony. Despite his cricket commitments, moments like these keep Kohli trending beyond the pitch.

This isn’t the first time a celebrity doppelgänger has created a buzz. A few years ago, Anushka Sharma’s resemblance to American singer Julia Michaels also went viral, proving that fans love a good lookalike story.

For now, Kohlis unexpected ‘TV debut’ remains a running joke, but the internet has certainly found its latest favourite crossover moment.