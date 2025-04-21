Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Kohli, Rohit lead Bengaluru and Mumbai to IPL wins

Kohli scored 73 not out as Bengaluru chased down 158 to beat Punjab by seven wickets in Mullanpur. Rohit hit 76 not out in the second match of the day, helping Mumbai secure a nine-wicket win over Chennai.

virat-kohli

Kohli hit his fourth half-century of this season and shared a 103-run partnership with Devdutt Padikkal.

Getty Images
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeApr 21, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

VIRAT KOHLI and Rohit Sharma played unbeaten knocks to guide Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians to victories in the Indian Premier League on Sunday.

Kohli scored 73 not out as Bengaluru chased down 158 to beat Punjab Kings by seven wickets in Mullanpur. Rohit hit 76 not out in the second match of the day, helping Mumbai secure a nine-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings.

Kohli hit his fourth half-century of this season and shared a 103-run partnership with Devdutt Padikkal, who made 61, to help Bengaluru reach the target with seven balls remaining.

Rohit, playing as an impact substitute, hit his first fifty of the season. He put on 114 runs with Suryakumar Yadav, who made 68 off 30 balls, as Mumbai chased down 177 with 26 balls left.

Rohit added 63 runs with Ryan Rickelton, who scored 24 before falling to Ravindra Jadeja.

"After being here for such a long period of time, it's easy to start doubting yourself and start doing different things," Rohit said after being named player of the match.

"For me, it was important to do simple things and have a clear mindset. It was important for me to hold my shape and extend my arms, and when the ball was in my area, I had to do what I have been doing."

Rohit had scored just 82 runs in six previous innings this season. He found his timing again with his usual flicks and pulls.

He reached his half-century in 33 balls. Suryakumar got to his fifty in 26 deliveries, hitting shots behind the wicket. The pair hit 11 sixes between them.

Mumbai's bowlers had earlier kept Chennai to 176 for 5. Jasprit Bumrah took 2 for 25 and Mitchell Santner picked up 1 for 14.

Shivam Dube scored 50 and Ravindra Jadeja was unbeaten on 53. They added 79 runs for the fourth wicket. Ayush Mhatre, 17, made 32 off 15 balls after becoming the youngest debutant for Chennai.

Chennai, led by MS Dhoni after Ruturaj Gaikwad withdrew injured mid-season, have now lost six out of eight matches and are at the bottom of the table.

Bengaluru, who had lost to Punjab at home on Friday, are now level on points with them. Both teams are yet to win an IPL title.

"Very important game for us," said Kohli, who was named player of the match. "When you go from eight (points) to 10, it makes a massive difference."

Speaking about his role, Kohli said, "One partnership is good enough in T20 cricket during run chase. I can accelerate, but I want to understand the strengths of other players. Holding one end up at the moment, that's working for us."

Kohli, 36, now has four half-centuries this season and moved past David Warner for the most 50-plus scores in IPL history. He has 67 scores of 50 or more, including eight centuries.

Padikkal scored his first fifty of the season after Bengaluru lost opener Phil Salt in the first over to Arshdeep Singh.

Padikkal was dismissed by Harpreet Brar. Kohli remained unbeaten, finishing with 73 from 54 balls with seven fours and one six.

Bengaluru spinners Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma took two wickets each to help restrict Punjab to 157 for 6.

(With inputs from agencies)

devdutt padikkalindian premier leaguems dhonimumbai indiansrohit sharmaroyal challengers bengalurushivam dubesuryakumar yadavt20 cricketvirat kohliimpact substituteiplipl 2025

Related News

JD-Vance-Getty
Editorial

JD Vance lands in India for his four-day visit

Kristen Stewart marries Dylan Meyer
Entertainment

Kristen Stewart marries Dylan Meyer in an intimate LA ceremony after 6-year romance

Asian Media Group unveils first-ever Women of Colour Power List
News

Asian Media Group unveils first-ever Women of Colour Power List

Big Bash League SRL Explained: What It Is and How It Works
Sponsored Feature

Big Bash League SRL Explained: What It Is and How It Works

More For You

Wadhera-IPL-Getty

Nehal Wadhera and Marcus Stoinis of Punjab Kings celebrate their team's win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 18, 2025, in Bengaluru. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Punjab beat Bengaluru by five wickets in rain-shortened IPL game

PUNJAB KINGS defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by five wickets in a rain-affected IPL match on Friday.

The game, reduced to 14 overs per side, saw Punjab restrict Bengaluru to 95-9 before chasing down the target with 11 balls remaining.

Keep ReadingShow less
“Cricketers sent me nude photos”: Anaya Bangar, Sanjay Bangar’s child, opens up on gender transition

Anaya also highlighted the issues of toxic masculinity and insecurity within the cricketing environment

Instagram/ anayabangar

“Cricketers sent me nude photos”: Anaya Bangar, Sanjay Bangar’s child, opens up on gender transition

Anaya Bangar, the child of former India cricketer and coach Sanjay Bangar, has shared her journey of gender transition, including hormone replacement therapy and gender reaffirming surgery. Previously known as Aryan, Anaya is currently based in Manchester, United Kingdom, and has spoken openly about the challenges she has faced, both personally and professionally, since coming out.

Anaya, an athlete and left-handed batter, once followed in her father’s footsteps by playing age-group cricket. She has represented clubs such as the Islam Gymkhana in India and the Hinckley Cricket Club in Leicestershire. However, she revealed that pursuing a cricket career after her gender reaffirming surgery has come with several hurdles.

Keep ReadingShow less
Will-Jacks-Getty

England all-rounder Will Jacks played a key role, picking up two wickets to help restrict Hyderabad to 162 for five and then scoring 36 off 26 balls during the chase. (Photo: Getty Images)

Will Jacks leads Mumbai to four-wicket win over Hyderabad in IPL

MUMBAI INDIANS registered a four-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League on Thursday, with contributions from both their batters and bowlers.

England all-rounder Will Jacks played a key role, picking up two wickets to help restrict Hyderabad to 162 for five and then scoring 36 off 26 balls during the chase.

Keep ReadingShow less
starc-ipl-getty

Mitchell Starc was named player of the match. (Photo: Getty Images)

Starc shines in Super Over as Delhi go top of IPL table

DELHI CAPITALS defeated Rajasthan Royals in a Super Over on Wednesday, the first of the IPL 2025 season, after both teams finished their 20 overs on 188 runs at the Feroz Shah Kotla ground.

Mitchell Starc, who had earlier helped restrict Rajasthan to 188-4 while defending Delhi's 188-5, returned to bowl the Super Over and kept things tight once again.

Keep ReadingShow less
chahal-ipl-getty

Chahal, in a brilliant display of spin bowling, took 4-28 as Punjab Kings defended a total of 111. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Chahal takes four as Punjab defend 111 to beat Kolkata in IPL

YUZVENDRA CHAHAL took 4-28 as Punjab Kings defended a total of 111 to defeat Kolkata Knight Riders by 16 runs in an IPL match on Tuesday.

Kolkata were 62-2 in the chase before Chahal’s spell turned the game. They were bowled out for 95 in 15.1 overs in Mullanpur, near Chandigarh.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc