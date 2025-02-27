Skip to content
A lack of competitiveness in domestic cricket and low-quality pitches have been blamed for not preparing players for the international stage

Pakistan exit Champions Trophy amid overhaul calls

Mohammad Rizwan

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeFeb 27, 2025

GLOOM and demands for change engulfed cricket-crazy Pakistan on Tuesday (25) after the hosts crashed out of the Champions Trophy in the group stage.

The title holders lost their opening game to New Zealand by 60 runs in Karachi last week, before last Sunday’s (23) six-wicket defeat to India. Pakistan needed Bangladesh to beat New Zealand on Monday (24) to keep their slim hopes of a place in the semi-finals alive, but the result went the other way.

“We have been backing these players for the last few years, but they are not learning nor improving,” said ex-captain Wasim Akram. “It is time for a major shakeup. We need to improve our system ... so we can produce quality cricketers, not ordinary ones.”

A lack of competitiveness in domestic cricket and low-quality pitches have been blamed for not preparing players for the international stage. The sport is also held back by frequent changes to the cricket board, coaching teams and selection panels – moves driven by politics and not merit, say critics.

“I feel very despondent with the state of Pakistan cricket,” said former captain Rashid Latif. “We have to bring in professionals in the administration of the game and not people on a political basis. Frequent changes in the Pakistan Cricket Board, selection committee and captains have failed us in forming a proper set-up and team.”

The early elimination stings for a country that had relished hosting its first major cricket tournament in 29 years.

But Pakistan’s Champions Trophy exit is nothing new. They also crashed out of the 2023 ODI World Cup in the first round in India, and went out at the same stage in the T20 World Cup in the US and West Indies last year.

Last month, Pakistan finished ninth and last in the ICC’s World Test Championship table.

Mohammad Rizwan was appointed white-ball skipper in October last year and led Pakistan to an impressive 2-1 ODI win over world champions Australia – their first series victory in 22 years in the country. They also won in Zimbabwe and inflicted on South Africa their first home whitewash, with a 3-0 scoreline.

But fast-rising opener Saim Ayub injured his ankle during a subsequent Test in South Africa, and failed to recover in time for the Champions Trophy. To add to the home team’s woes, opener Fakhar Zaman was ruled out of the rest of the tournament after the first game with a muscle injury.

The much-vaunted pace attack of Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf looked rusty and failed to control the death overs.

Pakistan selectors resisted calls to include a second spinner in the 15-man squad and instead chose only one in Abrar Ahmed. They relied on part-time spinners Salman Agha and Khushdil Shah, who managed just one wicket between them in two matches.

Former Pakistan captain and TV pundit Rashid Latif called it a “political selection”, while ex-captain and popular all-rounder Shahid Afridi accused the team of playing outdated cricket. “In 2025, Pakistan was playing the cricket style of the 1980s and 1990s while other teams had progressed well to adopt an aggressive and modern style,” he said.

“The ailment of too many dot balls also hurt our game.”

Pakistan played 152 dot balls against India in scoring 241 in 49.4 overs, including a record 28 balls with no run in the first six overs.

Their total of 260 in 47.2 overs in the defeat to New Zealand had 162 dot balls.

“The mindset of Pakistan players does not match with modernday cricket,” said Afridi. “We need a complete overhaul of the system so we can produce players with an aggressive mindset.

pakistan cricket teamchampions trophy 2025

