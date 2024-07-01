Virat Kohli’s World Cup win is India’s most-liked Instagram post

After winning the World Cup, Kohli announced his retirement from T20Is.

By: Mohnish Singh

Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli has set a new record on Instagram, surpassing the much-celebrated wedding photo of Bollywood couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra as India’s most-liked post.

The former India captain broke the internet on Saturday night when he posted a heartfelt message about his team’s victory in the T20 World Cup final against South Africa.

For those not in the know, the Men in Blue defeated South Africa by 7 runs in the clash to clinch their second World Cup trophy and end their ICC title drought which lasted 11 years.

Kohli posted several images on social media just hours after winning the World Cup.

In the photo, him and his teammates are all smiles, celebrating with the trophy.

He also shared a few more pics of the party that went down in the locker room after the game.

His caption was, “This day couldn’t have been any better. God is awesome, and I’m so grateful. We finally pulled it off!”

The post dethroned Sidharth-Kiara’s wedding post, which has over 16 million likes, while Virat’s post has over 18 million likes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

After winning the World Cup, Kohli announced his retirement from T20Is.

“This was my last t20 World Cup, and this is what we wanted to achieve. One day you feel you can’t get a run, and then things happen. God is great, and I got the job done for the team on the day it mattered.

“Now or never, last T20 for India, wanted to make the most of it. Wanted to lift the cup, wanted to respect the situation rather than force it. This was an open secret, it’s time for the next generation to take over, some amazing players will take the team forward and keep the flag waving high,” Kohli said.