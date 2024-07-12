Rohit Sharma among Royal Box attendees during Alcaraz vs Medvedev game

Rohit, who recently retired from T20I cricket, is preparing for a long pre-season, having skipped the Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka white-ball series in July.

Wimbledon’s official social media account welcomed Sharma, sharing his attendance at the prestigious event. (Photo: X/@Wimbledon)

By: EasternEye

India’s T20 World Cup-winning captain, Rohit Sharma, was present at Wimbledon 2024 on Friday, 12 July. Sharma, currently on a break after the World Cup victory, attended the match between Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev at Centre Court.

Sharma, who recently retired from T20I cricket, is preparing for a long pre-season, having skipped the Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka white-ball series in July.

Barclays chief executive CS Venkatakrishnan was also among the attendees in the Royal Box during the first men’s singles semi-final.

Wimbledon’s official social media account welcomed Sharma, sharing his attendance at the prestigious event. “Welcome to #Wimbledon, Rohit Sharma,” they captioned their post on X, formerly Twitter.

The final Friday of Wimbledon saw many familiar faces seated in the Royal Box. Actors Hugh Grant, Rami Malek, and Stanley Tucci were all present.

The Royal Box, with 74 seats, is located in a prime viewing spot at Centre Court, and has been used for entertaining friends and guests of Wimbledon since 1922.

Invitations are sent by the Chairman of the All England Club.

In the second semifinal on Centre Court, seven-time winner Novak Djokovic will face Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti.

Alcaraz and Djokovic can set up a Wimbledon final blockbuster, although Medvedev and Musetti aim to disrupt the plans at the All-England Club.