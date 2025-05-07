Skip to content
Rohit Sharma announces retirement from Test cricket ahead of England tour

"It's an absolute honour to represent my country in whites," the 38-year-old wrote on Instagram. "Thank you for all the love and support over the years."

Rohit-Sharma-Getty

Rohit played 67 Test matches, scoring 4,301 runs with an average of over 40. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeMay 07, 2025
Eastern Eye

INDIA captain Rohit Sharma on Wednesday announced his retirement from Test cricket ahead of the team's tour of England starting next month. He will continue to play in the 50-over format.

Rohit played 67 Test matches, scoring 4,301 runs with an average of over 40. His record includes 12 centuries, with a highest score of 212 against South Africa in 2019.

"It's an absolute honour to represent my country in whites," the 38-year-old wrote on Instagram. "Thank you for all the love and support over the years."

Rohit had earlier stepped away from T20 internationals along with Virat Kohli after India won the World Cup in Barbados last year. He recently led India to an ODI Champions Trophy title in Dubai.

India will begin a five-Test series in England in June and July. The team will now need a new Test captain.

Rohit's last Test appearance was in Melbourne last year, where India lost to Australia by 184 runs.

He did not play in the final Test in Sydney, stepping down as captain due to poor form. India lost the match and the series 2-1.

Rohit scored only 31 runs across five innings during his three Test appearances in the Australia tour. Indian media had speculated that he might retire from the format after the series.

Rohit made his Test debut in 2013. He found success as an opener five years later and eventually took over the Test captaincy from Virat Kohli.

