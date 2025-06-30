Skip to content
Turkey wildfires disrupt travel as Izmir airport closes

Hundreds of UK tourists, including several from Glasgow, have been left stranded

Turkey wildfires 2025

The Turkey wildfires have not been limited to Izmir

Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJun 30, 2025
Key points

  • Tourists stranded after Foça wildfire halts flights at Izmir airport
  • At least 550 people evacuated from homes in the region
  • Over 600 personnel deployed to contain the blaze
  • Strong winds and heat raise risk of further fires

Wildfires force airport shutdown in Turkish holiday hotspot

Hundreds of UK tourists, including several from Glasgow, have been left stranded after major wildfires swept through a popular holiday destination in western Turkey, forcing the closure of Izmir Adnan Menderes Airport.

The blaze broke out in the resort town of Foça, near Izmir, and was rapidly intensified by strong winds, prompting large-scale evacuations and flight disruptions. All operations at the airport were suspended from 4 pm local time due to ongoing extinguishing efforts, with multiple flights reportedly diverted.

More than 550 residents were evacuated from 175 homes in the Ilıpınar district, while emergency crews battled the fire for over 22 hours. The extensive response included 625 personnel, 46 fire engines, six helicopters, nine bulldozers and 13 water tankers.

Dramatic footage showed aircraft dropping water over the blaze in an effort to slow its spread. Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire.

Süleyman Elban, Governor of Izmir Province, has urged residents and visitors to remain cautious, citing the combination of high temperatures and low humidity as factors that could lead to additional fires.

The Turkey wildfires have not been limited to Izmir. Blazes have also been reported this week in Kahramanmaraş, Bursa, Sakarya, Bilecik, Gaziantep, Bolu and Manisa, putting regional emergency services under sustained pressure.

