Kohli, Rohit lead Bengaluru and Mumbai to IPL wins

VIRAT KOHLI and Rohit Sharma played unbeaten knocks to guide Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians to victories in the Indian Premier League on Sunday.

Kohli scored 73 not out as Bengaluru chased down 158 to beat Punjab Kings by seven wickets in Mullanpur. Rohit hit 76 not out in the second match of the day, helping Mumbai secure a nine-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings.

Kohli hit his fourth half-century of this season and shared a 103-run partnership with Devdutt Padikkal, who made 61, to help Bengaluru reach the target with seven balls remaining.

Rohit, playing as an impact substitute, hit his first fifty of the season. He put on 114 runs with Suryakumar Yadav, who made 68 off 30 balls, as Mumbai chased down 177 with 26 balls left.

Rohit added 63 runs with Ryan Rickelton, who scored 24 before falling to Ravindra Jadeja.

"After being here for such a long period of time, it's easy to start doubting yourself and start doing different things," Rohit said after being named player of the match.

"For me, it was important to do simple things and have a clear mindset. It was important for me to hold my shape and extend my arms, and when the ball was in my area, I had to do what I have been doing."

Rohit had scored just 82 runs in six previous innings this season. He found his timing again with his usual flicks and pulls.

He reached his half-century in 33 balls. Suryakumar got to his fifty in 26 deliveries, hitting shots behind the wicket. The pair hit 11 sixes between them.

Mumbai's bowlers had earlier kept Chennai to 176 for 5. Jasprit Bumrah took 2 for 25 and Mitchell Santner picked up 1 for 14.

Shivam Dube scored 50 and Ravindra Jadeja was unbeaten on 53. They added 79 runs for the fourth wicket. Ayush Mhatre, 17, made 32 off 15 balls after becoming the youngest debutant for Chennai.

Chennai, led by MS Dhoni after Ruturaj Gaikwad withdrew injured mid-season, have now lost six out of eight matches and are at the bottom of the table.

Bengaluru, who had lost to Punjab at home on Friday, are now level on points with them. Both teams are yet to win an IPL title.

"Very important game for us," said Kohli, who was named player of the match. "When you go from eight (points) to 10, it makes a massive difference."

Speaking about his role, Kohli said, "One partnership is good enough in T20 cricket during run chase. I can accelerate, but I want to understand the strengths of other players. Holding one end up at the moment, that's working for us."

Kohli, 36, now has four half-centuries this season and moved past David Warner for the most 50-plus scores in IPL history. He has 67 scores of 50 or more, including eight centuries.

Padikkal scored his first fifty of the season after Bengaluru lost opener Phil Salt in the first over to Arshdeep Singh.

Padikkal was dismissed by Harpreet Brar. Kohli remained unbeaten, finishing with 73 from 54 balls with seven fours and one six.

Bengaluru spinners Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma took two wickets each to help restrict Punjab to 157 for 6.

(With inputs from agencies)