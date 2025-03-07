Unbeaten India set to face New Zealand in Champions Trophy final

INDIA will take on New Zealand in the Champions Trophy final in Dubai on Sunday, a match that could mark the end of the ODI careers of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.
Kohli, 36, and skipper Rohit, 37, have been key players in India's cricket setup for over 15 years. They retired from T20 internationals after leading India to victory in the World Cup last year. With the next 50-over World Cup scheduled for 2027, this tournament could be their last in the format.
"I am sure Rohit will lead India to a title. He will have another ICC trophy soon," former India pacer Praveen Kumar told The Times of India. "I will only say that Virat and Rohit, give us one more ICC trophy before you retire," he added.
India enter the final unbeaten, having won all four matches in the eight-team tournament. They defeated New Zealand by 44 runs in the group stage, though both teams had already secured semi-final spots at the time.
The final will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, where India have played all their matches after deciding not to travel to Champions Trophy hosts Pakistan due to political tensions.
Kohli, who came into the tournament under pressure, responded with an unbeaten 100 against Pakistan and a match-winning 84 against Australia in the semi-finals. Rohit's best score so far has been 41 against Bangladesh, but he has been credited for giving the team strong starts.
India, aiming for a record third Champions Trophy title, have relied on a spin-heavy bowling attack. In the group-stage win over New Zealand, Varun Chakravarthy took 5-42 to bowl out the Black Caps for 205 in their chase of 250. The same strategy worked in the semi-final against Australia.
Henry's fitness in doubt
New Zealand, winners of the 2000 Champions Trophy, reached the final after beating South Africa by 50 runs in Lahore. However, they face an injury concern with pace bowler Matt Henry, who landed awkwardly on his shoulder while taking a catch.
"Still a little bit unknown at this stage," head coach Gary Stead said. "He's obviously pretty sore just from landing on the point of his shoulder. Hopeful he will be okay."
Batsman Rachin Ravindra scored 108 in New Zealand's record total of 362 against South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium.
He shared a 164-run stand with Kane Williamson, who made 102. Ravindra, who has scored 226 runs in three matches, returned to form after recovering from a head injury in a tri-series match in Pakistan.
"We don't quite know how the Dubai pitch is like," Ravindra said. "I think we pride ourselves in adapting and playing the situation in front of us, so will see what happens in the next couple of days and hope it's a good cricket wicket."
While India are favourites and will have strong crowd support at the 25,000-capacity Dubai stadium, recent results favour New Zealand.
They swept India 3-0 in a Test series last year and hold an edge in global white-ball tournaments with nine wins, six losses, and one no-result.
