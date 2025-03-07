Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Unbeaten India set to face New Zealand in Champions Trophy final

India enter the final unbeaten, having won all four matches in the tournament. They defeated New Zealand by 44 runs in the group stage, though both teams had already secured semi-final spots at the time.

india New Zealand in Champions Trophy final

While India are favourites and will have strong crowd support at the 25,000-capacity Dubai stadium, recent results favour New Zealand. (Photo: Getty Images)

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeMar 07, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

INDIA will take on New Zealand in the Champions Trophy final in Dubai on Sunday, a match that could mark the end of the ODI careers of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Kohli, 36, and skipper Rohit, 37, have been key players in India's cricket setup for over 15 years. They retired from T20 internationals after leading India to victory in the World Cup last year. With the next 50-over World Cup scheduled for 2027, this tournament could be their last in the format.

"I am sure Rohit will lead India to a title. He will have another ICC trophy soon," former India pacer Praveen Kumar told The Times of India. "I will only say that Virat and Rohit, give us one more ICC trophy before you retire," he added.

India enter the final unbeaten, having won all four matches in the eight-team tournament. They defeated New Zealand by 44 runs in the group stage, though both teams had already secured semi-final spots at the time.

The final will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, where India have played all their matches after deciding not to travel to Champions Trophy hosts Pakistan due to political tensions.

Kohli, who came into the tournament under pressure, responded with an unbeaten 100 against Pakistan and a match-winning 84 against Australia in the semi-finals. Rohit's best score so far has been 41 against Bangladesh, but he has been credited for giving the team strong starts.

India, aiming for a record third Champions Trophy title, have relied on a spin-heavy bowling attack. In the group-stage win over New Zealand, Varun Chakravarthy took 5-42 to bowl out the Black Caps for 205 in their chase of 250. The same strategy worked in the semi-final against Australia.

Henry's fitness in doubt

New Zealand, winners of the 2000 Champions Trophy, reached the final after beating South Africa by 50 runs in Lahore. However, they face an injury concern with pace bowler Matt Henry, who landed awkwardly on his shoulder while taking a catch.

"Still a little bit unknown at this stage," head coach Gary Stead said. "He's obviously pretty sore just from landing on the point of his shoulder. Hopeful he will be okay."

Batsman Rachin Ravindra scored 108 in New Zealand's record total of 362 against South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium.

He shared a 164-run stand with Kane Williamson, who made 102. Ravindra, who has scored 226 runs in three matches, returned to form after recovering from a head injury in a tri-series match in Pakistan.

"We don't quite know how the Dubai pitch is like," Ravindra said. "I think we pride ourselves in adapting and playing the situation in front of us, so will see what happens in the next couple of days and hope it's a good cricket wicket."

While India are favourites and will have strong crowd support at the 25,000-capacity Dubai stadium, recent results favour New Zealand.

They swept India 3-0 in a Test series last year and hold an edge in global white-ball tournaments with nine wins, six losses, and one no-result.

(With inputs from agencies)

champions trophychampions trophy 2025champions trophy finaldubaiind vs nzindiaindia vs new zealandkane williamsonnew zealandnew zealand vs indianz v indrachin ravindrarohit sharmavarun chakravarthyvirat kohlimatt henrychampions trophy final preview

Related News

Sunita-Nick-Nasa

Trump on stranded astronaut Sunita Williams: 'We’re coming up to get you'

Hanumankind drops new track ‘Run It Up’: A high-octane fusion of rap & tradition
Entertainment

Hanumankind drops new track ‘Run It Up’: A high-octane fusion of rap & tradition

women solo travel
Features

Top 10 solo travel destinations for women in 2025

Sara Davies
Entertainment

Sara Davies steps back from Dragons' Den to save Crafter’s Companion

More For You

Lloyds-UK-Reuters

People walk past a branch of Lloyds bank in London on January 17, 2025. (Photo: Reuters)

Lloyds to hire 4,000 tech workers in India, cut UK jobs: Report

LLOYDS Banking Group is hiring hundreds of IT engineers in India while planning to cut similar jobs in the UK, according to a report.

The bank aims to have 4,000 permanent technology and data employees in India by the end of the year, nearly half of its global engineering workforce, reported the Financial Times.

Keep ReadingShow less
modern-slavery-reuters

A suspected victim of modern slavery, who was initially denied state support after Britain introduced a tougher immigration policy, poses for a portrait following an interview with Reuters in London on September 19, 2024. (Photo: Reuters)

UK sees record rise in modern slavery cases

THE NUMBER of people referred as potential victims of modern slavery in the UK reached a record high last year, according to official figures released on Thursday. Experts have called for urgent policy changes to tackle the growing issue.

Home Office data showed 19,125 referrals were made to the National Referral Mechanism (NRM) in 2024, the highest recorded so far. The figure surpassed the previous record of around 17,000 referrals in 2023. The NRM is the UK's system for identifying and supporting victims of modern slavery.

Keep ReadingShow less
jaishankar-lammy

Videos shared on social media showed protesters waving flags of the Khalistan movement and shouting slogans outside Chatham House, where Jaishankar was speaking on Wednesday.

India criticises security breach during S Jaishankar's London visit

INDIA condemned a security breach in London during its foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar’s visit, where a protester broke through a police cordon, stood in front of his car, and tore the Indian flag before being removed by police.

The Indian foreign ministry called the group behind the protest a "small group of separatists and extremists" and urged Britain to uphold its "diplomatic obligations."

Keep ReadingShow less
nz-vs-sa

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner was the standout bowler, taking 3-43 with his left-arm spin. (Photo: Getty Images)

Champions Trophy: New Zealand beat South Africa, to meet India in final

NEW ZEALAND secured a spot in the Champions Trophy final with a 50-run win over South Africa in Lahore on Wednesday, setting up a rematch with India.

Rachin Ravindra scored 108 off 101 balls, while Kane Williamson made 102 off 94 deliveries as New Zealand posted 362-6, the highest total in the tournament’s history.

Keep ReadingShow less
Comment: Defining Islamophobia a long overdue challenge

Julie Siddiqi, Akeela Ahmed, Wes Streeting, former minister Sayeeda Warsi, a guest, Qari Asim, and Asim Hafiz during the launch of the British Muslim Network

Comment: Defining Islamophobia a long overdue challenge

THERE was a curious familiarity to the government’s announcement last Friday (28) afternoon, of a new process to propose a working definition of Islamophobia, just as Ramadan began.

If that work feels overdue, it is partly because this spring marks the sixth anniversary of an almost identical government announcement. That pledge came during the twilight months of prime minister Theresa May’s administration in May 2019. Her successor Boris Johnson’s government did nothing to fulfil it for three years. Rishi Sunak was prime minister by the time Michael Gove finally announced he would abandon the commitment.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc